Der Verleger und Schriftsteller Jo Lendle
Ein Hoch auf den Dilettantismus

Gesangsunterricht habe ihn zu einem glücklichen Menschen gemacht, sagt Jo Lendle, wenn auch nicht zu einem großen Sänger. Wenn es um musikalische Größe gehen soll, spricht er über Johann Sebastian Bach. Das Pendant in der Literatur verrät der Hanser-Chef im Dlf.

Jo Lendle, ein Mann mit grau-blondem, etwas verstrubbeltem Haar, steht mit dunkelblauem Hemd vor einer Betonwand. Er blickt halb ernst, mit leicht gerunzelter Stirn in die Kamera.
Gerade ist sein neuer Roman „Die Himmelsrichtungen“ erschienen. Jo Lendle schreibt morgens, denn er arbeitet seit 2014 als Verleger der Carl Hanser Verlags. (Heike Bogenberger)

