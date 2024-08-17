Lernte zunächst Hackbrett und Klavier: die in Tirol aufgewachsene Harfenistin Margret Koell. (Armin Linke)

Musik-Laufplan

Der Gradtaktige

Länge: 02:37

Interpretation: Innsbrucker Volksmusikanten

Komposition: Volksweise

Label: TYROLIS MUSIC

Best.-Nr: 3184101

Plattentitel: Volksmusik zur Advents- & Weihnachtszeit

Wir brennen

Länge: 05:49

Interpretation: Die Knödel

Komposition: Christof Dienz

Label: col legno

Best.-Nr: WWE 1CD 20446

Plattentitel: Still

Lonely soul

Länge: 07:44

Interpretation: Sainkho Namtchylak

Komposition: Sainkho Namtchylak

Label: Enisai Records

Best.-Nr: Ponderosa CD003

Plattentitel: Stepmother city

3. Satz: Final. Allegro moderato ma risoluto

aus: Sonate für Flöte, Viola und Harfe, L 137

Länge: 05:04

Interpretation: Emmanuel Pahud (Flöte)

Solist: Gérard Caussé (Viola)

Solist: Marie-Pierre Langlamet (Harfe)

Komposition: Claude Debussy

Label: ERATO

Best.-Nr: o. A.

Xácaras por primer tono

Länge: 02:50

Ensemble: The Harp Consort

Leitung: Andrew Lawrence-King

Komposition: N. N., Lucas Ruiz de Ribayaz y Foncea

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 05472-77810-2

What's love got to do with it

Länge: 03:50

Interpretation: Tina Turner

Komposition: Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Label: Parlophone Label Group (PLG)

Best.-Nr: 0825646170425

3. Satz: Allegro

aus: Konzert d-Moll, BWV 1052 (für Cembalo, Streicher und Basso continuo)

Länge: 07:46

Interpretation: Ottavio Dantone (Cembalo)

Ensemble: Accademia Bizantina

Leitung: Ottavio Dantone

Komposition: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: l'Oiseau-Lyre

Best.-Nr: 4759355

Mouse

Länge: 03:34

Interpretation: Zeena Parkins

Komposition: Zeena Parkins

Label: Good Child Music

Plattentitel: Three Harps, Tuning Forks & Electronics

Ciaccona für 2 Diskantinstrumente und Basso continuo

Länge: 03:05

Ensemble: Il Giardino Armonico

Komposition: Tarquinio Merula

Label: ERATO

Best.-Nr: 0927-48174-2