Wolfgang Muthspiel studierte in Österreich und den USA. Dort tourte er unter anderem als Mitglied des Gary Burton Quintetts und erspielte sich einen exzellenten Ruf als Gitarrist. (picture-alliance / dpa / Mohamed Messara)

Musik-Laufplan

The cross

Länge: 04:46

Interpretation: Prince

Komposition: Prince

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 925577-2

Plattentitel: Sign 'O' The Times Sign 'O' The Times

Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen

aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Sopran und Orchester, o. op. (AV 150)

Länge: 05:23

Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran)

Orchester: Radio-Symphonie-Orchester

Dirigent: George Szell

Komposition: Richard Strauss

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 747276-2

Oleo

Länge: 05:53

Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet

Komposition: Theodore Walter "Sonny" Rollins

Label: Prestige

Best.-Nr: OJC-190

Gnadenwald

Länge: 07:19

Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel

Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel

Label: material records

Best.-Nr: MRE 0172

Plattentitel: Friendly travelers (P2006)

She's leaving home

Länge: 03:3

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Parlophone

Best.-Nr: 3824192

Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)

(1) Non so più cosa son, cosa faccio. Arie des Cherubino, 1. Akt

aus: Le Nozze di Figaro Opera buffa in 4 Akten, KV 492

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran)(Cherubino)

Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker

Dirigent: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 473380-2

Vienna

Länge: 03:04

Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel

Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel

Label: material records

Plattentitel: Vienna Naked

Can it be done

Länge: 04:04

Interpretation: Weather Report

Komposition: Willie Tee

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 88697252732

Plattentitel: Collections Domino theory

Herzstück von Eva-Maria Alles (Buchholz in der Nordheide)



Das Boot

Länge: 04:52

Interpretation: Passport

Komposition: Klaus Doldinger

Label: WEA International

Best.-Nr: 010923-2

Plattentitel: Spirit of continuity - The Passport Anthology