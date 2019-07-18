20.22 Uhr Mitteleuropäische Zeit: Die Besatzung erlebt den Alltag im Raumschiff zwischen der Erde und dem Mond.



CapCom: Roger. I've got the morning news here if you're interested. Over.

"Wollt Ihr die Morgennachrichten hören?"

Collins: Yeah, we sure are. We're ready to copy and comment.

"Klar, wir sind gespannt."

CapCom: Okay. Here we go. The interest in the flight of Apollo 11 continues at a high level but a competing interest in the Houston area is the easing of watering rules. … In Washington DC, the Senate Finance Committee approved extension of the income tax surtax. … From St. Petersburg, Florida, comes a radio report from the Norwegian explorer, Thor Heyerdahl, which said that the crew of his papyrus boat, the Ra, will sail into Bridgetown, Barbados, despite damage from heavy seas. … National League baseball for yesterday, Thursday: St. Louis 11, Philadelphia 3; Montreal 5, over Pittsburg 4...

"Okay. Los geht’s. Das Interesse an Eurem Flug ist weiter enorm, aber im Raum Houston sind auch die Wassersparmaßnahmen ein großes Thema. In Washington hat der Senat eine Erhöhung der Einkommenssteuer beschlossen. Und der norwegische Abenteurer Thor Heyerdal hat per Funk mitgeteilt, dass er mit seinem Papyrus-Boot Ra trotz eines Sturmschadens Kurs auf Barbados hält. Baseball St. Louis Philadelphia 11 zu 3..."

Armstrong: I assume Houston didn't play yesterday.

"Houston hat gestern wohl nicht gespielt."

CapCom: That's correct.

22.05 Uhr: Neil Armstrong und Buzz Aldrin kriechen für eine erste Inspektion durch den Verbindungstunnel in die Mondlandefähre Eagle.

Armstrong: Looks like we'll be ready to go into the LM early if that's okay with you all down there.

CapCom: 11, Houston. We're really amazed at the quality of the picture up in the tunnel. It's really superb. Over.

"11, hier Houston. Wir kriegen tolle Fernsehbilder von Euch im Tunnel."

Armstrong: Roger. We're about to open our hatch now.

CapCom: Rog.

Collins: There's that same guy that, when you open up the door, why, he's waiting there for you, and he turns the lights on.

"Öffnet man die Luke, geht in der Fähre sofort das Licht an."

CapCom: How about that. Just like the refrigerator.

"Nicht schlecht, oder? Wie im Kühlschrank."



19.43 Uhr Ortszeit in Houston: Um sich zu entspannen, hört die Crew von Apollo 11 Musik.

NASA-Kommentator: At this time, the Flight Plan calls for the crew to be getting ready to begin their eat period. That would be followed by a 9-hour rest period. ... [Music] The intermittent music that we're getting is apparently coming from the spacecraft. The crew has onboard portable tape recorders with music on the tapes, and as they store their own comments on the tape, the music is, of course, erased, and apparently the music is triggering the VOX operated microphones and we're getting intermittent music down from the spacecraft.

"Laut Flugplan ist es nun bald Zeit für das Abendessen. Dann folgen 9 Stunden Nachtruhe. Die Besatzung hat tragbare Cassettenrekorder an Bord. Daher die Musik, die wir hören."

CapCom: We just had a little music there.

Armstrong: We'll keep you entertained.

"Wir sorgen für Unterhaltung."

CapCom: Rog. That was good. You can keep it coming down, 11.

"Das war gut. Funkt eure Musik ruhig weiter nach unten, Apollo 11."

Armstrong: Okay.

22.11 Uhr Ortszeit in Houston: Für Apollo 11 ist die Anziehungskraft des Mondes nun größer als die der Erde.

NASA-Kommunikator: This is Apollo Control at 61 hours, 39 minutes. ... Coming up in less than 10 seconds now, we'll be crossing into the sphere of influence of the Moon. … At that point, which occurred a few seconds ago, the spacecraft was at a distance of 186,437 nautical miles [345,281 km] from Earth, and 33,822 nautical miles [62,638 km] from the Moon. ... Mission going very smoothly. … this is Apollo Control, Houston.

"In weniger als zehn Sekunden werden wir in die Einflusssphäre des Mondes wechseln. Das Raumschiff ist 345.000 Kilometer von der Erde und 62.600 Kilometer vom Mond entfernt. Alles läuft nach Plan."