Als Sohn ghanaischer Eltern wuchs Eugene Boateng mit sieben Geschwistern in Düsseldorf auf, das multikulturelle Umfeld inspirierte ihn zum Tanzen. (picture alliance / dpa / epa Scanpix Sweden / Thomas Banneyer)

Musik-Laufplan

Can you stand the rain

Länge: 04:55

Interpretation: New Edition

Komposition: James III Harris, Terry Lewis

Label: MCA RECORDS

Best.-Nr: MCD10434

Plattentitel: New Edition's greatest hits, Vol. 1 Stars of Soul

I want you back

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: N-Sync

Komposition: Denniz Pop, M. Martin

Label: SONY UK

Best.-Nr: 88985440432

Plattentitel: The classic 90s collection Power-Station, Vol. 7

My way

Länge: 03:34

Interpret: Usher

Komposition: Jermaine Dupri, Manuel jr Seal, Usher Raymond

Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK

Best.-Nr: I1244151

Plattentitel: My way / 8701

Fallen

Länge: 03:25

Interpretin: Mya

Komposition: Leonard Huggins, Rich Shelton, Loren Hill, Kevin Veney

Label: Hollywood Records USA

Best.-Nr: 674283-2

Plattentitel: A Cinderella story - Original soundtrack A Cinderella story - Original soundtrack

I love you

Länge: 05:48

Interpretin: Mary J. Blige

Komposition: Mary J. Blige, Sean "Puffy" Combs

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 039242-2

Plattentitel: Hip Hop chillout classics

Goodbye

Länge: 05:05

Interpret: Lyfe Jennings

Komponist: C. Jennings

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 696405-2

Plattentitel: The phoenix

Another lifetime

Länge: 03:29

Interpretin: Nao

Komposition: Neo Joshua, Ajay Bhattacharyya

Label: RCA Records Label

Plattentitel: Saturn

Weck mich auf

Länge: 05:37

Interpret: Samy Deluxe

Komponist: Les Holroyd

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 5333543

Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Deutsche Pop- & Rockhits Weck mich auf

Spirit break out

Länge: 04:15

Interpretation: William McDowell featuring Trinity Anderson

Komposition: Ben Bryant, Myles Dhillon, Tim Hughes, Luke Hellebronth

Label: Entertainment One

Plattentitel: Sounds Of Revival

Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.