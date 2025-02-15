Gemeinsam mit dem Fotografen Michael Disqué realisiert Roman Ehrlich auch essayistische Reisedokumentationen - zuletzt "Die Ruinen von Exodus" über eine Reise in die Wüste Tabernas in Andalusien. (Marco Cassol)

Musik-Laufplan

Eternal flame

Länge: 03:40

Interpretation: Joan As Police Woman

Komposition: Joan Wasser, Antony

Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM

Best.-Nr: 449.3030.020

Plattentitel: Real life

Turtles have short legs

Länge: 03:04

Interpretation: Can

Komposition: Damo Suzuki

Label: Spoon-Records

Plattentitel: Canibalism 2

Cucurrucucu Paloma

Länge: 03:44

Interpretation: Caetano Veloso

Komposition: Tomás Méndez

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 7 31452 89182 2

Plattentitel: Fina Estampa

Dark glow

Länge: 04:27

Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda

Komposition: Friedrich Gulda

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: BLK 4188-P

Plattentitel: Friedrich Gulda at Birdland

Hot knife

Länge: 04:02

Interpretation: Fiona Apple

Komposition: Fiona Apple

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 88725406372

Plattentitel: The idler wheel is wiser than the driver of the screw and whipping cords will serve you more than ropes will ever do

Nowhere man

Länge: 02:41

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Richard Starkey

Label: Parlophone

Plattentitel: Rubber soul

Jaan Pehechan Ho

Länge: 05:24

Interpretation: Mohammed Rafi

Komposition: Shankar, Jaikishan

Label: Rambling Records

Plattentitel: Gumnaam

Oblivion

Länge: 04:03

Interpretation: Gidon Kremer (Violine), Vadim Sakharov (Klavier), Alois Posch (Kontrabass), Per Arne Glorvigen (Bandoneon)

Komposition: Astor Piazzolla

Label: NONESUCH

Best.-Nr: 7559-79407-2

Plattentitel: Hommage à Piazzolla

Zarah (Ich weiß, es wird einmal ein Wunder geschehn)

Länge: 04:34

Interpretation: Nina Hagen

Komposition: Michael Jary

Label: CBS

Best.-Nr: 25667

Plattentitel: Angstlos

Immature

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Björk

Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Guy Sigsworth, Mark Bell

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 539166-2

Plattentitel: Homogenic