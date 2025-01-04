Die DJ und Produzentin Sarah Farina
"Mein Herz schlägt besonders für Communitys, die Marginalisierung erfahren"

Die Menschen sollen sich in ihren Körpern gut fühlen und im besten Fall auch den musikalischen Horizont erweitern. Das wünscht sich Sarah Farina, wenn sie im Club auflegt. Im Dlf sendet sie tiefe Bässe, ihr Markenzeichen.

Eine junge Frau mit dunklen Locken steht vor einem gelben Forsythien-Busch. Sie lächelt in die Kamera, die Sonne scheint. Sie trägt einen blau-orange melierten Pullover.
Mit ihrer Berliner Event-Reihe „Emergent Bass“ legt sie vergessene afro-diasporischen Einflüsse auf die Clubkultur frei. Ihre eigenen Produktionen bezeichnet Sarah Farina fernab aller Genres als „Rainbow Bass“. (LGHT DRPS)

Musik-Laufplan

I couldn't love you more
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Sade
Komposition: Sade Adu, Andrew Hale, Stuart Matthewman, Paul Spencer Denman
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 472626-2
Plattentitel: Love deluxe
Runnin'
Länge: 04:56
Interpretation: The Pharcyde
Komposition: Trevant Hardson, Imani Wilcox, Derrick Steward, J. Yancy, Luiz Bonfá, Maria Toledo, Larry Smith, Darryl McDaniels, Joseph Simmons
Label: Semaphore Records
Best.-Nr: 34556-422
Plattentitel: Labcabincalifornia
Work it
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Missy Elliott
Komposition: Missy Elliott, Tim Mosley
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 962875-2
Club action
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Yo Majesty
Komposition: Windy Baynham, Lashunda Flowers, Bla'que Pop
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD209
UH
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Kode9
Komposition: Steve Goodman
Label: Rinse
Plattentitel: Rinse:22
Let U No (feat. DJ Spinn)
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn
Komposition: Rashad Harden, Morris Harper
Label: Partisan Records
Plattentitel: Double Cup
The sun can't compare (Long Version)
Länge: 07:48
Interpretation: Larry Heard (presents Mr. White)
Komposition: Chad White, Larry Heard
Label: Alleviated Records & Music
Best.-Nr: ML-2225
Plattentitel: Larry Heard Presents: Mr. White
Joy (unspeakable)
Länge: 05:12
Interpretation: Voices of Fire X Pharrell Williams
Komposition: Pharrell Williams
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Joy (Unspeakable)
Let Me See Dat Work (feat. Tish Bailey)
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Sarah Farina, Tish Bailey
Komposition: Sarah Farina
Plattentitel: Stay Soft
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.