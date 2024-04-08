Montag, 08. April 2024

Der Jazzgitarrist Wolfgang Muthspiel
"Machen Sie die Ohren auf!"

Mozart oder Miles? Mit seinem Bruder Christian diskutierte er schon früh leidenschaftlich über Musik. Heute sucht Wolfgang Muthspiel in allen musikalischen Projekten eine Art von liedhaftem Zustand.

Ein Mann spielt Gitarre auf einer Bühne. Der Hintergrund ist dunkel.
Wolfgang Muthspiel studierte in Österreich und den USA. Dort tourte er unter anderem als Mitglied des Gary Burton Quintetts und erspielte sich einen exzellenten Ruf als Gitarrist. (picture-alliance / dpa / Mohamed Messara)

Musik-Laufplan

The cross
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 925577-2
Plattentitel: Sign 'O' The Times Sign 'O' The Times
Nr. 3: Beim Schlafengehen
aus: Vier letzte Lieder für Sopran und Orchester, o. op. (AV 150)
Länge: 05:23
Interpretation: Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (Sopran)
Orchester: Radio-Symphonie-Orchester
Dirigent: George Szell
Komposition: Richard Strauss
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 747276-2
Oleo
Länge: 05:53
Interpretation: Miles Davis Quintet
Komposition: Theodore Walter "Sonny" Rollins
Label: Prestige
Best.-Nr: OJC-190
Gnadenwald
Länge: 07:19
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: material records
Best.-Nr: MRE 0172
Plattentitel: Friendly travelers (P2006)
She's leaving home
Länge: 03:3
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 3824192
Plattentitel: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles (The original studio recordings - digitally remastered)
(1) Non so più cosa son, cosa faccio. Arie des Cherubino, 1. Akt
aus: Le Nozze di Figaro Opera buffa in 4 Akten, KV 492
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Cecilia Bartoli (Mezzosopran)(Cherubino)
Orchester: Wiener Philharmoniker
Dirigent: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 473380-2
Vienna
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Komposition: Wolfgang Muthspiel
Label: material records
Plattentitel: Vienna Naked
Can it be done
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Weather Report
Komposition: Willie Tee
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697252732
Plattentitel: Collections Domino theory
Herzstück von Eva-Maria Alles (Buchholz in der Nordheide)

Das Boot
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: Passport
Komposition: Klaus Doldinger
Label: WEA International
Best.-Nr: 010923-2
Plattentitel: Spirit of continuity - The Passport Anthology
