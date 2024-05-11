Musik-Laufplan
Valentine Waltzes für Klavier, Nr. 1
Länge: 02:10
Interpretation: George Antheil (Klavier)
Komposition: George Antheil*
Label: Other Minds
Best.-Nr: OM 1003-2
Ballet mécanique
Länge: 00:29
Orchester: Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra
Leitung: Daniel Spalding
Komposition: George Antheil
Label: NAXOS
Best.-Nr: 8559060
Der Räuber und der Prinz
Länge: 03:31
Interpretation: Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft (DAF)
Komposition: Robert Görl
Label: Mute Records
Best.-Nr: 484596-2
Plattentitel: Alles ist gut
Window shop for love
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: The Wipers
Komposition: Greg Sage
Label: WEIRD SYSTEM
Best.-Nr: WS 024 Y 1
Plattentitel: Is this real?
All apologies
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Sinead O'Connor
Komposition: Kurt Cobain
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 830549-2
Christian Wolff in Cambridge. Für gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: The Brandeis University Chamber Chorus
Leitung: Alvin Lucier
Komposition: Morton Feldman
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875061902
So sind hier die Leute
Länge: 04:15
Interpretation: Franz Josef Degenhardt
Komposition: Franz Josef Degenhardt
Label: KOCH UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 2789158
Dr Murkes
Länge: 01:57
Interpretation: Gwen Dolyn & Toyboys
Komposition: Gwen Dolyn & Toyboys
Label: Nektarium Music
Freiburg
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Tocotronic
Komposition: Dirk von Lowtzow, Jan Müller, Arne Zank
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Sag alles ab - Best of Tocotronic 1994-2020 Digital ist besser
Die großen weißen Vögel
Länge: 03:15
Interpretation: Ingrid Caven
Komposition: Peer Raben, Boyer, David Ambach
Label: Viellieb Records
Best.-Nr: CD 023
Plattentitel: Der Abendstern
Rock Me
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Komposition: Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Plattentitel: Presenting Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Пол-королевства (Half the Kingdom)
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Yanka
Komposition: Yanka
Label: Bomba-Piter
Plattentitel: Russian Pop Presents the Best of Yanka
Heart and soul
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: The Modern Jazz Quartet
Komposition: Howard Hoagland "Hoagy" Carmichael
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: OJSCD023-2
Wiegenlied für Singstimme und Klavier, op. 49 Nr. 4. Bearbeitet für Violoncello und Klavier
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Mischa Maisky (Violoncello), Pavel Gililov (Klavier)
Komposition: Johannes Brahms
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 431544-2
Herzstück von Manfred Wiemer (Dresden)
Als ich wie ein Vogel war
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Klaus Renft Combo
Kompsition: Thomas Schoppe
Label: Amiga
Best.-Nr: 88985393732
