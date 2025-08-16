Musik-Laufplan
Take the long way home
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Supertramp
Komposition: Richard "Rick" Davies, Roger Hodgson
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: I2127909
Plattentitel: Breakfast in America
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Supertramp
Komposition: Richard "Rick" Davies, Roger Hodgson
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: I2127909
Plattentitel: Breakfast in America
Weary Blues
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington
Komposition: Artie Matthews
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 521404-2
Plattentitel: Duke Ellington and Johnny Hodges play the Blues
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Johnny Hodges, Duke Ellington
Komposition: Artie Matthews
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 521404-2
Plattentitel: Duke Ellington and Johnny Hodges play the Blues
Got to give it up (Part 1)
Länge: 02:08
Interpretation: Marvin Gaye
Komposition: Marvin Gaye
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 535177-2
Plattentitel: Got to give it up (Part 1)
Länge: 02:08
Interpretation: Marvin Gaye
Komposition: Marvin Gaye
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 535177-2
Plattentitel: Got to give it up (Part 1)
Köln, January 24, 1975 - Part II c
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1064/65 ST
Plattentitel: The Köln concert
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1064/65 ST
Plattentitel: The Köln concert
Stuck with you
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Huey Lewis & The News
Komposition: Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 321534-2
Plattentitel: Fore! Stuck with you
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Huey Lewis & The News
Komposition: Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 321534-2
Plattentitel: Fore! Stuck with you
The most beautiful girl in the world
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 19439935952
Plattentitel: The Gold Experience
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: Prince
Komposition: Prince
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 19439935952
Plattentitel: The Gold Experience
2. Satz: Menuetto I-II
aus: Sonate für Klavier (Nr. 4) Es-Dur, KV 282 (KV 189g)
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda (Klavier)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4776130
aus: Sonate für Klavier (Nr. 4) Es-Dur, KV 282 (KV 189g)
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda (Klavier)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 00289-4776130
Old Love
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Eric Clapton
Komposition: Eric Clapton, Robert Cray
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362494991
Plattentitel: Clapton / Unplugged
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Eric Clapton
Komposition: Eric Clapton, Robert Cray
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362494991
Plattentitel: Clapton / Unplugged
In the ghetto
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Dolly Parton
Komposition: Mac Scott Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88883782442
Plattentitel: The ultimate Dolly Parton collection
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Dolly Parton
Komposition: Mac Scott Davis
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88883782442
Plattentitel: The ultimate Dolly Parton collection
You get what you give
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: New Radicals
Komposition: Gregg Alexander, Richard Knowels
Label: Kein Label angegeben
Best.-Nr: I2008913
Plattentitel: Maybe you've been brainwashed too
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: New Radicals
Komposition: Gregg Alexander, Richard Knowels
Label: Kein Label angegeben
Best.-Nr: I2008913
Plattentitel: Maybe you've been brainwashed too
Love's train
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, D'Mile, Felton C. II Pilate, Michael Vernon Cooper
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Love's train
Länge: 01:40
Interpretation: Anderson Paak, Bruno Mars
Komposition: Bruno Mars, D'Mile, Felton C. II Pilate, Michael Vernon Cooper
Label: Atlantic
Plattentitel: Love's train
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.