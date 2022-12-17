Der Sternekoch Alexander Herrmann

Musik-Laufplan
Main title ("Star Wars")
Länge: 01:38
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: John Williams
Komponist: John Williams
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075852692
Plattentitel: The Real...Classic film
Länge: 01:38
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: John Williams
Komponist: John Williams
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075852692
Plattentitel: The Real...Classic film
Hurra, hurra der Pumuckl ist da
Länge: 00:20
Interpret: Hans Clarin
Komposition: Fritz Muschler, Joachim Horn, Howard Carpendale, Ulrich König
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553792-2
Plattentitel: TV Kult-Hits: Vormittags / Nachmittags (Die Originale) Hurra, hurra der Pumuckl ist da
Länge: 00:20
Interpret: Hans Clarin
Komposition: Fritz Muschler, Joachim Horn, Howard Carpendale, Ulrich König
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553792-2
Plattentitel: TV Kult-Hits: Vormittags / Nachmittags (Die Originale) Hurra, hurra der Pumuckl ist da
Captain Future: Main theme
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Orchester Christian Bruhn
Komponist: Christian Bruhn
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-5865
Plattentitel: Science Fiction & Fantasy - TV. Sound Trek (TV Soundtrack)
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Orchester Christian Bruhn
Komponist: Christian Bruhn
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-5865
Plattentitel: Science Fiction & Fantasy - TV. Sound Trek (TV Soundtrack)
Gonna fly now (Theme from Rocky)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: DeEtta Little
Komponist: Bill Conti
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 4578822
Plattentitel: Double Tops - Die 40 ultimativen Darts-Songs Rocky Balboa: The best of Rocky (Soundtrack)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: DeEtta Little
Komponist: Bill Conti
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 4578822
Plattentitel: Double Tops - Die 40 ultimativen Darts-Songs Rocky Balboa: The best of Rocky (Soundtrack)
3. Aufzug: Walkürenritt
aus: Die Walküre. Oper in 3 Aufzügen. Erster Tag, Ritt der Walküren
Länge: 03:09
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Adrian Boult
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-555422-2
aus: Die Walküre. Oper in 3 Aufzügen. Erster Tag, Ritt der Walküren
Länge: 03:09
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Adrian Boult
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-555422-2
One note symphony
Länge: 02:24
Interpret: Alan Parsons
Komposition: Alan Parsons, Todd Cooper, Tom Brooks
Label: Frontiers Records
Best.-Nr: FR CD 943
Plattentitel: The Secret
Länge: 02:24
Interpret: Alan Parsons
Komposition: Alan Parsons, Todd Cooper, Tom Brooks
Label: Frontiers Records
Best.-Nr: FR CD 943
Plattentitel: The Secret
There must be an angel (playing with my heart)
Länge: 02:51
Solist: Luciano Pavarotti
Interpretation: Eurythmics
Komposition: Ann Lennox, David A. Stewart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4781099
Plattentitel: Pavarotti - The duets Pavarotti & Friends for Cambodia and Tibet
Länge: 02:51
Solist: Luciano Pavarotti
Interpretation: Eurythmics
Komposition: Ann Lennox, David A. Stewart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4781099
Plattentitel: Pavarotti - The duets Pavarotti & Friends for Cambodia and Tibet
Rusty cage
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Chris Cornell
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697934332
Plattentitel: American recordings / Unchained Unchained
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Chris Cornell
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697934332
Plattentitel: American recordings / Unchained Unchained
Let me entertain you
Länge: 04:22
Interpret: Robbie Williams
Komposition: Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits Life thru a lens
Länge: 04:22
Interpret: Robbie Williams
Komposition: Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits Life thru a lens
Back to black
Länge: 04:00
Interpretin: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Die emotionalsten Hits Bravo - The hits 2008
Länge: 04:00
Interpretin: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Die emotionalsten Hits Bravo - The hits 2008
The sound of silence
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Disturbed
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Die Beliebtesten Hits KuschelRock: Best of 29 & 30
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Disturbed
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Die Beliebtesten Hits KuschelRock: Best of 29 & 30
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz
Länge: 01:15
Ensemble: The 12 Tenors
Komponist: Franz Léhar
Label: SHOWFABRIK
Best.-Nr: keine
Länge: 01:15
Ensemble: The 12 Tenors
Komponist: Franz Léhar
Label: SHOWFABRIK
Best.-Nr: keine
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.