Der Dichter und Künstler Arne Rautenberg

Musik-Laufplan
Seven Samurai, Tryst
aus: Kurosawa, Vol. 2
Länge: 00:58
Interpret: Fumio Hayasaka
Komponist: Fumio Hayasaka
Label: Fun House Inc.
Best.-Nr: FHCF-1135
Loser
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Beck
Komposition: Beck, Karl Stephenson
Label: Geffen
Best.-Nr: GED21891
Ghost town
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: The Specials
Komponist: Jerry Dammers
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: UMD8053
Plattentitel: The Oliver Stone connection - A musical trip into the celluloid world of Oliver Stone
Whiplash
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Metallica
Komposition: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich
Label: Vertigo
Best.-Nr: 838142-1
Plattentitel: Kill 'em all
Got a Feelin’
Länge: 02:45
Interpretation: The Mamas and the Papas
Komposition: John Phillips, Dennis Doherty
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 250491-2
Plattentitel: If you can believe your eyes and ears
These days
Länge: 03:33
Interpretin: Nico
Komponist: Jackson Browne
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 835209-2
Plattentitel: Chelsea girl
One hundred days (100 days)
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Mark Lanegan Band
Komponist: Mark Lanegan
Label: Beggars Banquet
Best.-Nr: 237
Scheiß auf deutsche Texte
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Die Sterne
Komposition: Julius Block, Christoph Leich, Frank Spilker, Frank Will
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Best.-Nr: TR451
Plattentitel: Posen
History Eraser
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: Courtney Barnett
Komponistin: Courtney Barnett
Label: Marathon
Best.-Nr: 6254458
Plattentitel: The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peal
Raggamuffin
Länge: 02:27
Interpretin: Koffee
Komposition: Comar Campbell, Shawn Allwood, Marlon Easy
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Rapture
Small worlds
Länge: 02:31
Interpret: Mac Miller
Komposition: A. Grant, C. Lang, D. Perkins, J. Brion, J. Mayer, Michael McCormick
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 8698722
Plattentitel: Swimming
A taste of honey
Länge: 02:06
Interpret: The Beatles
Komponist: Bobby Scott
Best.-Nr: UN4016
Plattentitel: Pleaser please me
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.