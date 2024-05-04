Musik-Laufplan
Alone
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Massano feat. Braev
Komposition: Pasquale D’Alessio, Sam Rosbatham-Williams
Label: Simulate Recordings
Best.-Nr: SML 001
Plattentitel: The Theory EP
Lives in the balance
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Jackson Browne
Komposition: Jackson Browne
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: E 2-60457
Plattentitel: Lives in the balance
Lay low (argy remix)
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Tiësto
Komposition: Writer-dag Holtan-hartwig Writer-erik Smaaland Writer-halvor Folstad Writer-mikkel Christiansen Writer-niklas Strandbråten Writer-tijs Verwest
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Lay low
Nirgendheim
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld
Komposition: Teho Teardo, Blixa Bargeld
Label: Audioglobe
Best.-Nr: SPECULA 008
Gare de Milan
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Vincent Delerm (vocM;p;piano punaise)
Komposition: Vincent Delerm
Label: TOT OU TARD
Best.-Nr: 8345105252
Zum Meer
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: 541621-2
Plattentitel: Mensch
Gute Nacht ("Fremd bin ich eingezogen")
aus: Winterreise, D 911. Liederzyklus nach Gedichten von Wilhelm Müller, für Tenor und Klavier
Länge: 05:52
Interpretation: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor), Norman Shetler (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Ars Vivendi
Best.-Nr: 2100125
Herzstück von Stephanie Heinrichs (Freiburg)
Orangenlied
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: AnnenMayKantereit
Komposition: Henning Gemke
Label: AnnenMayKantereit Records
Plattentitel: Abend (Ltd.Fanbox)
