Seit sich die Band Fettes Brot im September 2023 auflöste, widmet sich König Boris seiner Solo-Karriere. Das neue Album "Disneyland After Dark" reflektiert seine persönlichen Erfahrungen und Beobachtungen während der Corona-Lockdowns, in denen er Hamburg neu entdeckte. (picture alliance / dpa / Christian Charisius)

Musik-Laufplan

La primavera. Concerto für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 E-Dur, RV 269

Länge: 09:40

Interpretation: Janine Jansen (Violine)

Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 4756626

Beating around the bush

Länge: 03:55

Interpretation: AC/DC

Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Bon Scott

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 88875036632

Plattentitel: Highway to hell

Water on glass

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Kim Wilde

Komposition: Ricki Wilde, Marty Wilde

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 5083012

Plattentitel: 80s 6 x 6: Eighties

Zu spät

Länge: 02:43

Interpretation: Die Ärzte

Komposition: Farin Urlaub

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 26237

Plattentitel: Debil

A forest

Länge: 05:55

Interpretation: The Cure

Komposition: Simon Gallup, Matthieu "Matty" Hartley, Robert James Smith, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst

Label: Fiction

Best.-Nr: 9821832

Plattentitel: Seventeen seconds

Skulls

Länge: 02:01

Interpretation: Misfits

Komposition: Glenn Danzig

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 8122795662

Plattentitel: Punk USA: Television: Marquee moon / Richard Hell & The Voidoids: Blank generation / Dead Boys: Young, loud & snotty / Misfits: Walk among us / Fear: The record

So what'cha want

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Beastie Boys

Komposition: Adam "Adrock" Horovitz, Adam "MCA" Yauch, Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Mario jr Caldato, Mark Ramos-Nishita

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 6942252

Plattentitel: Check your head (Remastered edition)

`93 til infinity

Länge: 04:41

Interpretation: Souls Of Mischief

Komposition: A. Carter, T. Massey, O. Lindsey, D. Thompson, Cobham

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 583682-2

Plattentitel: Black summer party III

Passin' me by

Länge: 05:03

Interpretation: The Pharcyde

Komposition: D. Stewart / E. Wilcox / J. Martinez

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 19075894542

Plattentitel: Die Hit Giganten Best of Hip Hop & Rap

Zuhause angekommen

Länge: 03:18

Interpretation: König Boris

Komposition: Boris Lauterbach, Arne Diedrichson

Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER

Plattentitel: Disneyland after dark