Samstag, 12. November 2022

Der Schriftsteller Burkhard Spinnen
"Lesen mit den Ohren"

Als junger Mann sei er ganz sicher ein Nerd gewesen, erzählt Burkhard Spinnen im Dlf. Das Musikhören im Freundeskreis habe ihn tief geprägt. Wie ein Siebzigerjahre-Stempel, der bis heute druckfrisch im Gedächtnis haftet.

12.11.2022

Der Schriftsteller Burkhard Spinnen steht in seiner Heimatstadt Münster auf dem Prinzipalmarkt.
Burkhard Spinnen lebt in Münster, wo er in den Siebzigern Germanistik, Publizistik und Soziologie studierte. (picture alliance / dpa / Oliver Berg)

Musik-Laufplan

I know what I like (in your wardrobe)
Interpretation: Genesis
Komposition: Anthony Banks, Philip Collins, Peter Gabriel, Stephen Hackett, Michael Rutherford
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 2657012
Plattentitel: Selling England by the pound - 2008 Digital Remastered And Stereo Mix Selling England by the pound
Clyde
Interpret: J. J. Cale (g,vocM)
Komposition: John Weldon "J. J." Cale, Clyde Beavers
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: keine
On the road again
Interpretation: Canned Heat
Komposition: Alan Wilson, Floyd Jones
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX82107-2
Plattentitel: Summer of 67
Does anybody really know what time it is
Interpretation: Chicago
Komponist: Robert Lamm
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS66221
Deacon blues
Interpret: Steely Dan
Kompositon: Walter Becker, Donald Fagen
Label: ABC
Best.-Nr: 15668AT
Teach your children
Interpretation: Crosby Stills Nash & Young / Dallas Taylor & Greg Reeves
Komponist: Graham Nash
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: Déjà Vu
Gloria
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komponist: Van Morrison
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88725451062
Plattentitel: Horses / Easter Horses
Dreamer
Interpretation: Supertramp
Komposition: Richard "Rick" Davies, Roger Hodgson
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 0600753547670
Plattentitel: Crime of the century (Remastered) Crime of the century
Angie
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
Label: Polydor
Plattentitel: Goats Head Soup Goats Head Soup (Limited CD-Box Super Deluxe Edt.)
