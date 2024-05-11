Als Mitglied der Band Tocotronic, die er 1993 mitgründete, hat Jan Müller mit seinem minimalistischen, aber eindringlichen Bassspiel den charakteristischen Sound der Indie-Rocker maßgeblich geprägt. (Noel Richter)

Musik-Laufplan

Valentine Waltzes für Klavier, Nr. 1

Länge: 02:10

Interpretation: George Antheil (Klavier)

Komposition: George Antheil*

Label: Other Minds

Best.-Nr: OM 1003-2

Ballet mécanique

Länge: 00:29

Orchester: Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra

Leitung: Daniel Spalding

Komposition: George Antheil

Label: NAXOS

Best.-Nr: 8559060

Der Räuber und der Prinz

Länge: 03:31

Interpretation: Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (DAF)

Komposition: Robert Görl

Label: Mute Records

Best.-Nr: 484596-2

Plattentitel: Alles ist gut

Window shop for love

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: The Wipers

Komposition: Greg Sage

Label: WEIRD SYSTEM

Best.-Nr: WS 024 Y 1

Plattentitel: Is this real?

All apologies

Länge: 02:37

Interpretation: Sinead O'Connor

Komposition: Kurt Cobain

Label: CHRYSALIS

Best.-Nr: 830549-2

Christian Wolff in Cambridge. Für gemischten Chor a cappella

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: The Brandeis University Chamber Chorus

Leitung: Alvin Lucier

Komposition: Morton Feldman

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88875061902

So sind hier die Leute

Länge: 04:15

Interpretation: Franz Josef Degenhardt

Komposition: Franz Josef Degenhardt

Label: KOCH UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: 2789158

Dr Murkes

Länge: 01:57

Interpretation: Gwen Dolyn & Toyboys

Komposition: Gwen Dolyn & Toyboys

Label: Nektarium Music

Freiburg

Länge: 02:33

Interpretation: Tocotronic

Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller, Arne Zank

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Plattentitel: Sag alles ab - Best of Tocotronic 1994-2020 Digital ist besser

Die großen weißen Vögel

Länge: 03:15

Interpretation: Ingrid Caven

Komposition: Peer Raben, Boyer, David Ambach

Label: Viellieb Records

Best.-Nr: CD 023

Plattentitel: Der Abendstern

Rock Me

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Komposition: Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Plattentitel: Presenting Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Пол-королевства (Half the Kingdom)

Länge: 01:44

Interpretation: Yanka

Komposition: Yanka

Label: Bomba-Piter

Plattentitel: Russian Pop Presents the Best of Yanka

Heart and soul

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: The Modern Jazz Quartet

Komposition: Howard Hoagland "Hoagy" Carmichael

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: OJSCD023-2

Wiegenlied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 49 Nr. 4. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Mischa Maisky (Violoncello), Pavel Gililov (Klavier)

Komposition: Johannes Brahms

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 431544-2

Herzstück von Manfred Wiemer (Dresden)



Als ich wie ein Vogel war

Länge: 03:57

Interpretation: Klaus Renft Combo

Kompsition: Thomas Schoppe

Label: Amiga

Best.-Nr: 88985393732