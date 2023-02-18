Der Jazzgitarrist Tobias Hoffmann

Musik-Laufplan
Mother's Last Word To Her Son
Länge: 02:45
Interpret: Washington Phillips
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: Yazoo Records
Plattentitel: The Key to the Kingdom
Sunstroke
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: Expressway Sketches
Komponist: Tobias Hoffmann
Label: KLAENG-RECORDS
Plattentitel: Surfin' the day, lovin' the night
Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus)
Länge: 04:38
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: George Gershwin
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 7524922-08
Plattentitel: Porgy and Bess
Nuestra ultima cita
Länge: 03:57
Interpret: Ibrahim Ferrer
Komponist: Armando Medina
Label: WORLD CIRCUIT
Best.-Nr: WCD055
Plattentitel: Buena vista social club presents: Ibrahim Ferrer
Smack dab in the middle
Länge: 03:18
Interpret: Ry Cooder
Komponist: Charles E. Calhoun
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 254083
Plattentitel: Chicken Skin Music
Ain't no mountain high enough
Länge: 02:26
Interpret: Marvin Gaye
Komposition: Nickolas Ashford, Valerie R. Simpson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2016 (Inkl.Bonus-DVD) Marvin Gaye
My thief
Länge: 04:22
Interpret: Elvis Costello
Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach, Elvis Costello
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 546165-2
Plattentitel: Painted from memory - 2 CD limited tour edition
Präludium und Fuge 1 C-Dur, BWV 846
aus: Das wohltemperierte Klavier, 1. Teil
Länge: 04:15
Solist: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 76986 B
It's a long story (1)
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Bill Frisell & 858 Quartet
Komponist: Bill Frisell
Label: Fontana
Best.-Nr: I2193930
Plattentitel: Sign of life
The locomotion (The loco-motion)
Länge: 02:25
Interpretin: Little Eva
Komposition: Gerry Goffin, Carole King
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 5099970413120
Plattentitel: Sounds of the sixties - Hits (BBC Radio 2) Spezial-CD 3: 26 Rock'n'Roll Hits
Loco-Motion
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Tobias Hoffmann Trio
Komposition: Gerry Goffin, Carol King
Label: KLAENG-RECORDS
Plattentitel: Slow Dance
Trouble soon be over
Länge: 03:06
Interpret: Blind Willie Johnson
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: M67280
Plattentitel: The Gospel Sound Volume II
