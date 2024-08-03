Seit den 1960er Jahren setzt er sich für die zeitgenössische Kunst ein: Wulf Herzogenrath, geboren 1944 in Rathenow. (Wolfgang Tillmans)

Musik-Laufplan

Vivace alla francese B-Dur (für Blockflöte solo)

Länge: 01:30

Interpretation: Dorothee Oberlinger (Blockflöte)

Komposition: Johann Joachim Quantz

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 88875134062

Ich möcht' mit dir träumen

Länge: 02:26

Interpretation: Peter Kraus

Komposition: Werner Scharfenberger

Label: Bear Family Records

Best.-Nr: BCD15871/4

Plattentitel: Teenagerträume, Liebeleien und Sugarbabys - Die ersten 10 Jahre, CD 9 & 10

Petite fleur

Länge: 02:45

Interpretation: Chris Barber

Komposition: Sidney Bechet

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 2087696

Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1959

2. Satz: Adagio

aus: Konzert für Klarinette und Orchester A-Dur, KV 622

Länge: 07:01

Interpretation: Annelien van Wauwe (Bassettklarinette)

Ensemble: NDR Radiophilharmonie

Leitung: Andrew Manze

Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: Penta Tone NL

Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 973

Island in the sun

Länge: 03:24

Interpretation: Harry Belafonte

Komposition: Harry Belafonte / Lord Burgess

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 70276050

Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1957

1. Satz: Andante - Allegretto

aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Isabelle Faust (Violine)

Ensemble: Orchestra Mozart

Leitung: Claudio Abbado

Komposition: Alban Berg

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: HMC 902105

Etude Nr. 1 für Klavier. Bearbeitet für Harfe

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Lavinia Meijer (Harfe)

Komposition: Philip Glass

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88985351432

Autobahn

Länge: 03:46

Interpretation: Kraftwerk

Komposition: Ralf Hütter, Florian Schneider

Label: Kling Klang

Best.-Nr: 3078522

Plattentitel: Der Katalog Autobahn

O superman

Länge: 04:02

Interpretation: Laurie Anderson

Komposition: Laurie Anderson

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88843030082

Plattentitel: Rock (R)Evolution - Prog Rock Big science

Imagine

Länge: 03:02

Interpretation: John Lennon

Komposition: John Lennon

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Flower Power-Best Of Love, Peace And Happiness Icon