Musik-Laufplan
Children's song Nr. 6
Länge: 02:37
Interpret: Chick Corea
Komponist: Armando Anthony Corea
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 815680-2
Plattentitel: Children's songs
Ouvertüre. Sostenuto, ma non troppo - Allegro
aus: Musik zu Johann Wolfgang von Goethes Trauerspiel "Egmont", op. 84
Länge: 04:24
Orchester: Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Dirigent: Riccardo Chailly
Komponist: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4782721
Re : stacks
Länge: 04:49
Interpretation: Romain Collin, Bill Frisell Grégoire Maret
Komponist: Justin Vernon
Label: ACT
Imillitay
Länge: 01:44
Ensemble: Los Kjarkas
Komponist: Ulises Hermosa
Label: Lauro Records
Best.-Nr: BO/LRL-1589
König der Hunde
Länge: 03:26
Interpret: Romano
Komposition: Roman Geike, Moritz Friedrich, Jakob Grunert
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Copyshop
Let my people go
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: The Kelly Family
Komposition: Traditional
Label: Kel-Life
Best.-Nr: 90-905
Plattentitel: New world
Promeny – Transformations
Länge: 02:46
Ensemble: Čechomor
Orchester: Collegium českých filharmoniků
Dirigent: František Preisler
Komposition: Čechomor, Jaz Coleman
Label: Venkow
Best.-Nr: 016 685-2
Oggi sono io
Länge: 03:51
Solistin: Mina
Komponist: Alex Britti
Label: PDU
Best.-Nr: PLD A 5001
Rain and tears
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Aphrodite's Child
Komponist: Johann Pachelbel
Bearbeitung: Evanghelos Papathanassiou, Boris Bergman
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 138350
Plattentitel: End of the world
Long as I can see the light
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Creedence Clearwater Revival
Komponist: John Cameron Fogerty
Label: Fantasy
Best.-Nr: 248402-2
Plattentitel: Cosmo's factory
