Musik-Laufplan
Eternal flame
Länge: 03:40
Interpretation: Joan As Police Woman
Komposition: Joan Wasser, Antony
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: 449.3030.020
Plattentitel: Real life
Turtles have short legs
Länge: 03:04
Interpretation: Can
Komposition: Damo Suzuki
Label: Spoon-Records
Plattentitel: Canibalism 2
Cucurrucucu Paloma
Länge: 03:44
Interpretation: Caetano Veloso
Komposition: Tomás Méndez
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 7 31452 89182 2
Plattentitel: Fina Estampa
Dark glow
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: Friedrich Gulda
Komposition: Friedrich Gulda
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: BLK 4188-P
Plattentitel: Friedrich Gulda at Birdland
Hot knife
Länge: 04:02
Interpretation: Fiona Apple
Komposition: Fiona Apple
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88725406372
Plattentitel: The idler wheel is wiser than the driver of the screw and whipping cords will serve you more than ropes will ever do
Nowhere man
Länge: 02:41
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Richard Starkey
Label: Parlophone
Plattentitel: Rubber soul
Jaan Pehechan Ho
Länge: 05:24
Interpretation: Mohammed Rafi
Komposition: Shankar, Jaikishan
Label: Rambling Records
Plattentitel: Gumnaam
Oblivion
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Gidon Kremer (Violine), Vadim Sakharov (Klavier), Alois Posch (Kontrabass), Per Arne Glorvigen (Bandoneon)
Komposition: Astor Piazzolla
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559-79407-2
Plattentitel: Hommage à Piazzolla
Zarah (Ich weiß, es wird einmal ein Wunder geschehn)
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Nina Hagen
Komposition: Michael Jary
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 25667
Plattentitel: Angstlos
Immature
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Björk
Komposition: Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Guy Sigsworth, Mark Bell
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 539166-2
Plattentitel: Homogenic
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.