Das Konzept "Klassik-Pop-et cetera" funktioniert bis heute: Eine prominente Persönlichkeit stellt die eigene Lieblingsmusik vor. Schauspielerinnen, Regisseure, Schriftstellerinnen, Musiker lassen uns eine Stunde lang in ihr privates Schallarchiv hineinhören und erzählen uns die Geschichten, die sich hinter ihren musikalischen Favoriten verbergen.
Deutschlandradio blickt in die Archive und präsentiert ausgewählte Sendungen aus der seit 1974 laufenden Reihe. Péter Esterházy präsentierte seine heitere Sicht auf das Leben am 13. Juli 2013 im Deutschlandfunk.
Musik-Laufplan
Wolverton Mountain
Länge: 02:54
Interpretation: Jerry Lee Lewis (voc,p)
Komposition: Claude King, Merle Kilgore
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD15783/1
Plattentitel: [Obertitel wird nachgetragen]
Nr. 1: Allegro con spirito
aus: Sechs Bagatellen für Bläserquintett
Länge: 01:09
Interpretation: Jacques Zoon (Flöte), Douglas Boyd (Oboe), Richard Hosford (Klarinette), Matthew Wilkie (Fagott), James Sommerville (Horn)
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 449215-2
aus: Sechs Bagatellen für Bläserquintett
1. Satz: Allegro spiritoso
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 83 g-Moll, Hob. I: 83
Länge: 04:39
Orchester: Concentus Musicus Wien
Leitung: Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Komposition: Joseph Haydn
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 82876-60602-2
I am the walrus
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 748062-2
Plattentitel: Magical Mystery Tour Reel Music
3. Satz: Rondo. Allegretto
aus: Sonate für Klavier Nr. 16 C-Dur, K. 545
Länge: 01:33
Interpretation: Glenn Gould (Klavier)
Komposition: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: SM 4 K 52627
aus: Sonate für Klavier Nr. 16 C-Dur, K. 545
Little red rooster
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Willie Dixon
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 882340-2
Plattentitel: The singles collection
Comic 2 (für Jacques Tati)
aus: Chinese Opera
Länge: 03:19
Interpretation: Ensemble Intercontemporain
Leitung: Peter Eötvös
Komposition: Peter Eötvös
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 75554
My baby just cares for me
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Walter Donaldson
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 5306619
Plattentitel: Unforgettable
Kafka-Fragmente, Nr. 1-5
Länge: 03:43
Interpretation: Juliane Banse (Sopran), Andreas Keller (Violine)
Komposition: György Kurtág
Label: ECM-Records
Ornithology
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Charlie Parker
Komposition: Charles "Bird" Parker, Benny Harris
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: OJSCD 026-2
Plattentitel: Original Jazz Standards Night in Tunisia
Allegro barbaro für Klavier, Sz 49
Länge: 02:27
Interpretation: Zoltán Kocsis (Klavier)
Komposition: Béla Bartók
Label: Philips
Best.-Nr: 442016-2
Mercedes Benz
Länge: 01:46
Interpretation: Janis Joplin
Komposition: Janis Joplin, Michael McClure
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 719580-2
Plattentitel: Hit Collection Janis Joplin
Herzstück von Henrik Stahr (Berlin)
Grândola, vila morena
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: José Afonso
Komposition: José Afonso
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 716571-2
Plattentitel: Auf, auf zum Kampf!
