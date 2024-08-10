Musik-Laufplan
La primavera. Concerto für Violine, Streicher und Basso continuo Nr. 1 E-Dur, RV 269
Länge: 09:40
Interpretation: Janine Jansen (Violine)
Komposition: Antonio Vivaldi
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4756626
Beating around the bush
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: AC/DC
Komposition: Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Bon Scott
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88875036632
Plattentitel: Highway to hell
Water on glass
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Kim Wilde
Komposition: Ricki Wilde, Marty Wilde
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 5083012
Plattentitel: 80s 6 x 6: Eighties
Zu spät
Länge: 02:43
Interpretation: Die Ärzte
Komposition: Farin Urlaub
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 26237
Plattentitel: Debil
A forest
Länge: 05:55
Interpretation: The Cure
Komposition: Simon Gallup, Matthieu "Matty" Hartley, Robert James Smith, Laurence "Lol" Tolhurst
Label: Fiction
Best.-Nr: 9821832
Plattentitel: Seventeen seconds
Skulls
Länge: 02:01
Interpretation: Misfits
Komposition: Glenn Danzig
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122795662
Plattentitel: Punk USA: Television: Marquee moon / Richard Hell & The Voidoids: Blank generation / Dead Boys: Young, loud & snotty / Misfits: Walk among us / Fear: The record
So what'cha want
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Beastie Boys
Komposition: Adam "Adrock" Horovitz, Adam "MCA" Yauch, Michael "Mike D" Diamond, Mario jr Caldato, Mark Ramos-Nishita
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 6942252
Plattentitel: Check your head (Remastered edition)
`93 til infinity
Länge: 04:41
Interpretation: Souls Of Mischief
Komposition: A. Carter, T. Massey, O. Lindsey, D. Thompson, Cobham
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 583682-2
Plattentitel: Black summer party III
Passin' me by
Länge: 05:03
Interpretation: The Pharcyde
Komposition: D. Stewart / E. Wilcox / J. Martinez
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075894542
Plattentitel: Die Hit Giganten Best of Hip Hop & Rap
Zuhause angekommen
Länge: 03:18
Interpretation: König Boris
Komposition: Boris Lauterbach, Arne Diedrichson
Label: BUBACK TONTRÄGER
Plattentitel: Disneyland after dark
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.