Musik-Laufplan
All my loving
Länge: 01:54
Interpretation: Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: London
Best.-Nr: SHA-U 87
Plattentitel: South Of The Border
I believe in Father Christmas (Original Single Version)
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Komposition: Greg Lake, Peter Sinfield
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Best.-Nr: 0000296 ESS
Plattentitel: The best of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
4. Satz: Troika. Moderato
aus: Leutnant Kijé. Sinfonische Suite für großes Orchester, op. 60
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Staatliches Sinfonieorchester der UdSSR
Leitung: Yuri Temirkanov
Komposition: Sergej Prokofjew
Label: Brilliant Classics
Best.-Nr: MMK8818/4
aus: Leutnant Kijé. Sinfonische Suite für großes Orchester, op. 60
1. Satz: Lebhaft
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 Es-Dur, op. 97
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 4509-90867-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 3 Es-Dur, op. 97
Black magic woman
Länge: 01:20
Interpretation: Fleetwood Mac
Komposition: Peter Green
Label: Embassy
Best.-Nr: EMB 31378
Plattentitel: The pious bird of good omen
Black magic woman
Länge: 02:35
Interpretation: Santana
Komposition: Peter Green
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 19075974592
Piece of my heart (Take 6)
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Berns
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Sex, Dope & Cheap Thrills
Here comes the sun
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: James Last
Komposition: George Harrison
Label: Polydor
Plattentitel: Beachparty
Der 7. Sinn (Vorspann zu "TV-Verkehrserziehung")
Länge: 00:09
Interpretation: Clarke-Boland Big Band
Komposition: Kenny Clarke
Label: WDR Eigenproduktion
Sing sing sing
Länge: 08:40
Interpretation: Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Komposition: Louis Prima
Label: The Soundtrack Factory
Best.-Nr: SFCD 33569
Spoon
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Can
Komposition: Michael Karoli, Irmin Schmidt, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 74321 16016-3
Sei gegrüsset, Jesu gütig, BWV 768
Länge: 01:24
Interpretation: Michel Chapuis (Orgel, Erlöserkirche Kopenhagen (DK), Erlöserkirche)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: NAIVE
I say a little prayer
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach
Label: Mediahaus
Best.-Nr: 747054-2
Baby I love your way
Länge: 04:35
Interpretation: Peter Frampton
Komposition: Peter Frampton
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 659869-2
