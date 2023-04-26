Mittwoch, 26. April 2023

Der Kurator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung
Zwischenwelten voller Resonanz

In diesem Januar hat Bonaventure Ndikung die Leitung des Hauses der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin übernommen, als erster in diesem Amt, der nicht in Europa geboren wurde. Seine Musikauswahl ist geprägt von seiner Kindheit in Kamerun und der Haltung, mit Kunst politische Botschaften weiterzugeben.

22.04.2023

Ein Mann posiert lächelnd und mit geballten Fäusten vor einem futuristischen Gebäude in einer Stadt. Er trägt große Ringe an seinen Fingern, eine rosafarbene Mütze und eine leuchtend blaue Jacke.
Kunst und Naturwissenschaft sind für Bonaventure Ndikung zwei Seiten einer Medaille. Er verbindet beide Sphären als promovierter Biotechnologe und weltweit gefragter Kurator. (Alexander Steffens)

Musik-Laufplan

Sisi Mandela
Länge: 03:03
Interpretin: M'bilia Bel
Interpret: Tabu Ley Rochereau
Komponist: Pascal-Emmanuel Sinamoyi Tabu
Label: Genidia
Best.-Nr: GEN1022
Plattentitel: Contre ma volonté
No make erreur
Länge: 03:07
Interpret: Lapiro de Mbanga
Komponist: Lapiro de Mbanga
Label: Editions TSHI-TSHI
Best.-Nr: TSHI-TSHI 003
Plattentitel: Lapiro de Mbanga
Siwo
Länge: 03:06
Interpretin: Jocelyne Béroard
Ensemble: Kassav’
Komponistin: Jocelyne Béroard
Label: Union Square
Best.-Nr: SIMPLYCD120
Polyglott poets
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Advanced Chemistry
Komposition: Duke T, General GG, Gold Lover
Label: 360 Grad - RECORDS
Best.-Nr: IRS 974.990
Plattentitel: Advanced Chemistry
Subterraneans
Länge: 02:32
Interpret: David Bowie
Komponist: David Bowie
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 797719-2
Plattentitel: Low
What about the half
Länge: 02:41
Interpret: Dennis Brown (vocM)
Komponist: Dennis Brown
Label: sunshot
Best.-Nr: SS24
Me Duele
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Las Alegres Ambulancias
Komposition: Las Alegres Ambulancias 
Label: Palenque Records
Plattentitel: Patrimonio
Luz negra
Länge: 02:40
Interpretin: Elizete Cardoso
Komposition: Nélson Cavaquinho, Amancio Cardoso
Label: Copacabana
Best.-Nr: CLP 11434
Plattentitel: Elizete Sobe o morrio
Tears for Johannesburg
Länge: 02:24
Interpretin: Abbey Lincoln
Komponist: Max Roach
Label: MILESTONE RECORDS (Italy)
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Baddie
Länge: 02:21
Interpretin: Yemi Alade
Komponistin: Yemi Eberechi Alade
Label: Effyzzie Music Group
Best.-Nr: B0BMY5XX5B
Mama
Länge: 02:10
Interpret: Elvis Kemayo
Komponist: Elvis Kemayo
Label: Kemayo System Producions
Best.-Nr: K.S.P. 005
Plattentitel: Paradis Noir
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.