Der Singer-Songwriter Max Prosa

Musik-Laufplan
People's faces
Länge: 05:17
Interpretin: Kate Tempest
Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: The book of traps and lessons
Buntes Papier
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Max Prosa
Komponist: Max Prosa
Label: Prosa Records
Plattentitel: Grüße aus der Flut
Famous blue raincoat
Länge: 05:08
Interpret: Leonard Cohen
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88985301332
Plattentitel: Songs of love and hate
Moonage daydream
Länge: 04:41
Interpret: David Bowie
Komponist: David Bowie
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 00600753826300
Plattentitel: The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Ich liebe dich, Sophie
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Brandão, Faber, Hunger
Komponistin: Sophie Hunger
Label: TWO GENTLEMEN
Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2
Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich
Exit music (for a film)
Länge: 04:23
Interpretation: Brad Mehldau Trio
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: NONESUC
Best.-Nr: I2276036
Plattentitel: Art of the trio - Recordings 1996-2001 The art of the trio, Vol. 3: Songs
Funken schlagen
Länge: 03:34
Interpretin: Dota
Komposition: Max Prosa, Dorothea "Dota" Kehr
Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS
Plattentitel: Wir rufen dich, Galaktika
Adieu, Berlin!
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter
Komposition: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter
Label: KulturManufaktur, Dussmann
Best.-Nr: KM0001-10
Plattentitel: Adieu, Berlin!
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.