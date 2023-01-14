Der Romanist Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht

Musik-Laufplan
Diana
Länge: 02:25
Interpret: Paul Anka
Komponist: Paul Anka
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276050
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1957
Länge: 02:25
Interpret: Paul Anka
Komponist: Paul Anka
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276050
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1957
Don't
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Mike Stoller
Label: MUSICTALES
Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1958
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Mike Stoller
Label: MUSICTALES
Plattentitel: The hits of the year 1958
La vie en rose
Länge: 03:08
Interpretin: Edith Piaf
Komponist: Claude Louiguy
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Nein, ich bereue nichts
Länge: 03:08
Interpretin: Edith Piaf
Komponist: Claude Louiguy
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Nein, ich bereue nichts
Calix Bento (Obra Recolhida Do Folclore Mineiro)
Länge: 03:09
Interpret: Milton Nascimento
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Nascimento
Länge: 03:09
Interpret: Milton Nascimento
Komposition: Unbekannt
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Nascimento
El dia que me quieras
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Carlos Gardel
Komponist: Carlos Gardel
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 478400-2
Plattentitel: Original Argentinische Tangos 1916-1994
Länge: 03:16
Interpret: Carlos Gardel
Komponist: Carlos Gardel
Label: Electrola
Best.-Nr: 478400-2
Plattentitel: Original Argentinische Tangos 1916-1994
Me and Bobby McGee
Länge: 04:30
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komponist: Kris Kristofferson
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 27200651
Plattentitel: Mercedes Benz
Länge: 04:30
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komponist: Kris Kristofferson
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 27200651
Plattentitel: Mercedes Benz
Graceland
Länge: 04:15
Interpret: Paul Simon
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: I2332671
Plattentitel: Graceland
Länge: 04:15
Interpret: Paul Simon
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: I2332671
Plattentitel: Graceland
I will always love you
Länge: 04:32
Interpretin: Whitney Houston
Komponistin: Dolly Parton
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 218699-2
Plattentitel: The bodyguard - Original motion picture soundtrack
Länge: 04:32
Interpretin: Whitney Houston
Komponistin: Dolly Parton
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 218699-2
Plattentitel: The bodyguard - Original motion picture soundtrack
Someone like you
Länge: 04:48
Interpretin: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Someone like you
Länge: 04:48
Interpretin: Adele
Komposition: Adele Adkins, Dan Wilson
Label: XL RECORDINGS
Plattentitel: Someone like you
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.