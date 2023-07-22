Samstag, 22. Juli 2023

Der Politikwissenschaftler Claus Leggewie
Musikalische Friedenspfeife

Claus Leggewie gehört zu den führenden Intellektuellen Deutschlands. Seit Jahrzehnten forscht der Politikwissenschaftler zu Themen wie kulturelle Globalisierung, Erinnerungskultur und Energiewende. Seine Playlist stellt er ganz unter sein Lebensmotto "Freiheitsliebe".

22.07.2023

Ein Mann mit kurzen weißen Haaren und Brille blickt in die Kamera.
Claus Leggewie war Professor für Politikwissenschaft an der Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen und Direktor des Kulturwissenschaftlichen Instituts Essen. (picture alliance)

Musik-Laufplan

Telstar
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: The Tornados
Komponist: Robert "Joe" Meek
Label: Golden Masterworks
Best.-Nr: GM6612
Plattentitel: Gone surfin'
Schlacht bei Worringen
Länge: 04:45
Interpretation: De Bläck Fööss
Komposition: Thomas Richard Engel, Hartmut Reinhold Priess, Ernst Josef Stoklosa, Günter Antonius Lückerath, Franz Peter Schütten, Wilhelm Schnitzler
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 147099-1
Plattentitel: Schöne Bescherung
Il est cinq heures, Paris s'éveille
Länge: 02:54
Interpret: Jacques Dutronc
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, Anne Ségalen
Label: Kingtone
Best.-Nr: 39890122
Plattentitel: Vive La France - 32 Top Hits
Danse du Grand Calumet de la Paix - Duo et Choeur (4. Entrée, 6. Szene)
aus: Les Indes galantes. Ballet-héroïque in einem Prolog und 4 Entrées
Länge: 03:43
Solistin: Nadine Koutcher (Sopran)(Zima)
Solist: Alexei Svetov (Bass)(Adario)
Ensemble: MusicAeterna
Dirigent: Teodor Currentzis
Komponist: Jean-Philippe Rameau
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88843082572
So what
Länge: 09:23
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: inakustik
Best.-Nr: INAK78105UHQCD
Plattentitel: Canton: Reference Check, Vol. 1
Free money
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komposition: Patricia L. Smith, Leonard Jay Kaye
Label: TAPETE RECORDS
Plattentitel: Revenge of the She-Punks – Compilation Inspired by the Book Horses
Tangled up in blue (take 3, remake 3)
Länge: 05:41
Interpret: Bob Dylan
Komponist: Bob Dylan
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: More blood, more tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol.14
Che fantastica storia è la vita
Länge: 04:18
Interpret: Antonello Venditti (feat. Gato Barbieri)
Komposition: Antonello Venditti, Maurizio Fabrizio
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 655988-2
Plattentitel: Che fantastica storia è la vita
Liberté
Länge: 04:45
Interpret: Soolking (voc)
Komposition: Soolking, Ouled El Bahdja
Label: UNIVERSAL
I feel free
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Cream
Komponist: Jack Bruce
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 497403-2
Plattentitel: The Sopranos - Music from the HBO original series
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.