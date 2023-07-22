Musik-Laufplan
Telstar
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: The Tornados
Komponist: Robert "Joe" Meek
Label: Golden Masterworks
Best.-Nr: GM6612
Plattentitel: Gone surfin'
Schlacht bei Worringen
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: De Bläck Fööss
Komposition: Thomas Richard Engel, Hartmut Reinhold Priess, Ernst Josef Stoklosa, Günter Antonius Lückerath, Franz Peter Schütten, Wilhelm Schnitzler
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 147099-1
Plattentitel: Schöne Bescherung
Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
Länge: 02:54
Interpret: Jacques Dutronc
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, Anne Ségalen
Label: Kingtone
Best.-Nr: 39890122
Plattentitel: Vive La France - 32 Top Hits
Danse du Grand Calumet de la Paix - Duo et Choeur (4. Entrée, 6. Szene)
aus: Les Indes galantes. Ballet-héroïque in einem Prolog und 4 Entrées
Länge: 03:43
Solistin: Nadine Koutcher (Sopran)(Zima)
Solist: Alexei Svetov (Bass)(Adario)
Ensemble: MusicAeterna
Dirigent: Teodor Currentzis
Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88843082572
So what
Länge: 09:23
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: inakustik
Best.-Nr: INAK78105UHQCD
Plattentitel: Canton: Reference Check, Vol. 1
Free money
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Leonard Jay Kaye
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book Horses
Tangled up in blue (take 3, remake 3)
Länge: 05:41
Interpret: Bob Dylan
Komponist: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: More blood, more tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol.14
Che fantastica storia è la vita
Länge: 04:18
Interpret: Antonello Venditti (feat. Gato Barbieri)
Komposition: Antonello Venditti, Maurizio Fabrizio
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 655988-2
Plattentitel: Che fantastica storia è la vita
Liberté
Länge: 04:45
Interpret: Soolking (voc)
Komposition: Soolking, Ouled El Bahdja
Label: UNIVERSAL
I feel free
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Cream
Komponist: Jack Bruce
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 497403-2
Plattentitel: The Sopranos - Music from the HBO original series
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.