Musik-Laufplan
1. Satz: Prélude
aus: Suite für Violoncello solo Nr. 2 d-Moll, BWV 1008
Länge: 04:12
Interpretation: Yo-Yo Ma (Violoncello)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 19075854652
Quit your low down ways
Länge: 02:03
Interpretation: Peter, Paul & Mary
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 926224-2
Plattentitel: In the wind
O dive custos Auriacae domus. (Elegie auf den Tod von Königin Mary), Z 504
Länge: 06:28
Interpretation: Suzie LeBlanc (Sopran), Barbara Borden (Sopran)
Ensemble: Tragicomedia
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: TELDEC CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 4509-95068-2
De la vie a la mort
Länge: 02:06
Interpretation: Zap Mama
Komposition: Marie Daulne
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 476548-2
Plattentitel: Sabsylma
Railway
Länge: 03:57
Interpretation: Boy
Komposition: Valeska Steiner, Sonja Glass
Label: NEU GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: CDGRON 118
Badtimes
Länge: 04:51
Interpretation: Laika
Komposition: N. N.
Label: ROUGH TRADE
Best.-Nr: 121.3607.2
Solar power
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Lorde
Komposition: Jack Antonoff, Lorde
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Solar power
Foreign Hands
Länge: 01:37
Interpretation: George Ogilvie
Komposition: George Ogilvie
Label: Red Afternoon/Believe UK
Plattentitel: Foreign Hands
Drunk text me
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Lexi Jayde
Komposition: Cate Downey
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Plattentitel: Drunk text me
Amelia
Länge: 06:02
Interpretation: Joni Mitchell
Komposition: Joni Mitchell
Label: Asylum Records
Best.-Nr: 960331-2
Plattentitel: Hejira
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.