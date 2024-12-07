Der Kabarettist Jürgen Becker
"Konzertbesuche waren für mich der große Duft der Freiheit"

Jürgen Becker ist ein Urgestein des Kölner Kabaretts. Fast 30 Jahre führte er im WDR durch die Kabarettsendung „Mitternachtsspitzen“. Im Dlf philosophiert er über Kennmelodien in TV und Radio, über Tradition und Retro in der Musik.

Ein älterer Mann mit grauen, kurzen Haaren steht schief vor einem violetten Hintergrund. Er trägt einen pinken Pullover und hat gelbe Kopfhörer auf. Er blickt lächelnd in die Kamera.
"Deine Disco - Geschichte in Scheiben" heißt das aktuelle Bühnenprogramm von Jürgen Becker. Darin zeigt der Kabarettist Verbindungen zwischen Musik und Politik auf. (Sven Knoch)

Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.