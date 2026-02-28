Mit der Künstlerin Bettina Munk und der Autorin Karin Wieland veröffentlichte Heinz Bude 2025 die Graphic Novel "Transit 64". Das Cover ziert eine Tuschezeichnung von Marlene Dietrich, deren Musik auch in Budes Playlist nicht fehlen darf. (Nicolas Wefers)

Musik-Laufplan

Tanze mit mir in den Morgen

Länge: 02:51

Interpretation: Gerhard Wendland

Komposition: Karl Götz

Label: POLYPHON

Best.-Nr: 515720-2

Machine gun

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: The Peter Brötzmann Octet

Komposition: Peter Brötzmann

Label: Atavistic/JPC

Best.-Nr: ALP 262

Paperhouse

Länge: 02:53

Interpretation: Can

Komposition: Michael Karoli, Irmin Schmidt, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit

Label: Spoon-Records

Best.-Nr: 423588-2

Plattentitel: Tago mago

4. Satz: Adagietto. Sehr langsam

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 cis-Moll

Länge: 09:52

Interpretation: New Philharmonia Orchestra London

Leitung: John Barbirolli

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 566910-2

Opening

aus: Glassworks

Länge: 07:45

Interpretation: Víkingur Ólafsson

Komposition: Philip Glass

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4796918

Plattentitel: Philip Glass: Piano works

There will never be another you

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Chet Baker

Komposition: Harry Warren

Label: Pacific Jazz

Best.-Nr: 792932-2

Plattentitel: Let's get lost - The best of Chet Baker sings

The message

Länge: 07:08

Interpretation: Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

Komposition: Ed Fletcher, Melvin Glover, Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase

Label: Delta

Best.-Nr: 13368

Plattentitel: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

The look of love

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Dusty Springfield

Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach

Label: STAR POOL

Best.-Nr: 535040-2

Plattentitel: The cinema love collection Something special

Where have all the flowers gone

Länge: 03:37

Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich

Komposition: Pete Seeger

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 537569-2

Plattentitel: Der blonde Engel - Die Retrospektive (CD 2): Classical Album Tracks 1952 - 1965