Der Dichter und Künstler Arne Rautenberg

Arne Rautenberg ist Mitglied der Deutschen Akademie für Kinder- und Jugendliteratur und hat zurzeit ein Stipendium der Villa Massimo in Rom. (Villa Massimo / Alberto Novelli)

Musik-Laufplan

Seven Samurai, Tryst

aus: Kurosawa, Vol. 2

Länge: 00:58

Interpret: Fumio Hayasaka

Komponist: Fumio Hayasaka

Label: Fun House Inc.

Best.-Nr: FHCF-1135

Loser

Länge: 03:50

Interpret: Beck

Komposition: Beck, Karl Stephenson

Label: Geffen

Best.-Nr: GED21891

Ghost town

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: The Specials

Komponist: Jerry Dammers

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: UMD8053

Plattentitel: The Oliver Stone connection - A musical trip into the celluloid world of Oliver Stone

Whiplash

Länge: 04:08

Interpretation: Metallica

Komposition: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich

Label: Vertigo

Best.-Nr: 838142-1

Plattentitel: Kill 'em all

Got a Feelin’

Länge: 02:45

Interpretation: The Mamas and the Papas

Komposition: John Phillips, Dennis Doherty

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 250491-2

Plattentitel: If you can believe your eyes and ears

These days

Länge: 03:33

Interpretin: Nico

Komponist: Jackson Browne

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 835209-2

Plattentitel: Chelsea girl

One hundred days (100 days)

Länge: 04:34

Interpretation: Mark Lanegan Band

Komponist: Mark Lanegan

Label: Beggars Banquet

Best.-Nr: 237

Scheiß auf deutsche Texte

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Die Sterne

Komposition: Julius Block, Christoph Leich, Frank Spilker, Frank Will

Label: TAPETE RECORDS

Best.-Nr: TR451

Plattentitel: Posen

History Eraser

Länge: 02:46

Interpretin: Courtney Barnett

Komponistin: Courtney Barnett

Label: Marathon

Best.-Nr: 6254458

Plattentitel: The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peal

Raggamuffin

Länge: 02:27

Interpretin: Koffee

Komposition: Comar Campbell, Shawn Allwood, Marlon Easy

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Rapture

Small worlds

Länge: 02:31

Interpret: Mac Miller

Komposition: A. Grant, C. Lang, D. Perkins, J. Brion, J. Mayer, Michael McCormick

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 8698722

Plattentitel: Swimming

A taste of honey

Länge: 02:06

Interpret: The Beatles

Komponist: Bobby Scott

Best.-Nr: UN4016

Plattentitel: Pleaser please me