Der Jazzmusiker Sebastian Studnitzky
"Für mich ist Bach die Bibel"

Er ist einer der kreativsten Köpfe im deutschen Jazz. Sebastian Studnitzky veranstaltet das Festival XJAZZ, komponiert für verschiedene Besetzungen und verbindet Jazz und Elektronik mit klassischen Einflüssen. Im Dlf verrät er, welchen Song er für den Rest seines Lebens spielen könnte.

Sebastian Studnitzky, ein Mann mit Glatze und Vollbart, schaut mit ernstem Blick frontal in die Kamera. Er hat die Arme verschränkt und trägt ein schwarzes T-Shirt. Im Hintergrund ist ein altes Gemäuer und die Andeutung eines Torbogens zu sehen.
Geboren wurde Sebastian Studnitzky 1972 in Neuenbürg im Schwarzwald. Heute unterrichtet er als Professor an der Musikhochschule Dresden. (Olha Ruccya)

Musik-Laufplan

Aria
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88691914922
Wish you were here
Länge: 03:42
Interpretation: Pink Floyd
Komposition: David Gilmour, Roger Waters
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 0289662
Plattentitel: A foot in the door - The best of Pink Floyd
Jubilee
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra
Komposition: Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael
Label: Avid Entertainment
Best.-Nr: AMSC853
Plattentitel: Hoagy Carmichael in person (CD 10)
Four
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Miles Davis
Komposition: Miles Davis
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: MUSBOX012
Plattentitel: The golden era of Jazz
Teardrop
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: Massive Attack
Komposition: Robert Del Naja, Grant Marshall, Andrew Vowles, Elizabeth Fraser
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 7243-845599-2
Plattentitel: Mezzanine
Everything in its right place
Länge: 04:09
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Colin Greenwood, Jonathan Greenwood, Edward O'Brien, Phil Selway, Thomas E. Yorke
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Kid A
Breath
Länge: 06:13
Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky
Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky
Label: XJAZZ! Music
Best.-Nr: XJMCD22002
Plattentitel: Nocturnal
Variation 1
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 01:13
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SM 3 K 87703
Memento. Für Klavier und Orchester
Länge: 05:17
Interpretation: Sebastian Studnitzky (Klavier)
Orchester: Odessa Symphonic Orchestra
Leitung: Volodymyr Dikiy
Komposition: Sebastian Studnitzky
Label: JXAZZ! Music
Best.-Nr: keine
I Declare Maximum Boredom
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Zacharias S. Falkenberg
Komposition: Zacharias S. Falkenberg
Label: XJAZZ
