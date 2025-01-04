Musik-Laufplan
I couldn't love you more
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Sade
Komposition: Sade Adu, Andrew Hale, Stuart Matthewman, Paul Spencer Denman
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 472626-2
Plattentitel: Love deluxe
Runnin'
Länge: 04:56
Interpretation: The Pharcyde
Komposition: Trevant Hardson, Imani Wilcox, Derrick Steward, J. Yancy, Luiz Bonfá, Maria Toledo, Larry Smith, Darryl McDaniels, Joseph Simmons
Label: Semaphore Records
Best.-Nr: 34556-422
Plattentitel: Labcabincalifornia
Work it
Länge: 04:58
Interpretation: Missy Elliott
Komposition: Missy Elliott, Tim Mosley
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 962875-2
Club action
Länge: 04:04
Interpretation: Yo Majesty
Komposition: Windy Baynham, Lashunda Flowers, Bla'que Pop
Label: DOMINO British
Best.-Nr: WIGCD209
UH
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: Kode9
Komposition: Steve Goodman
Label: Rinse
Plattentitel: Rinse:22
Let U No (feat. DJ Spinn)
Länge: 04:01
Interpretation: DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn
Komposition: Rashad Harden, Morris Harper
Label: Partisan Records
Plattentitel: Double Cup
The sun can't compare (Long Version)
Länge: 07:48
Interpretation: Larry Heard (presents Mr. White)
Komposition: Chad White, Larry Heard
Label: Alleviated Records & Music
Best.-Nr: ML-2225
Plattentitel: Larry Heard Presents: Mr. White
Joy (unspeakable)
Länge: 05:12
Interpretation: Voices of Fire X Pharrell Williams
Komposition: Pharrell Williams
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: Joy (Unspeakable)
Let Me See Dat Work (feat. Tish Bailey)
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Sarah Farina, Tish Bailey
Komposition: Sarah Farina
Plattentitel: Stay Soft
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.