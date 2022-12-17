Samstag, 17. Dezember 2022

Der Sternekoch Alexander Herrmann
"Richard Wagner hat mich reich gemacht"

Am liebsten wäre er Tenor geworden, aber Alexander Herrmann ist Koch, Moderator, Unternehmer und Autor. Trotzdem gibt er eine Stimmprobe und erzählt, wie er sich in der Bayreuther Festspielzeit schon als Jugendlicher ein goldenes Näschen verdiente.

17.12.2022

Ein Mann mit kurzem grauen Haar in schwarzer Kleidung lächelt in die Kamera.
Seit 1996 ist Alexander Herrmann Küchenchef im Posthotel in Wirsberg, das seit über 150 Jahren im Besitz seiner Familie ist. Das zugehörige Restaurant nennt zwei Michelin-Sterne sein eigen. (imago / APress)

Musik-Laufplan

Main title ("Star Wars")
Länge: 01:38
Orchester: London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: John Williams
Komponist: John Williams
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 19075852692
Plattentitel: The Real...Classic film
Hurra, hurra der Pumuckl ist da
Länge: 00:20
Interpret: Hans Clarin
Komposition: Fritz Muschler, Joachim Horn, Howard Carpendale, Ulrich König
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553792-2
Plattentitel: TV Kult-Hits: Vormittags / Nachmittags (Die Originale) Hurra, hurra der Pumuckl ist da
Captain Future: Main theme
Länge: 00:58
Interpretation: Orchester Christian Bruhn
Komponist: Christian Bruhn
Label: Varese Sarabande Records
Best.-Nr: VSD-5865
Plattentitel: Science Fiction & Fantasy - TV. Sound Trek (TV Soundtrack)
Gonna fly now (Theme from Rocky)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: DeEtta Little
Komponist: Bill Conti
Label: EMM
Best.-Nr: 4578822
Plattentitel: Double Tops - Die 40 ultimativen Darts-Songs Rocky Balboa: The best of Rocky (Soundtrack)
3. Aufzug: Walkürenritt
aus: Die Walküre. Oper in 3 Aufzügen. Erster Tag, Ritt der Walküren
Länge: 03:09
Orchester: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Dirigent: Adrian Boult
Komponist: Richard Wagner
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-555422-2
One note symphony
Länge: 02:24
Interpret: Alan Parsons
Komposition: Alan Parsons, Todd Cooper, Tom Brooks
Label: Frontiers Records
Best.-Nr: FR CD 943
Plattentitel: The Secret
There must be an angel (playing with my heart)
Länge: 02:51
Solist: Luciano Pavarotti
Interpretation: Eurythmics
Komposition: Ann Lennox, David A. Stewart
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 4781099
Plattentitel: Pavarotti - The duets Pavarotti & Friends for Cambodia and Tibet
Rusty cage
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Chris Cornell
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88697934332
Plattentitel: American recordings / Unchained Unchained
Let me entertain you
Länge: 04:22
Interpret: Robbie Williams
Komposition: Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Greatest Hits Life thru a lens
Back to black
Länge: 04:00
Interpretin: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow - Die emotionalsten Hits Bravo - The hits 2008
The sound of silence
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Disturbed
Komponist: Paul Simon
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Die Ultimative Chartshow-Die Beliebtesten Hits KuschelRock: Best of 29 & 30
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz
Länge: 01:15
Ensemble: The 12 Tenors
Komponist: Franz Léhar
Label: SHOWFABRIK
Best.-Nr: keine
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.