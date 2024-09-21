Gerade ist sein neuer Roman „Die Himmelsrichtungen“ erschienen. Jo Lendle schreibt morgens, denn er arbeitet seit 2014 als Verleger der Carl Hanser Verlags. (Heike Bogenberger)

Musik-Laufplan

1. Satz: Prélude

aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 2 d-Moll, BWV 1008

Länge: 04:12

Interpretation: Yo-Yo Ma (Violoncello)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 19075854652

Quit your low down ways

Länge: 02:03

Interpretation: Peter, Paul & Mary

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 926224-2

Plattentitel: In the wind

O dive custos Auriacae domus. (Elegie auf den Tod von Königin Mary), Z 504

Länge: 06:28

Interpretation: Suzie LeBlanc (Sopran), Barbara Borden (Sopran)

Ensemble: Tragicomedia

Komposition: Henry Purcell

Label: TELDEC CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 4509-95068-2

De la vie a la mort

Länge: 02:06

Interpretation: Zap Mama

Komposition: Marie Daulne

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: 476548-2

Plattentitel: Sabsylma

Railway

Länge: 03:57

Interpretation: Boy

Komposition: Valeska Steiner, Sonja Glass

Label: NEU GRÖNLAND

Best.-Nr: CDGRON 118

Badtimes

Länge: 04:51

Interpretation: Laika

Komposition: N. N.

Label: ROUGH TRADE

Best.-Nr: 121.3607.2

Solar power

Länge: 03:12

Interpretation: Lorde

Komposition: Jack Antonoff, Lorde

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: Solar power

Foreign Hands

Länge: 01:37

Interpretation: George Ogilvie

Komposition: George Ogilvie

Label: Red Afternoon/Believe UK

Plattentitel: Foreign Hands

Drunk text me

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Lexi Jayde

Komposition: Cate Downey

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Plattentitel: Drunk text me

Amelia

Länge: 06:02

Interpretation: Joni Mitchell

Komposition: Joni Mitchell

Label: Asylum Records

Best.-Nr: 960331-2

Plattentitel: Hejira