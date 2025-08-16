Der Künstler, Autor und Verleger Philipp Keel
Vom Menschen zum Schmetterling

Er schlägt lässige Töne an, wenn er im Dlf auflegt. Philipp Keel ist Künstler und Chef von Diogenes, dem größten, unabhängigen Belletristikverlag Europas. Mit welcher Musik er wunderbar denken kann, erzählt er in Klassik-Pop-et cetera.

Schmunzelnd blickt ein Mann mit runder Brille und hellblauem Hemd in die Kamera. Er hat kurzes, braunes Haar, im Hintergrund sieht man verschwommen ein Arbeitszimmer.
1968 in Zürich geboren, studierte Philipp Keel Klavier in Boston und Regie in München, drehte Dokumentarfilme und arbeitete als Fotograf und Maler in den USA. (Maurice Haas / Diogenes Verlag)

Musik-Laufplan

Take the long way home
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Supertramp
Komposition: Richard "Rick" Davies, Roger Hodgson
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: I2127909
Plattentitel: Breakfast in America
Weary Blues
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington
Komposition: Artie Matthews
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 521404-2
Plattentitel: Duke Ellington and Johnny Hodges play the Blues
Got to give it up (Part 1)
Länge: 02:08
Interpretation: Marvin Gaye
Komposition: Marvin Gaye
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 535177-2
Plattentitel: Got to give it up (Part 1)
Köln, January 24, 1975 - Part II c
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1064/65 ST
Plattentitel: The Köln concert
Stuck with you
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Huey Lewis & The News
Komposition: Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 321534-2
Plattentitel: Fore! Stuck with you
The most beautiful girl in the world
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 19439935952
Plattentitel: The Gold Experience
2. Satz: Menuetto I-II
aus: Sonate für Klavier (Nr. 4) Es-Dur, KV 282 (KV 189g)
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda (Klavier)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4776130
Old Love
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Eric Clapton
Komposition: Eric Clapton, Robert Cray
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362494991
Plattentitel: Clapton / Unplugged
In the ghetto
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Dolly Parton
Komposition: Mac Scott Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88883782442
Plattentitel: The ultimate Dolly Parton collection
You get what you give
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: New Radicals
Komposition: Gregg Alexander, Richard Knowels
Label: Kein Label angegeben
Best.-Nr: I2008913
Plattentitel: Maybe you've been brainwashed too
Love's train
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, D'Mile, Felton C. II Pilate, Michael Vernon Cooper
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Love's train
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.