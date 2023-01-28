Der Singer-Songwriter Max Prosa

Max Prosa, in Berlin geboren, verbindet eine Hassliebe mit seiner Heimatstadt, erzählt er im Dlf. (Picture Alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

People's faces

Länge: 05:17

Interpretin: Kate Tempest

Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey

Label: Caroline

Plattentitel: The book of traps and lessons

Buntes Papier

Länge: 03:50

Interpret: Max Prosa

Komponist: Max Prosa

Label: Prosa Records

Plattentitel: Grüße aus der Flut

Famous blue raincoat

Länge: 05:08

Interpret: Leonard Cohen

Komponist: Leonard Cohen

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88985301332

Plattentitel: Songs of love and hate

Moonage daydream

Länge: 04:41

Interpret: David Bowie

Komponist: David Bowie

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: 00600753826300

Plattentitel: The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Ich liebe dich, Sophie

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Brandão, Faber, Hunger

Komponistin: Sophie Hunger

Label: TWO GENTLEMEN

Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2

Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich

Exit music (for a film)

Länge: 04:23

Interpretation: Brad Mehldau Trio

Komposition: Radiohead

Label: NONESUC

Best.-Nr: I2276036

Plattentitel: Art of the trio - Recordings 1996-2001 The art of the trio, Vol. 3: Songs

Funken schlagen

Länge: 03:34

Interpretin: Dota

Komposition: Max Prosa, Dorothea "Dota" Kehr

Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS

Plattentitel: Wir rufen dich, Galaktika

Adieu, Berlin!

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter

Komposition: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter

Label: KulturManufaktur, Dussmann

Best.-Nr: KM0001-10

Plattentitel: Adieu, Berlin!