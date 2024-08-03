Musik-Laufplan
Vivace alla francese B-Dur (für Blockflöte solo)
Länge: 01:30
Interpretation: Dorothee Oberlinger (Blockflöte)
Komposition: Johann Joachim Quantz
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 88875134062
Ich möcht' mit dir träumen
Länge: 02:26
Interpretation: Peter Kraus
Komposition: Werner Scharfenberger
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD15871/4
Plattentitel: Teenagerträume, Liebeleien und Sugarbabys - Die ersten 10 Jahre, CD 9 & 10
Petite fleur
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: Chris Barber
Komposition: Sidney Bechet
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087696
Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1959
2. Satz: Adagio
aus: Konzert für Klarinette und Orchester A-Dur, KV 622
Länge: 07:01
Interpretation: Annelien van Wauwe (Bassettklarinette)
Ensemble: NDR Radiophilharmonie
Leitung: Andrew Manze
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Penta Tone NL
Best.-Nr: PTC 5186 973
Island in the sun
Länge: 03:24
Interpretation: Harry Belafonte
Komposition: Harry Belafonte / Lord Burgess
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276050
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1957
1. Satz: Andante - Allegretto
aus: Konzert für Violine und Orchester
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Isabelle Faust (Violine)
Ensemble: Orchestra Mozart
Leitung: Claudio Abbado
Komposition: Alban Berg
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: HMC 902105
Etude Nr. 1 für Klavier. Bearbeitet für Harfe
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Lavinia Meijer (Harfe)
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88985351432
Autobahn
Länge: 03:46
Interpretation: Kraftwerk
Komposition: Ralf Hütter, Florian Schneider
Label: Kling Klang
Best.-Nr: 3078522
Plattentitel: Der Katalog Autobahn
O superman
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Laurie Anderson
Komposition: Laurie Anderson
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88843030082
Plattentitel: Rock (R)Evolution - Prog Rock Big science
Imagine
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: John Lennon
Komposition: John Lennon
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Flower Power-Best Of Love, Peace And Happiness Icon
