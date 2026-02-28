Musik-Laufplan
Tanze mit mir in den Morgen
Länge: 02:51
Interpretation: Gerhard Wendland
Komposition: Karl Götz
Label: POLYPHON
Best.-Nr: 515720-2
Machine gun
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: The Peter Brötzmann Octet
Komposition: Peter Brötzmann
Label: Atavistic/JPC
Best.-Nr: ALP 262
Paperhouse
Länge: 02:53
Interpretation: Can
Komposition: Michael Karoli, Irmin Schmidt, Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit
Label: Spoon-Records
Best.-Nr: 423588-2
Plattentitel: Tago mago
4. Satz: Adagietto. Sehr langsam
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 cis-Moll
Länge: 09:52
Interpretation: New Philharmonia Orchestra London
Leitung: John Barbirolli
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 566910-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 5 cis-Moll
Opening
aus: Glassworks
Länge: 07:45
Interpretation: Víkingur Ólafsson
Komposition: Philip Glass
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4796918
Plattentitel: Philip Glass: Piano works
aus: Glassworks
There will never be another you
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Harry Warren
Label: Pacific Jazz
Best.-Nr: 792932-2
Plattentitel: Let's get lost - The best of Chet Baker sings
The message
Länge: 07:08
Interpretation: Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Komposition: Ed Fletcher, Melvin Glover, Sylvia Robinson, Jiggs Chase
Label: Delta
Best.-Nr: 13368
Plattentitel: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
The look of love
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Dusty Springfield
Komposition: Burt F. Bacharach
Label: STAR POOL
Best.-Nr: 535040-2
Plattentitel: The cinema love collection Something special
Where have all the flowers gone
Länge: 03:37
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Pete Seeger
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 537569-2
Plattentitel: Der blonde Engel - Die Retrospektive (CD 2): Classical Album Tracks 1952 - 1965
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.