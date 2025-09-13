Die Jazzkünstlerin Monika Roscher

Musik-Laufplan
Rollin' and tumblin'
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Jeff Beck
Komposition: McKinley Morganfield
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88697660512
Plattentitel: You had it coming
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Jeff Beck
Komposition: McKinley Morganfield
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 88697660512
Plattentitel: You had it coming
The noonward race
Länge: 06:30
Interpretation: Mahavishnu Orchestra
Komposition: John McLaughlin
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697172532CD1
Plattentitel: The inner mounting flame
Länge: 06:30
Interpretation: Mahavishnu Orchestra
Komposition: John McLaughlin
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 88697172532CD1
Plattentitel: The inner mounting flame
I. Introduction to Revenge
aus: Take Death. Für 20 Instrumente & DJ
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Ensemble Modern Orchestra
Leitung: Ilan Volkov
Komposition: Bernhard Gander
aus: Take Death. Für 20 Instrumente & DJ
Länge: 03:12
Interpretation: Ensemble Modern Orchestra
Leitung: Ilan Volkov
Komposition: Bernhard Gander
Digital Code
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Munich Composers Collective featuring Gregor Hübner
Komposition: Gregor Hübner
Label: enja yellowbird
Länge: 02:58
Interpretation: Munich Composers Collective featuring Gregor Hübner
Komposition: Gregor Hübner
Label: enja yellowbird
Everybody knows that you're insane
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Queens Of The Stone Age
Komposition: Joshua Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Joey Castillo
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 9884443
Plattentitel: Lullabies to paralyze
Länge: 03:38
Interpretation: Queens Of The Stone Age
Komposition: Joshua Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Joey Castillo
Label: Interscope
Best.-Nr: 9884443
Plattentitel: Lullabies to paralyze
8 Prinzessinnen
Länge: 08:40
Interpretation: Monika Roscher Big Band
Komposition: Monika Roscher
Label: Zenna Records
Best.-Nr: ZEN004CD
Plattentitel: Witchy activities live
Länge: 08:40
Interpretation: Monika Roscher Big Band
Komposition: Monika Roscher
Label: Zenna Records
Best.-Nr: ZEN004CD
Plattentitel: Witchy activities live
Doin' the cockroach
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Modest Mouse
Komposition: Isaac Brock, Eric Judy, Jeremiah Green
Label: Glacial Pace Recordings
Länge: 04:08
Interpretation: Modest Mouse
Komposition: Isaac Brock, Eric Judy, Jeremiah Green
Label: Glacial Pace Recordings
I. Deciso - Marcatissimo ma ben tenuto
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 op. 85 für Orchester, Orgel und obligates Klavier
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Andrey Boreyko
Komposition: Henryk Mikołaj Górecki
Label: Warner Music Poland
Best.-Nr: 8249403
aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 op. 85 für Orchester, Orgel und obligates Klavier
Länge: 04:46
Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Andrey Boreyko
Komposition: Henryk Mikołaj Górecki
Label: Warner Music Poland
Best.-Nr: 8249403
Mr. Zebra
Länge: 01:07
Interpretation: Tori Amos
Komposition: Tori Amos
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 081227947767
Plattentitel: Boys for Pele
Länge: 01:07
Interpretation: Tori Amos
Komposition: Tori Amos
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 081227947767
Plattentitel: Boys for Pele
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.