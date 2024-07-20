Musik-Laufplan
Sway
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Dean Martin
Komposition: Pablo Beltran Ruiz, Luis Traconis Molina, Norman Gibel
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276139
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1954
1. Satz: Pezzo in forma di Sonatin. Andante ma non troppo - Allegro moderato
aus: Serenade für Streichorchester C-Dur, op. 48
Länge: 01:39
Ensemble: Sinfonieorchester Göteborg
Leitung: Neeme Järvi
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: BIS-SACD-1458
aus: Serenade für Streichorchester C-Dur, op. 48
Nr. 2: Aufschwung. Sehr rasch
aus: Fantasiestücke für Klavier, op. 12
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Severin von Eckardstein (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Avi - music
Best.-Nr: 8553366
aus: Fantasiestücke für Klavier, op. 12
Blowin' in the wind
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Joan Baez
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 476941-2; E 2 K 66329; 66409
Aria
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Igor Levit (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875060962
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Dis, quand reviendras-tu?
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Barbara
Komposition: Barbara
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88691946482
Plattentitel: France
Plegaria
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Pablo Milanés (Gesang, Gitarre)
Komposition: Pablo Milanés
Label: MANZANA
Best.-Nr: PMMCD-2
9. Chor („Wohl dem, der den Herrn fürchtet“)
aus: Elias. Oratorium nach Worten des Alten Testaments für Soli, Chor und Orchester, op. 70
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Ensemble: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie
Leitung: Simon Halsey
Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
aus: Elias. Oratorium nach Worten des Alten Testaments für Soli, Chor und Orchester, op. 70
Is this love
Länge: 01:58
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Kaya (2013 Remastered) (Deluxe Edition) Legend
Mit Aufschwung, aber nicht eilen (Ende des 5. Satzes)
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester (Resurrection)
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Kate Royal (Sopran), Magdalena Kožená (Mezzosopran), Rundfunkchor Berlin
Ensemble: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Simon Rattle
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: EMI 50999-647363-2
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester (Resurrection)
I. Langsam, schwebend
aus: Kammersinfonie für 23 Instrumente
Länge: 03:56
Ensemble: Konzerthausorchester Berlin
Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach
Komposition: Franz Schreker
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4863990
aus: Kammersinfonie für 23 Instrumente
Demo (Letzter Tag)
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: 2426222
Plattentitel: Was muss muss
