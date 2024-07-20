Ballettdramaturgin Christiane Theobald
Energetisch elegant

Sie gab den Denkanstoß, die Ballette in Berlin zum Staatsballett zu einen. Fast 20 Jahre lang war Christiane Theobald dessen kommissarische Intendantin und Betriebsdirektorin. Im Dlf siniert sie über die Musik zum Tanz von Peter Tschaikowsky und Herbert Grönemeyer.

20.07.2024
Eine Frau mit kurzem, dunklem Haar schaut lächelnd in die Kamera. Sie hat blaue Augen und trägt ein schwarzes Jackett mit weißem, hochgestelltem Kragen.
2023 feierte Christiane Theobald ihren Abschied beim Staatsballett Berlin, für ihre Arbeit erhielt sie den Verdienstorden des Landes Berlin. (Yan Revazov)

Musik-Laufplan

Sway
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Dean Martin
Komposition: Pablo Beltran Ruiz, Luis Traconis Molina, Norman Gibel
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 70276139
Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1954
1. Satz: Pezzo in forma di Sonatin. Andante ma non troppo - Allegro moderato
aus: Serenade für Streichorchester C-Dur, op. 48
Länge: 01:39
Ensemble: Sinfonieorchester Göteborg
Leitung: Neeme Järvi
Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky
Label: BIS
Best.-Nr: BIS-SACD-1458
Nr. 2: Aufschwung. Sehr rasch
aus: Fantasiestücke für Klavier, op. 12
Länge: 03:07
Interpretation: Severin von Eckardstein (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Avi - music
Best.-Nr: 8553366
Blowin' in the wind
Länge: 02:33
Interpretation: Joan Baez
Komposition: Bob Dylan
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 476941-2; E 2 K 66329; 66409
Aria
aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988
Länge: 04:25
Interpretation: Igor Levit (Klavier)
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: 88875060962
Dis, quand reviendras-tu?
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Barbara
Komposition: Barbara
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: 88691946482
Plattentitel: France
Plegaria
Länge: 02:31
Interpretation: Pablo Milanés (Gesang, Gitarre)
Komposition: Pablo Milanés
Label: MANZANA
Best.-Nr: PMMCD-2
9. Chor („Wohl dem, der den Herrn fürchtet“)
aus: Elias. Oratorium nach Worten des Alten Testaments für Soli, Chor und Orchester, op. 70
Länge: 03:02
Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Ensemble: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie
Leitung: Simon Halsey
Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Is this love
Länge: 01:58
Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers
Komposition: Bob Marley
Label: Island Records
Plattentitel: Kaya (2013 Remastered)  (Deluxe Edition) Legend
Mit Aufschwung, aber nicht eilen (Ende des 5. Satzes)
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester (Resurrection)
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Kate Royal (Sopran), Magdalena Kožená (Mezzosopran), Rundfunkchor Berlin
Ensemble: Berliner Philharmoniker
Leitung: Simon Rattle
Komposition: Gustav Mahler
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: EMI 50999-647363-2
I. Langsam, schwebend
aus: Kammersinfonie für 23 Instrumente
Länge: 03:56
Ensemble: Konzerthausorchester Berlin
Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach
Komposition: Franz Schreker
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 4863990
Demo (Letzter Tag)
Länge: 02:34
Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer
Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer
Label: GRÖNLAND
Best.-Nr: 2426222
Plattentitel: Was muss muss
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.