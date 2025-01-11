Musik-Laufplan
Voyage, voyage
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Desireless
Komposition: Jean Michel Rivat
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 819940-2
Plattentitel: Creme Fraiche - 16 Hit Bonbons aus Frankreich
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Desireless
Komposition: Jean Michel Rivat
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 819940-2
Plattentitel: Creme Fraiche - 16 Hit Bonbons aus Frankreich
Zu spät
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Farin Urlaub
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 174579-2
Plattentitel: Wir woll'n Spaß! - Der beinharte Tanzspaß
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Farin Urlaub
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 174579-2
Plattentitel: Wir woll'n Spaß! - Der beinharte Tanzspaß
Motorbreath
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Metallica
Komposition: James Hetfield
Label: Vertigo
Best.-Nr: 838142-2
Plattentitel: Kill 'em all
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Metallica
Komposition: James Hetfield
Label: Vertigo
Best.-Nr: 838142-2
Plattentitel: Kill 'em all
Round here
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Counting Crows
Komposition: Dave Janusko, Dan Jewett, Chris Roldan, David Bryson
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED24528
Plattentitel: August and everything after
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Counting Crows
Komposition: Dave Janusko, Dan Jewett, Chris Roldan, David Bryson
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED24528
Plattentitel: August and everything after
Peter Gunn theme
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Blues Brothers
Komposition: Henry Mancini
Label: CGD
Best.-Nr: 780840-2
Plattentitel: The complete Blues Brothers
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Blues Brothers
Komposition: Henry Mancini
Label: CGD
Best.-Nr: 780840-2
Plattentitel: The complete Blues Brothers
Wetterlied
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Aca & Pella
Komposition: Tobias Mann
Länge: 03:21
Interpretation: Aca & Pella
Komposition: Tobias Mann
No good (Start the dance)
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: The Prodigy
Komposition: Liam Howlett
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 121773-2
Plattentitel: Just the best, Vol. 3 Dance mission, Vol. 5
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: The Prodigy
Komposition: Liam Howlett
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 121773-2
Plattentitel: Just the best, Vol. 3 Dance mission, Vol. 5
Air (2)
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Stuttgarter Kammerorchester
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: CINERAMA
Best.-Nr: 0022432
Plattentitel: Seven - Original motion picture soundtrack
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Stuttgarter Kammerorchester
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: CINERAMA
Best.-Nr: 0022432
Plattentitel: Seven - Original motion picture soundtrack
Different people
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Biffy Clyro
Komposition: Ben Johnston, James Johnston, Simon Neil
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Opposites
Länge: 04:29
Interpretation: Biffy Clyro
Komposition: Ben Johnston, James Johnston, Simon Neil
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Opposites
Immer was zu tun
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: Tobias Mann
Komposition: Tobias Mann
Label: Wortart
Plattentitel: Durch den Wind. Und wieder zurück
Länge: 04:52
Interpretation: Tobias Mann
Komposition: Tobias Mann
Label: Wortart
Plattentitel: Durch den Wind. Und wieder zurück
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.