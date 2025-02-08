Der Musiker, Lyriker und Künstler Marlon Bösherz
"Etwas traurig"

Die Band Botticelli Baby mixt Jazz und Punk, genannt "Junk". Marlon Bösherz ist Sänger und Kontrabassist der Band. Im Dlf präsentiert er melancholisch-bezaubernde Songs für den Samstagvormittag.

Ein junger Mann sitzt in einem Raum und wird von einem Spiegel reflektiert, der auf einem alten Tisch steht. Auf dem Tisch liegen ordentlich aufgereiht Fotos. Der Mann trägt eine schwarze Mütze und roten Lippenstift.
Mit rauer Stimme singt er selbst geschriebene Texte über Trauer, Abschied und Suizid, aber auch über Leidenschaft und Liebe: Marlon Bösherz. (Marlon Bösherz)

Musik-Laufplan

Brand - new - life
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Young Marble Giants
Komposition: Stuart Moxham
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: REWIGCD32P
Plattentitel: Colossal youth (Extended Edition)
Everybody's happy nowadays
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Buzzcocks
Komposition: Pete Shelley
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 2073482
In a perfumed garden
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Television Personalities
Komposition: Daniel Treacy
Label: Fire Records
Plattentitel: They Could Have Been Bigger Than The Beatles
From the morning
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Nick Drake
Komposition: Nick Drake
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602537069958
I remember
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Molly Drake
Komposition: Molly Drake
Label: Fledg'ling Records
Plattentitel: The Tide's Magnificence: Songs and Poems of Molly Drake
These days
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Nico
Komposition: Jackson Browne
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 835209-2
Plattentitel: Chelsea girl
The partisan
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Anna Marly, Hy Zaret
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 63587
Lips
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Botticelli Baby
Komposition: Alex Niermann, Marlon Bösherz, Jörg Buttler, Max Wehner, Tom Hellenthal, Lucius Nawothnig, Christian Scheer
Label: UNIQUE
Plattentitel: boah
Strangers
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: The Kinks
Komposition: David Davies
Label: PRT
Best.-Nr: CLC 5059
Plattentitel: Kinks Part 1 - Lola versus Powerman and the Money-Go-Round
Strange fruit
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Lewis Allan
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 539051-2
Plattentitel: Ultimate Billie Holiday
Bird of prey
Länge: 01:04
Interpretation: Jim Morrison (voc)
Komposition: N.N.
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 961812-2
Plattentitel: An American Prayer - Jim Morrison
Expecting to fly
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Buffalo Springfield
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 64037
Les berceaux. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier b-Moll, op. 23 Nr. 1 (N 63)
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Gérard Souzay (Bariton), Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420775-2
