2023 feierte Christiane Theobald ihren Abschied beim Staatsballett Berlin, für ihre Arbeit erhielt sie den Verdienstorden des Landes Berlin. (Yan Revazov)

Musik-Laufplan

Sway

Länge: 01:50

Interpretation: Dean Martin

Komposition: Pablo Beltran Ruiz, Luis Traconis Molina, Norman Gibel

Label: MUSICTALES

Best.-Nr: 70276139

Plattentitel: The Hits of the Year 1954

1. Satz: Pezzo in forma di Sonatin. Andante ma non troppo - Allegro moderato

aus: Serenade für Streichorchester C-Dur, op. 48

Länge: 01:39

Ensemble: Sinfonieorchester Göteborg

Leitung: Neeme Järvi

Komposition: Peter Tschaikowsky

Label: BIS

Best.-Nr: BIS-SACD-1458

Nr. 2: Aufschwung. Sehr rasch

aus: Fantasiestücke für Klavier, op. 12

Länge: 03:07

Interpretation: Severin von Eckardstein (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Avi - music

Best.-Nr: 8553366

Blowin' in the wind

Länge: 02:33

Interpretation: Joan Baez

Komposition: Bob Dylan

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 476941-2; E 2 K 66329; 66409

Aria

aus: Aria mit 30 Veränderungen für Klavier, BWV 988

Länge: 04:25

Interpretation: Igor Levit (Klavier)

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: 88875060962

Dis, quand reviendras-tu?

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Barbara

Komposition: Barbara

Label: SONY

Best.-Nr: 88691946482

Plattentitel: France

Plegaria

Länge: 02:31

Interpretation: Pablo Milanés (Gesang, Gitarre)

Komposition: Pablo Milanés

Label: MANZANA

Best.-Nr: PMMCD-2

9. Chor („Wohl dem, der den Herrn fürchtet“)

aus: Elias. Oratorium nach Worten des Alten Testaments für Soli, Chor und Orchester, op. 70

Länge: 03:02

Interpretation: Rundfunkchor Berlin

Ensemble: Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie

Leitung: Simon Halsey

Komposition: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

Is this love

Länge: 01:58

Interpretation: Bob Marley & The Wailers

Komposition: Bob Marley

Label: Island Records

Plattentitel: Kaya (2013 Remastered) (Deluxe Edition) Legend

Mit Aufschwung, aber nicht eilen (Ende des 5. Satzes)

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 2 c-Moll für Sopran, Alt, gemischten Chor und Orchester (Resurrection)

Länge: 04:37

Interpretation: Kate Royal (Sopran), Magdalena Kožená (Mezzosopran), Rundfunkchor Berlin

Ensemble: Berliner Philharmoniker

Leitung: Simon Rattle

Komposition: Gustav Mahler

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: EMI 50999-647363-2

I. Langsam, schwebend

aus: Kammersinfonie für 23 Instrumente

Länge: 03:56

Ensemble: Konzerthausorchester Berlin

Leitung: Christoph Eschenbach

Komposition: Franz Schreker

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 4863990

Demo (Letzter Tag)

Länge: 02:34

Interpretation: Herbert Grönemeyer

Komposition: Herbert Grönemeyer

Label: GRÖNLAND

Best.-Nr: 2426222

Plattentitel: Was muss muss