Der Schriftsteller Burkhard Spinnen

Musik-Laufplan
I know what I like (in your wardrobe)
Interpretation: Genesis
Komposition: Anthony Banks, Philip Collins, Peter Gabriel, Stephen Hackett, Michael Rutherford
Label: Virgin
Best.-Nr: 2657012
Plattentitel: Selling England by the pound - 2008 Digital Remastered And Stereo Mix Selling England by the pound
Clyde
Interpret: J. J. Cale (g,vocM)
Komposition: John Weldon "J. J." Cale, Clyde Beavers
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: keine
On the road again
Interpretation: Canned Heat
Komposition: Alan Wilson, Floyd Jones
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: ZYX82107-2
Plattentitel: Summer of 67
Does anybody really know what time it is
Interpretation: Chicago
Komponist: Robert Lamm
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: CDCBS66221
Deacon blues
Interpret: Steely Dan
Kompositon: Walter Becker, Donald Fagen
Label: ABC
Best.-Nr: 15668AT
Teach your children
Interpretation: Crosby Stills Nash & Young / Dallas Taylor & Greg Reeves
Komponist: Graham Nash
Label: RHINO
Plattentitel: Déjà Vu
Gloria
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komponist: Van Morrison
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88725451062
Plattentitel: Horses / Easter Horses
Dreamer
Interpretation: Supertramp
Komposition: Richard "Rick" Davies, Roger Hodgson
Label: A&M
Best.-Nr: 0600753547670
Plattentitel: Crime of the century (Remastered) Crime of the century
Angie
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
Label: Polydor
Plattentitel: Goats Head Soup Goats Head Soup (Limited CD-Box Super Deluxe Edt.)
