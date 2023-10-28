Musik-Laufplan
Can you stand the rain
Länge: 04:55
Interpretation: New Edition
Komposition: James III Harris, Terry Lewis
Label: MCA RECORDS
Best.-Nr: MCD10434
I want you back
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: N-Sync
Komposition: Denniz Pop, M. Martin
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88985440432
My way
Länge: 03:34
Interpret: Usher
Komposition: Jermaine Dupri, Manuel jr Seal, Usher Raymond
Label: SONY BMG MUSIC UK
Best.-Nr: I1244151
Fallen
Länge: 03:25
Interpretin: Mya
Komposition: Leonard Huggins, Rich Shelton, Loren Hill, Kevin Veney
Label: Hollywood Records USA
Best.-Nr: 674283-2
I love you
Länge: 05:48
Interpretin: Mary J. Blige
Komposition: Mary J. Blige, Sean "Puffy" Combs
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 039242-2
Goodbye
Länge: 05:05
Interpret: Lyfe Jennings
Komponist: C. Jennings
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 696405-2
Another lifetime
Länge: 03:29
Interpretin: Nao
Komposition: Neo Joshua, Ajay Bhattacharyya
Label: RCA Records Label
Weck mich auf
Länge: 05:37
Interpret: Samy Deluxe
Komponist: Les Holroyd
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 5333543
Spirit break out
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: William McDowell featuring Trinity Anderson
Komposition: Ben Bryant, Myles Dhillon, Tim Hughes, Luke Hellebronth
Label: Entertainment One
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.
Aktion: Ihr persönliches "Herzstück"
50 Jahre Klassik-Pop-et cetera! Das feiern wir 2024! Aber was wäre die Kultsendung ohne ihre Hörerinnen und Hörer? Wir möchten mit Ihnen feiern und wissen, welches Ihr „Herzstück“ ist. Schicken Sie eine Sprachnachricht an
klassikpopetcetera@deutschlandfunk.de
und erzählen Sie uns, welcher eine Musiktitel Ihr Leben geprägt hat.
Länge der Nachricht? Etwa 90 Sekunden.
Musik? Organisieren wir.
Ausgeloste Herzstücke senden wir im Jubiläumsjahr am Ende jeder Klassik-Pop-et cetera-Ausgabe.
