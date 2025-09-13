Die Jazzkünstlerin Monika Roscher
"Es wird wild"

In ihrem fränkischen Heimatort erlebte sie jede Woche eine andere Band, Metal vor allem. Bis heute mag Monika Roscher Musik, die vor Energie strotzt. Im Dlf erzählt sie, bei welchem tiefen Instrument sie an ein Wildschwein denkt, das durch den Konzertsaal rennt.

Eine Frau beugt sich in bunter Kleidung und bunt beleuchtet über eine E-Gitarre.
Während sie Gitarre und Komposition in München studierte, entstand ihr Ensemble wie nebenbei: die Monika Roscher Bigband, mit der sie schillernde Soundkosmen schafft. (Emanuel Klempa)

Musik-Laufplan

Rollin' and tumblin'
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Jeff Beck
Komposition: McKinley Morganfield
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88697660512
Plattentitel: You had it coming
The noonward race
Länge: 06:30
Interpretation: Mahavishnu Orchestra
Komposition: John McLaughlin
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697172532CD1
Plattentitel: The inner mounting flame
I. Introduction to Revenge
aus: Take Death. Für 20 Instrumente & DJ
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Ensemble Modern Orchestra
Leitung: Ilan Volkov
Komposition: Bernhard Gander
Digital Code
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Munich Composers Collective featuring Gregor Hübner
Komposition: Gregor Hübner
Label: enja yellowbird
Everybody knows that you're insane
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Queens Of The Stone Age
Komposition: Joshua Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Joey Castillo
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 9884443
Plattentitel: Lullabies to paralyze
8 Prinzessinnen
Länge: 08:40
Interpretation: Monika Roscher Big Band
Komposition: Monika Roscher
Label: Zenna Records
Best.-Nr: ZEN004CD
Plattentitel: Witchy activities live
Doin' the cockroach
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Modest Mouse
Komposition: Isaac Brock, Eric Judy, Jeremiah Green
Label: Glacial Pace Recordings
I. Deciso - Marcatissimo ma ben tenuto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 op. 85 für Orchester, Orgel und obligates Klavier
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Andrey Boreyko
Komposition: Henryk Mikołaj Górecki
Label: Warner Music Poland
Best.-Nr: 8249403
Mr. Zebra
Länge: 01:07
Interpretation: Tori Amos
Komposition: Tori Amos
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 081227947767
Plattentitel: Boys for Pele
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.