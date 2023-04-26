Der Kurator Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung

Musik-Laufplan
Sisi Mandela
Länge: 03:03
Interpretin: M'bilia Bel
Interpret: Tabu Ley Rochereau
Komponist: Pascal-Emmanuel Sinamoyi Tabu
Label: Genidia
Best.-Nr: GEN1022
Plattentitel: Contre ma volonté
No make erreur
Länge: 03:07
Interpret: Lapiro de Mbanga
Komponist: Lapiro de Mbanga
Label: Editions TSHI-TSHI
Best.-Nr: TSHI-TSHI 003
Plattentitel: Lapiro de Mbanga
Siwo
Länge: 03:06
Interpretin: Jocelyne Béroard
Ensemble: Kassav’
Komponistin: Jocelyne Béroard
Label: Union Square
Best.-Nr: SIMPLYCD120
Polyglott poets
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Advanced Chemistry
Komposition: Duke T, General GG, Gold Lover
Label: 360 Grad - RECORDS
Best.-Nr: IRS 974.990
Plattentitel: Advanced Chemistry
Subterraneans
Länge: 02:32
Interpret: David Bowie
Komponist: David Bowie
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 797719-2
Plattentitel: Low
What about the half
Länge: 02:41
Interpret: Dennis Brown (vocM)
Komponist: Dennis Brown
Label: sunshot
Best.-Nr: SS24
Me Duele
Länge: 02:17
Interpretation: Las Alegres Ambulancias
Komposition: Las Alegres Ambulancias
Label: Palenque Records
Plattentitel: Patrimonio
Luz negra
Länge: 02:40
Interpretin: Elizete Cardoso
Komposition: Nélson Cavaquinho, Amancio Cardoso
Label: Copacabana
Best.-Nr: CLP 11434
Plattentitel: Elizete Sobe o morrio
Tears for Johannesburg
Länge: 02:24
Interpretin: Abbey Lincoln
Komponist: Max Roach
Label: MILESTONE RECORDS (Italy)
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Baddie
Länge: 02:21
Interpretin: Yemi Alade
Komponistin: Yemi Eberechi Alade
Label: Effyzzie Music Group
Best.-Nr: B0BMY5XX5B
Mama
Länge: 02:10
Interpret: Elvis Kemayo
Komponist: Elvis Kemayo
Label: Kemayo System Producions
Best.-Nr: K.S.P. 005
Plattentitel: Paradis Noir
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.