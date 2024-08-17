Musik-Laufplan
Der Gradtaktige
Länge: 02:37
Interpretation: Innsbrucker Volksmusikanten
Komposition: Volksweise
Label: TYROLIS MUSIC
Best.-Nr: 3184101
Plattentitel: Volksmusik zur Advents- & Weihnachtszeit
Wir brennen
Länge: 05:49
Interpretation: Die Knödel
Komposition: Christof Dienz
Label: col legno
Best.-Nr: WWE 1CD 20446
Plattentitel: Still
Lonely soul
Länge: 07:44
Interpretation: Sainkho Namtchylak
Komposition: Sainkho Namtchylak
Label: Enisai Records
Best.-Nr: Ponderosa CD003
Plattentitel: Stepmother city
3. Satz: Final. Allegro moderato ma risoluto
aus: Sonate für Flöte, Viola und Harfe, L 137
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Emmanuel Pahud (Flöte)
Solist: Gérard Caussé (Viola)
Solist: Marie-Pierre Langlamet (Harfe)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Xácaras por primer tono
Länge: 02:50
Ensemble: The Harp Consort
Leitung: Andrew Lawrence-King
Komposition: N. N., Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz y Foncea
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 05472-77810-2
What's love got to do with it
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: Tina Turner
Komposition: Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)
Best.-Nr: 0825646170425
3. Satz: Allegro
aus: Konzert d-Moll, BWV 1052 (für Cembalo, Streicher und Basso continuo)
Länge: 07:46
Interpretation: Ottavio Dantone (Cembalo)
Ensemble: Accademia Bizantina
Leitung: Ottavio Dantone
Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: l'Oiseau-Lyre
Best.-Nr: 4759355
Mouse
Länge: 03:34
Interpretation: Zeena Parkins
Komposition: Zeena Parkins
Label: Good Child Music
Plattentitel: Three Harps, Tuning Forks & Electronics
Ciaccona für 2 Diskantinstrumente und Basso continuo
Länge: 03:05
Ensemble: Il Giardino Armonico
Komposition: Tarquinio Merula
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: 0927-48174-2
