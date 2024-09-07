Musik-Laufplan
Aria
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88691914922
Wish you were here
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Pink Floyd
Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 0289662
Plattentitel: A foot in the door - The best of Pink Floyd
Jubilee
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael
Label: Avid Entertainment
Best.-Nr: AMSC853
Plattentitel: Hoagy Carmichael in person (CD 10)
Four
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: MUSBOX012
Plattentitel: The golden era of Jazz
Teardrop
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Massive Attack
Komposition: Robert Del Naja, Grant Marshall, Andrew Vowles, Elizabeth Fraser
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 7243-845599-2
Plattentitel: Mezzanine
Everything in its right place
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Colin Greenwood, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward O'Brien, Phil Selway, Thomas E. Yorke
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Kid A
Breath
Länge: 06:13
Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky
Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky
Label: XJAZZ! Music
Best.-Nr: XJMCD22002
Plattentitel: Nocturnal
Variation 1
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 01:13
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SM 3 K 87703
Memento. Für Klavier und Orchester
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky (Klavier)
Orchester: Odessa Symphonic Orchestra
Leitung: Volodymyr Dikiy
Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky
Label: JXAZZ! Music
Best.-Nr: keine
I Declare Maximum Boredom
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Zacharias S. Falkenberg
Komposition: Zacharias S. Falkenberg
Label: XJAZZ
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.