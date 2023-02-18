Der Jazzgitarrist Tobias Hoffmann

Leiser Humor und sympathische Gelassenheit: Tobias Hoffmann unterrichtet als Professor für Jazz-/Pop-Gitarre und Comboleitung an der Hochschule für Musik in Trossingen. (www.klaengkollektiv.de)

Musik-Laufplan

Mother's Last Word To Her Son

Länge: 02:45

Interpret: Washington Phillips

Komponist: Unbekannt

Label: Yazoo Records

Plattentitel: The Key to the Kingdom

Sunstroke

Länge: 03:41

Interpretation: Expressway Sketches

Komponist: Tobias Hoffmann

Label: KLAENG-RECORDS

Plattentitel: Surfin' the day, lovin' the night

Prayer (Oh Doctor Jesus)

Länge: 04:38

Interpret: Miles Davis

Komponist: George Gershwin

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 7524922-08

Plattentitel: Porgy and Bess

Nuestra ultima cita

Länge: 03:57

Interpret: Ibrahim Ferrer

Komponist: Armando Medina

Label: WORLD CIRCUIT

Best.-Nr: WCD055

Plattentitel: Buena vista social club presents: Ibrahim Ferrer

Smack dab in the middle

Länge: 03:18

Interpret: Ry Cooder

Komponist: Charles E. Calhoun

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 254083

Plattentitel: Chicken Skin Music

Ain't no mountain high enough

Länge: 02:26

Interpret: Marvin Gaye

Komposition: Nickolas Ashford, Valerie R. Simpson

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2016 (Inkl.Bonus-DVD) Marvin Gaye

My thief

Länge: 04:22

Interpret: Elvis Costello

Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach, Elvis Costello

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 546165-2

Plattentitel: Painted from memory - 2 CD limited tour edition

Präludium und Fuge 1 C-Dur, BWV 846

aus: Das wohltemperierte Klavier, 1. Teil

Länge: 04:15

Solist: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 76986 B

It's a long story (1)

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Bill Frisell & 858 Quartet

Komponist: Bill Frisell

Label: Fontana

Best.-Nr: I2193930

Plattentitel: Sign of life

The locomotion (The loco-motion)

Länge: 02:25

Interpretin: Little Eva

Komposition: Gerry Goffin, Carole King

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 5099970413120

Plattentitel: Sounds of the sixties - Hits (BBC Radio 2) Spezial-CD 3: 26 Rock'n'Roll Hits

Loco-Motion

Länge: 04:03

Interpretation: Tobias Hoffmann Trio

Komposition: Gerry Goffin, Carol King

Label: KLAENG-RECORDS

Plattentitel: Slow Dance

Trouble soon be over

Länge: 03:06

Interpret: Blind Willie Johnson

Komponist: Unbekannt

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: M67280

Plattentitel: The Gospel Sound Volume II