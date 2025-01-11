Das achte Soloprogramm des Kabarettisten Tobias Mann trägt den Titel "REAL/FAKE" und widmet sich der Frage, was echt und was falsch ist. (Thomas Klose)

Musik-Laufplan

Voyage, voyage

Länge: 03:52

Interpretation: Desireless

Komposition: Jean Michel Rivat

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 819940-2

Plattentitel: Creme Fraiche - 16 Hit Bonbons aus Frankreich

Zu spät

Länge: 03:39

Interpretation: Die Ärzte

Komposition: Farin Urlaub

Label: EASTWEST

Best.-Nr: 174579-2

Plattentitel: Wir woll'n Spaß! - Der beinharte Tanzspaß

Motorbreath

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Metallica

Komposition: James Hetfield

Label: Vertigo

Best.-Nr: 838142-2

Plattentitel: Kill 'em all

Round here

Länge: 04:58

Interpretation: Counting Crows

Komposition: Dave Janusko, Dan Jewett, Chris Roldan, David Bryson

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: GED24528

Plattentitel: August and everything after

Peter Gunn theme

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Blues Brothers

Komposition: Henry Mancini

Label: CGD

Best.-Nr: 780840-2

Plattentitel: The complete Blues Brothers

Wetterlied

Länge: 03:21

Interpretation: Aca & Pella

Komposition: Tobias Mann

No good (Start the dance)

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: The Prodigy

Komposition: Liam Howlett

Label: Ariola

Best.-Nr: 121773-2

Plattentitel: Just the best, Vol. 3 Dance mission, Vol. 5

Air (2)

Länge: 03:39

Interpretation: Stuttgarter Kammerorchester

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: CINERAMA

Best.-Nr: 0022432

Plattentitel: Seven - Original motion picture soundtrack

Different people

Länge: 04:29

Interpretation: Biffy Clyro

Komposition: Ben Johnston, James Johnston, Simon Neil

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Plattentitel: Opposites

Immer was zu tun

Länge: 04:52

Interpretation: Tobias Mann

Komposition: Tobias Mann

Label: Wortart

Plattentitel: Durch den Wind. Und wieder zurück