Der Romanist Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht
"Ich möchte Eins mit dieser Stimme werden"

Für Klassik-Pop-et cetera hat der emiritierte Stanford-Professor nur Gesungenes ausgesucht. Mit seinem Lieblingsgetränk in der Hand, einer Cola, spricht er über bittersüße Lieder und das Gefühl von sanfter Überwältigung.

Ein Mann mit kurzem grauen Haar spricht in ein Mikrofon. Dabei gestikuliert er mit seiner rechten Hand.
Gumbrecht schaltet sich auch in Europa regelmäßig in intellektuelle Debatten ein. Hier spricht er bei einem Vortrag im Audimax der Universität Bayreuth. (imago images / Peter Kolb)

Musik-Laufplan

Diana
Länge: 02:25
Interpret: Paul Anka
Komponist: Paul Anka
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276050
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1957
Don't
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Mike Stoller
Label: MUSICTALES
Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1958
La vie en rose
Länge: 03:08
Interpretin: Edith Piaf
Komponist: Claude Louiguy
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Nein, ich bereue nichts
Calix Bento (Obra Recolhida Do Folclore Mineiro)
Länge: 03:09
Interpret: Milton Nascimento
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Nascimento
El dia que me quieras
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Carlos Gardel
Komponist: Carlos Gardel
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 478400-2
Plattentitel: Original Argentinische Tangos 1916-1994
Me and Bobby McGee
Länge: 04:30
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komponist: Kris Kristofferson
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 27200651
Plattentitel: Mercedes Benz
Graceland
Länge: 04:15
Interpret: Paul Simon
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: I2332671
Plattentitel: Graceland
I will always love you
Länge: 04:32
Interpretin: Whitney Houston
Komponistin: Dolly Parton
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 218699-2
Plattentitel: The bodyguard - Original motion picture soundtrack
Someone like you
Länge: 04:48
Interpretin: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Someone like you
