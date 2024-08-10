Der Rapper König Boris
Vorleben mit Vivaldi

Im Mutterleib hörte er die geigensurrenden "Vier Jahreszeiten", später dann klirrrende Gitarrensounds. König Boris aka Boris Lauterbach erzählt im Dlf, wie er beim Hip-Hop landete und welches Stück Fettes Brot zu "Jein" inspirierte.

10.08.2024
Der Musiker Boris Lauterbach König Boris bei einem Fototermin in Hamburg. Am 26. April veröffentlicht König Boris gut ein halbes Jahr nach dem offiziellen Ende der Kultband Fettes Brot mit Disneyland After Dark sein zweites Soloalbum
Seit sich die Band Fettes Brot im September 2023 auflöste, widmet sich König Boris seiner Solo-Karriere. Das neue Album "Disneyland After Dark" reflektiert seine persönlichen Erfahrungen und Beobachtungen während der Corona-Lockdowns, in denen er Hamburg neu entdeckte. (picture alliance / dpa / Christian Charisius)

Musik-Laufplan

La primavera. Concerto für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 E-Dur, RV 269
Länge: 09:40
Interpretation: Janine Jansen (Violine)
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4756626
Beating around the bush
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Bon Scott
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88875036632
Plattentitel: Highway to hell
Water on glass
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Kim Wilde
Komposition: Ricki Wilde, Marty Wilde
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 5083012
Plattentitel: 80s 6 x 6: Eighties
Zu spät
Länge: 02:43
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Farin Urlaub
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 26237
Plattentitel: Debil
A forest
Länge: 05:55
Interpretation: The Cure
Komposition: Simon Gallup, Matthieu "Matty" Hartley, Robert James Smith, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst
Label: Fiction
Best.-Nr: 9821832
Plattentitel: Seventeen seconds
Skulls
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Misfits
Komposition: Glenn Danzig
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122795662
Plattentitel: Punk USA: Television: Marquee moon / Richard Hell & The Voidoids: Blank generation / Dead Boys: Young, loud & snotty / Misfits: Walk among us / Fear: The record
So what'cha want
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Beastie Boys
Komposition: Adam "Adrock" Horovitz, Adam "MCA" Yauch, Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Mario jr Caldato, Mark Ramos-Nishita
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 6942252
Plattentitel: Check your head (Remastered edition)
`93 til infinity
Länge: 04:41
Interpretation: Souls Of Mischief
Komposition: A. Carter, T. Massey, O. Lindsey, D. Thompson, Cobham
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 583682-2
Plattentitel: Black summer party III
Passin' me by
Länge: 05:03
Interpretation: The Pharcyde
Komposition: D. Stewart / E. Wilcox / J. Martinez
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075894542
Plattentitel: Die Hit Giganten Best of Hip Hop & Rap
Zuhause angekommen
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: König Boris
Komposition: Boris Lauterbach, Arne Diedrichson
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Plattentitel: Disneyland after dark
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.