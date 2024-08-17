Die Harfenistin Margret Koell
Archaisch und avantgardistisch

Die historischen Harfen haben es ihr angetan, vor allem die barocke Tripelharfe. Aber längst reist Margret Koell mit ihren Instrumenten nicht nur in die musikalische Vergangenheit. Mit der Gruppe Die Knödel macht sie "alpine, zeitgenössische Kammermusik", wie die Musikerin im Dlf erzählt.

Die Harfenistin Margret Koell steht mit ihrem Instrument mitten im Wald. Sie hat kinnlange, braune Haare und hat ihre linke Hand am Kopf. Sie trägt ein knallrotes Kleid.
Lernte zunächst Hackbrett und Klavier: die in Tirol aufgewachsene Harfenistin Margret Koell. (Armin Linke)

