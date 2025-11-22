Der Komponist David Lang
Musikpaket aus New York

Er komponiert spirituell und subtil, bewegend und kreativ. Seine Komposition „The Little Match Girl Passion“ wurde 2008 mit dem Pulitzer-Preis ausgezeichnet. Im Dlf möchte David Lang Klänge auflegen, die Sie noch nie gehört haben.

Ein Mann mit Halbglatze und schwarzer Hornbrille schaut ernst aus dem Bild hinaus. Der Hintergrund und seine Kleidung sind schwarz, seine Augen blau.
David Lang, 1957 in Los Angeles geboren, ist Mitbegründer und künstlerischer Leiter des New Yorker Musikkollektivs Bang on a Can. (GAIDA Festival Vilnius)
Die Originalversion in englischer Sprache finden Sie hier:
Am Mikrofon: Der Komponist David Lang (Englisch)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Allegro
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 9 Es-Dur, op. 70
Länge: 05:10
Interpretation: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Kirill Petrenko
Komposition: Dmitri Schostakowitsch
Label: BERLINER PHILHARMONIKER RECORDINGS
Best.-Nr: BPHR 220421
Love for sale
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: Verve
Best.-Nr: 517881-2
Plattentitel: The complete Billie Holiday on Verve 1945-1959 (1-4)
No. 4 "Pain Changes"
aus: Death Speaks
Länge: 06:19
Interpretation: Shara Nova, Bryce Dessner, Owen Pallett, Nico Muhly
Komposition: David Lang
Label: Cantaloupe Music
Light is Calling
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Todd Reynolds (Solo-Violine)
Komposition: Michael Gordon
Label: NONESUCH
Reeling
Länge: 04:39
Interpretation: Bang on a Can All-Stars
Komposition: Julia Wolfe
Label: Cantaloupe Music
2. Satz
aus: Hockets For Two Voices
Länge: 01:42
Interpretation: Meara O'Reilly
Komposition: Meara O'Reilly
Label: Cantaloupe Music
The Lamb. Für vierstimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
Länge: 03:41
Interpretation: SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Komposition: John Tavener
Label: faszination musik
Best.-Nr: SWR19094CD
Double Fiesta
Länge: 05:42
Interpretation: Meredith Monk,  Bang on a Can All-Stars
Komposition: Meredith Monk
Label: Cantaloupe Music
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.