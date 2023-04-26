Der Kurator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung

Zwischenwelten voller Resonanz

In diesem Januar hat Bonaventure Ndikung die Leitung des Hauses der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin übernommen, als erster in diesem Amt, der nicht in Europa geboren wurde. Seine Musikauswahl ist geprägt von seiner Kindheit in Kamerun und der Haltung, mit Kunst politische Botschaften weiterzugeben.

22.04.2023