Samstag, 04. Mai 2024

Der Kabarettist Florian Schroeder
"Ich höre kontraintuitiv Musik"

Plaudertasche und Parodist. In seiner ARD-Personality-Show „Schroeder darf alles“ sorgt er durch politische Satire und Comedy für ergiebige Einschaltquoten. Doch für seine lebendigen Texte bentötigt es düstere Klänge im Hintergrund.

04.05.2024
Portrait von Florian Schroeder: Ein Mann mit blaugrünen Augen blickt nach links oben. Er hat kurze, blonde Haare, einen Dreitagebart und trägt einen dunkelblauen Anzug mit hellblauem Hemd und Krawatte.
Freund der Wüste und der kargen Musik: der 1979 in Lörrach geborene Florian Schroeder. (Frank Eidel)

Musik-Laufplan

Alone
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Massano feat. Braev
Komposition: Pasquale D’Alessio, Sam Rosbatham-Williams
Label: Simulate Recordings
Best.-Nr: SML 001
Plattentitel: The Theory EP
Lives in the balance
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Jackson Browne
Komposition: Jackson Browne
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: E 2-60457
Plattentitel: Lives in the balance
Lay low (argy remix)
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Tiësto
Komposition: Writer-dag Holtan-hartwig Writer-erik Smaaland Writer-halvor Folstad Writer-mikkel Christiansen Writer-niklas Strandbråten Writer-tijs Verwest
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Lay low
Nirgendheim
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld
Komposition: Teho Teardo, Blixa Bargeld
Label: Audioglobe
Best.-Nr: SPECULA 008
Gare de Milan
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Vincent Delerm (vocM;p;piano punaise)
Komposition: Vincent Delerm
Label: TOT OU TARD
Best.-Nr: 8345105252
Zum Meer
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: 541621-2
Plattentitel: Mensch
Gute Nacht ("Fremd bin ich eingezogen")
aus: Winterreise, D 911. Liederzyklus nach Gedichten von Wilhelm Müller, für Tenor und Klavier
Länge: 05:52
Interpretation: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor), Norman Shetler (Klavier)
Komposition: Franz Schubert
Label: Ars Vivendi
Best.-Nr: 2100125
Herzstück von Stephanie Heinrichs (Freiburg)

Orangenlied
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: AnnenMayKantereit
Komposition: Henning Gemke
Label: AnnenMayKantereit Records
Plattentitel: Abend (Ltd.Fanbox)
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.