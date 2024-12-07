"Deine Disco - Geschichte in Scheiben" heißt das aktuelle Bühnenprogramm von Jürgen Becker. Darin zeigt der Kabarettist Verbindungen zwischen Musik und Politik auf. (Sven Knoch)

Musik-Laufplan

All my loving

Länge: 01:54

Interpretation: Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: London

Best.-Nr: SHA-U 87

Plattentitel: South Of The Border

I believe in Father Christmas (Original Single Version)

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Komposition: Greg Lake, Peter Sinfield

Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary

Best.-Nr: 0000296 ESS

Plattentitel: The best of Emerson, Lake & Palmer

4. Satz: Troika. Moderato

aus: Leutnant Kijé. Sinfonische Suite für großes Orchester, op. 60

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Staatliches Sinfonieorchester der UdSSR

Leitung: Yuri Temirkanov

Komposition: Sergej Prokofjew

Label: Brilliant Classics

Best.-Nr: MMK8818/4

1. Satz: Lebhaft

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 Es-Dur, op. 97

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: TELDEC CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 4509-90867-2

Black magic woman

Länge: 01:20

Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac

Komposition: Peter Green

Label: Embassy

Best.-Nr: EMB 31378

Plattentitel: The pious bird of good omen

Black magic woman

Länge: 02:35

Interpretation: Santana

Komposition: Peter Green

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 19075974592

Piece of my heart (Take 6)

Länge: 04:27

Interpretation: Janis Joplin

Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Berns

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills

Here comes the sun

Länge: 02:34

Interpretation: James Last

Komposition: George Harrison

Label: Polydor

Plattentitel: Beachparty

Der 7. Sinn (Vorspann zu "TV-Verkehrserziehung")

Länge: 00:09

Interpretation: Clarke-Boland Big Band

Komposition: Kenny Clarke

Label: WDR Eigenproduktion

Sing sing sing

Länge: 08:40

Interpretation: Benny Goodman and His Orchestra

Komposition: Louis Prima

Label: The Soundtrack Factory

Best.-Nr: SFCD 33569

Spoon

Länge: 03:03

Interpretation: Can

Komposition: Michael Karoli, Irmin Schmidt, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 74321 16016-3

Sei gegrüsset, Jesu gütig, BWV 768

Länge: 01:24

Interpretation: Michel Chapuis (Orgel, Erlöserkirche Kopenhagen (DK), Erlöserkirche)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: NAIVE

I say a little prayer

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Aretha Franklin

Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach

Label: Mediahaus

Best.-Nr: 747054-2

Baby I love your way

Länge: 04:35

Interpretation: Peter Frampton

Komposition: Peter Frampton

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 659869-2