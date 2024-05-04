Freund der Wüste und der kargen Musik: der 1979 in Lörrach geborene Florian Schroeder. (Frank Eidel)

Musik-Laufplan

Alone

Länge: 04:29

Interpretation: Massano feat. Braev

Komposition: Pasquale D’Alessio, Sam Rosbatham-Williams

Label: Simulate Recordings

Best.-Nr: SML 001

Plattentitel: The Theory EP

Lives in the balance

Länge: 04:12

Interpretation: Jackson Browne

Komposition: Jackson Browne

Label: Asylum Records

Best.-Nr: E 2-60457

Plattentitel: Lives in the balance

Lay low (argy remix)

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Tiësto

Komposition: Writer-dag Holtan-hartwig Writer-erik Smaaland Writer-halvor Folstad Writer-mikkel Christiansen Writer-niklas Strandbråten Writer-tijs Verwest

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Plattentitel: Lay low

Nirgendheim

Länge: 05:22

Interpretation: Teho Teardo & Blixa Bargeld

Komposition: Teho Teardo, Blixa Bargeld

Label: Audioglobe

Best.-Nr: SPECULA 008

Gare de Milan

Länge: 04:17

Interpretation: Vincent Delerm (vocM;p;piano punaise)

Komposition: Vincent Delerm

Label: TOT OU TARD

Best.-Nr: 8345105252

Zum Meer

Länge: 04:45

Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer

Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer

Label: GRÖNLAND

Best.-Nr: 541621-2

Plattentitel: Mensch

Gute Nacht ("Fremd bin ich eingezogen")

aus: Winterreise, D 911. Liederzyklus nach Gedichten von Wilhelm Müller, für Tenor und Klavier

Länge: 05:52

Interpretation: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor), Norman Shetler (Klavier)

Komposition: Franz Schubert

Label: Ars Vivendi

Best.-Nr: 2100125

Herzstück von Stephanie Heinrichs (Freiburg)



Orangenlied

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: AnnenMayKantereit

Komposition: Henning Gemke

Label: AnnenMayKantereit Records

Plattentitel: Abend (Ltd.Fanbox)