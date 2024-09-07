Geboren wurde Sebastian Studnitzky 1972 in Neuenbürg im Schwarzwald. Heute unterrichtet er als Professor an der Musikhochschule Dresden. (Olha Ruccya)

Musik-Laufplan

Aria

aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88691914922

Wish you were here

Länge: 03:42

Interpretation: Pink Floyd

Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 0289662

Plattentitel: A foot in the door - The best of Pink Floyd

Jubilee

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra

Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael

Label: Avid Entertainment

Best.-Nr: AMSC853

Plattentitel: Hoagy Carmichael in person (CD 10)

Four

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Miles Davis

Komposition: Miles Davis

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: MUSBOX012

Plattentitel: The golden era of Jazz

Teardrop

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: Massive Attack

Komposition: Robert Del Naja, Grant Marshall, Andrew Vowles, Elizabeth Fraser

Label: Virgin

Best.-Nr: 7243-845599-2

Plattentitel: Mezzanine

Everything in its right place

Länge: 04:09

Interpretation: Radiohead

Komposition: Colin Greenwood, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward O'Brien, Phil Selway, Thomas E. Yorke

Label: XL RECORDINGS

Plattentitel: Kid A

Breath

Länge: 06:13

Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky

Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky

Label: XJAZZ! Music

Best.-Nr: XJMCD22002

Plattentitel: Nocturnal

Variation 1

aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988

Länge: 01:13

Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: SM 3 K 87703

Memento. Für Klavier und Orchester

Länge: 05:17

Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky (Klavier)

Orchester: Odessa Symphonic Orchestra

Leitung: Volodymyr Dikiy

Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky

Label: JXAZZ! Music

Best.-Nr: keine

I Declare Maximum Boredom

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Zacharias S. Falkenberg

Komposition: Zacharias S. Falkenberg

Label: XJAZZ