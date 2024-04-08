Musik-Laufplan
The cross
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 925577-2
Plattentitel: Sign 'O' The Times Sign 'O' The Times
Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen
aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Sopran und Orchester, o. op. (AV 150)
Länge: 05:23
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran)
Orchester: Radio-Symphonie-Orchester
Dirigent: George Szell
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747276-2
Oleo
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Theodore Walter "Sonny" Rollins
Label: Prestige
Best.-Nr: OJC-190
Gnadenwald
Länge: 07:19
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: material records
Best.-Nr: MRE 0172
Plattentitel: Friendly travelers (P2006)
She's leaving home
Länge: 03:3
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824192
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)
(1) Non so più cosa son, cosa faccio. Arie des Cherubino, 1. Akt
aus: Le Nozze di Figaro Opera buffa in 4 Akten, KV 492
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran)(Cherubino)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 473380-2
Vienna
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: material records
Plattentitel: Vienna Naked
Can it be done
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Weather Report
Komposition: Willie Tee
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697252732
Plattentitel: Collections Domino theory
Herzstück von Eva-Maria Alles (Buchholz in der Nordheide)
Das Boot
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: Passport
Komposition: Klaus Doldinger
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 010923-2
Plattentitel: Spirit of continuity - The Passport Anthology
