Mit ihrer Berliner Event-Reihe „Emergent Bass“ legt sie vergessene afro-diasporischen Einflüsse auf die Clubkultur frei. Ihre eigenen Produktionen bezeichnet Sarah Farina fernab aller Genres als „Rainbow Bass“. (LGHT DRPS)

Musik-Laufplan

I couldn't love you more

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Sade

Komposition: Sade Adu, Andrew Hale, Stuart Matthewman, Paul Spencer Denman

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 472626-2

Plattentitel: Love deluxe

Runnin'

Länge: 04:56

Interpretation: The Pharcyde

Komposition: Trevant Hardson, Imani Wilcox, Derrick Steward, J. Yancy, Luiz Bonfá, Maria Toledo, Larry Smith, Darryl McDaniels, Joseph Simmons

Label: Semaphore Records

Best.-Nr: 34556-422

Plattentitel: Labcabincalifornia

Work it

Länge: 04:58

Interpretation: Missy Elliott

Komposition: Missy Elliott, Tim Mosley

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 962875-2

Club action

Länge: 04:04

Interpretation: Yo Majesty

Komposition: Windy Baynham, Lashunda Flowers, Bla'que Pop

Label: DOMINO British

Best.-Nr: WIGCD209

UH

Länge: 02:55

Interpretation: Kode9

Komposition: Steve Goodman

Label: Rinse

Plattentitel: Rinse:22

Let U No (feat. DJ Spinn)

Länge: 04:01

Interpretation: DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn

Komposition: Rashad Harden, Morris Harper

Label: Partisan Records

Plattentitel: Double Cup

The sun can't compare (Long Version)

Länge: 07:48

Interpretation: Larry Heard (presents Mr. White)

Komposition: Chad White, Larry Heard

Label: Alleviated Records & Music

Best.-Nr: ML-2225

Plattentitel: Larry Heard Presents: Mr. White

Joy (unspeakable)

Länge: 05:12

Interpretation: Voices of Fire X Pharrell Williams

Komposition: Pharrell Williams

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: Joy (Unspeakable)

Let Me See Dat Work (feat. Tish Bailey)

Länge: 03:49

Interpretation: Sarah Farina, Tish Bailey

Komposition: Sarah Farina

Plattentitel: Stay Soft