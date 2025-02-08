Mit rauer Stimme singt er selbst geschriebene Texte über Trauer, Abschied und Suizid, aber auch über Leidenschaft und Liebe: Marlon Bösherz. (Marlon Bösherz)

Musik-Laufplan

Brand - new - life

Länge: 02:54

Interpretation: Young Marble Giants

Komposition: Stuart Moxham

Label: DOMINO British

Best.-Nr: REWIGCD32P

Plattentitel: Colossal youth (Extended Edition)

Everybody's happy nowadays

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Buzzcocks

Komposition: Pete Shelley

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 2073482

In a perfumed garden

Länge: 03:45

Interpretation: Television Personalities

Komposition: Daniel Treacy

Label: Fire Records

Plattentitel: They Could Have Been Bigger Than The Beatles

From the morning

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Nick Drake

Komposition: Nick Drake

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: 0602537069958

I remember

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Molly Drake

Komposition: Molly Drake

Label: Fledg'ling Records

Plattentitel: The Tide's Magnificence: Songs and Poems of Molly Drake

These days

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Nico

Komposition: Jackson Browne

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 835209-2

Plattentitel: Chelsea girl

The partisan

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: Leonard Cohen

Komposition: Anna Marly, Hy Zaret

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: CDCBS 63587

Lips

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: Botticelli Baby

Komposition: Alex Niermann, Marlon Bösherz, Jörg Buttler, Max Wehner, Tom Hellenthal, Lucius Nawothnig, Christian Scheer

Label: UNIQUE

Plattentitel: boah

Strangers

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: The Kinks

Komposition: David Davies

Label: PRT

Best.-Nr: CLC 5059

Plattentitel: Kinks Part 1 - Lola versus Powerman and the Money-Go-Round

Strange fruit

Länge: 03:05

Interpretation: Billie Holiday

Komposition: Lewis Allan

Label: Verve

Best.-Nr: 539051-2

Plattentitel: Ultimate Billie Holiday

Bird of prey

Länge: 01:04

Interpretation: Jim Morrison (voc)

Komposition: N.N.

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 961812-2

Plattentitel: An American Prayer - Jim Morrison

Expecting to fly

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Buffalo Springfield

Komposition: Neil Young

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 64037

Les berceaux. Lied für Singstimme und Klavier b-Moll, op. 23 Nr. 1 (N 63)

Länge: 02:51

Interpretation: Gérard Souzay (Bariton), Dalton Baldwin (Klavier)

Komposition: Gabriel Fauré

Label: Philips

Best.-Nr: 420775-2