Musik-Laufplan

Telstar

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: The Tornados

Komponist: Robert "Joe" Meek

Label: Golden Masterworks

Best.-Nr: GM6612

Plattentitel: Gone surfin'

Schlacht bei Worringen

Länge: 04:45

Interpretation: De Bläck Fööss

Komposition: Thomas Richard Engel, Hartmut Reinhold Priess, Ernst Josef Stoklosa, Günter Antonius Lückerath, Franz Peter Schütten, Wilhelm Schnitzler

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 147099-1

Plattentitel: Schöne Bescherung

Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille

Länge: 02:54

Interpret: Jacques Dutronc

Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, Anne Ségalen

Label: Kingtone

Best.-Nr: 39890122

Plattentitel: Vive La France - 32 Top Hits

Danse du Grand Calumet de la Paix - Duo et Choeur (4. Entrée, 6. Szene)

aus: Les Indes galantes. Ballet-héroïque in einem Prolog und 4 Entrées

Länge: 03:43

Solistin: Nadine Koutcher (Sopran)(Zima)

Solist: Alexei Svetov (Bass)(Adario)

Ensemble: MusicAeterna

Dirigent: Teodor Currentzis

Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88843082572

So what

Länge: 09:23

Interpret: Miles Davis

Komponist: Miles Davis

Label: inakustik

Best.-Nr: INAK78105UHQCD

Plattentitel: Canton: Reference Check, Vol. 1

Free money

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: Patti Smith Group

Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Leonard Jay Kaye

Label: TAPETE RECORDS

Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book Horses

Tangled up in blue (take 3, remake 3)

Länge: 05:41

Interpret: Bob Dylan

Komponist: Bob Dylan

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: More blood, more tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol.14

Che fantastica storia è la vita

Länge: 04:18

Interpret: Antonello Venditti (feat. Gato Barbieri)

Komposition: Antonello Venditti, Maurizio Fabrizio

Label: RICORDI

Best.-Nr: 655988-2

Plattentitel: Che fantastica storia è la vita

Liberté

Länge: 04:45

Interpret: Soolking (voc)

Komposition: Soolking, Ouled El Bahdja

Label: UNIVERSAL

I feel free

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Cream

Komponist: Jack Bruce

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 497403-2

Plattentitel: The Sopranos - Music from the HBO original series