Der Schriftsteller Roman Ehrlich
Streichholz für die Seele

Roman Ehrlich stellte sich schon als Teenager beim Tagebuchschreiben ein Publikum vor. Sein aktuelles Buch „Videotime“ war 2024 für den Wilhelm-Raabe-Literaturpreis nominiert. Im Dlf spricht er über die zündende Kraft von Musik.

Ein junger Mann mit dunkelblonden Locken und blauen Augen schaut ernst in die Kamera. Er trägt ein graues Sakko und ein braunes Hemd darunter. Im Hintergrund sieht man verschwommen ein Bücherregal.
Gemeinsam mit dem Fotografen Michael Disqué realisiert Roman Ehrlich auch essayistische Reisedokumentationen - zuletzt "Die Ruinen von Exodus" über eine Reise in die Wüste Tabernas in Andalusien. (Marco Cassol)

