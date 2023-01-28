Samstag, 28. Januar 2023

Der Singer-Songwriter Max Prosa
"Leonard Cohen ist ein großes Vorbild"

Max Prosa textet schon in jungen Jahren ziemlich weise und gewinnt die Publikumsherzen mit seinem leidenschaftlichen Vortrag. Gesungene Geschichten stehen auch auf seiner Herzensplaylist.

Ein junger Mann mit buschigem Haar singt mit leidenschaftlichem Ausdruck in ein Mikrofon.
Max Prosa, in Berlin geboren, verbindet eine Hassliebe mit seiner Heimatstadt, erzählt er im Dlf. (Picture Alliance / dpa / Britta Pedersen)

Musik-Laufplan

People's faces
Länge: 05:17
Interpretin: Kate Tempest
Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: The book of traps and lessons
Buntes Papier
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Max Prosa
Komponist: Max Prosa
Label: Prosa Records
Plattentitel: Grüße aus der Flut
Famous blue raincoat
Länge: 05:08
Interpret: Leonard Cohen
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88985301332
Plattentitel: Songs of love and hate
Moonage daydream
Länge: 04:41
Interpret: David Bowie
Komponist: David Bowie
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 00600753826300
Plattentitel: The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Ich liebe dich, Sophie
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Brandão, Faber, Hunger
Komponistin: Sophie Hunger
Label: TWO GENTLEMEN
Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2
Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich
Exit music (for a film)
Länge: 04:23
Interpretation: Brad Mehldau Trio
Komposition: Radiohead
Label: NONESUC
Best.-Nr: I2276036
Plattentitel: Art of the trio - Recordings 1996-2001 The art of the trio, Vol. 3: Songs
Funken schlagen
Länge: 03:34
Interpretin: Dota
Komposition: Max Prosa, Dorothea "Dota" Kehr
Label: KLEINGELDPRINZESSIN RECORDS
Plattentitel: Wir rufen dich, Galaktika
Adieu, Berlin!
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter
Komposition: Max Prosa, Magdalena Ganter
Label: KulturManufaktur, Dussmann
Best.-Nr: KM0001-10
Plattentitel: Adieu, Berlin!
