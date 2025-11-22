Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Der Komponist David Lang (Englisch)
Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 Es-Dur, op. 70
Länge: 05:10
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: BPHR 220421
Love for sale
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 517881-2
Plattentitel: The complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945-1959 (1-4)
No. 4 "Pain Changes"
aus: Death Speaks
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Shara Nova, Bryce Dessner, Owen Pallett, Nico Muhly
Komposition: David Lang
Label: Cantaloupe Music
Light is Calling
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Todd Reynolds (Solo-Violine)
Komposition: Michael Gordon
Label: NONESUCH
Reeling
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Bang on a Can All-Stars
Komposition: Julia Wolfe
Label: Cantaloupe Music
2. Satz
aus: Hockets For Two Voices
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: Meara O'Reilly
Komposition: Meara O'Reilly
Label: Cantaloupe Music
The Lamb. Für vierstimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Komposition: John Tavener
Label: faszination musik
Best.-Nr: SWR19094CD
Double Fiesta
Länge: 05:42
Interpretation: Meredith Monk, Bang on a Can All-Stars
Komposition: Meredith Monk
Label: Cantaloupe Music
