Musik-Laufplan
Brand - new - life
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Young Marble Giants
Komposition: Stuart Moxham
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: REWIGCD32P
Plattentitel: Colossal youth (Extended Edition)
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Young Marble Giants
Komposition: Stuart Moxham
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: REWIGCD32P
Plattentitel: Colossal youth (Extended Edition)
Everybody's happy nowadays
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Buzzcocks
Komposition: Pete Shelley
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 2073482
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Buzzcocks
Komposition: Pete Shelley
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 2073482
In a perfumed garden
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Television Personalities
Komposition: Daniel Treacy
Label: Fire Records
Plattentitel: They Could Have Been Bigger Than The Beatles
Länge: 03:45
Interpretation: Television Personalities
Komposition: Daniel Treacy
Label: Fire Records
Plattentitel: They Could Have Been Bigger Than The Beatles
From the morning
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Nick Drake
Komposition: Nick Drake
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602537069958
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Nick Drake
Komposition: Nick Drake
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 0602537069958
I remember
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Molly Drake
Komposition: Molly Drake
Label: Fledg'ling Records
Plattentitel: The Tide's Magnificence: Songs and Poems of Molly Drake
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Molly Drake
Komposition: Molly Drake
Label: Fledg'ling Records
Plattentitel: The Tide's Magnificence: Songs and Poems of Molly Drake
These days
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Nico
Komposition: Jackson Browne
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 835209-2
Plattentitel: Chelsea girl
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Nico
Komposition: Jackson Browne
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 835209-2
Plattentitel: Chelsea girl
The partisan
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Anna Marly, Hy Zaret
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 63587
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Leonard Cohen
Komposition: Anna Marly, Hy Zaret
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS 63587
Lips
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Botticelli Baby
Komposition: Alex Niermann, Marlon Bösherz, Jörg Buttler, Max Wehner, Tom Hellenthal, Lucius Nawothnig, Christian Scheer
Label: UNIQUE
Plattentitel: boah
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Botticelli Baby
Komposition: Alex Niermann, Marlon Bösherz, Jörg Buttler, Max Wehner, Tom Hellenthal, Lucius Nawothnig, Christian Scheer
Label: UNIQUE
Plattentitel: boah
Strangers
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: The Kinks
Komposition: David Davies
Label: PRT
Best.-Nr: CLC 5059
Plattentitel: Kinks Part 1 - Lola versus Powerman and the Money-Go-Round
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: The Kinks
Komposition: David Davies
Label: PRT
Best.-Nr: CLC 5059
Plattentitel: Kinks Part 1 - Lola versus Powerman and the Money-Go-Round
Strange fruit
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Lewis Allan
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 539051-2
Plattentitel: Ultimate Billie Holiday
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Lewis Allan
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 539051-2
Plattentitel: Ultimate Billie Holiday
Bird of prey
Länge: 01:04
Interpretation: Jim Morrison (voc)
Komposition: N.N.
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 961812-2
Plattentitel: An American Prayer - Jim Morrison
Länge: 01:04
Interpretation: Jim Morrison (voc)
Komposition: N.N.
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 961812-2
Plattentitel: An American Prayer - Jim Morrison
Expecting to fly
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Buffalo Springfield
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 64037
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Buffalo Springfield
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 64037
Les berceaux. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier b-Moll, op. 23 Nr. 1 (N 63)
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Gérard Souzay (Bariton), Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420775-2
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Gérard Souzay (Bariton), Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)
Komposition: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 420775-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.