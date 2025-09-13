Die Jazzkünstlerin Monika Roscher

Während sie Gitarre und Komposition in München studierte, entstand ihr Ensemble wie nebenbei: die Monika Roscher Bigband, mit der sie schillernde Soundkosmen schafft. (Emanuel Klempa)

Musik-Laufplan

Rollin' and tumblin'

Länge: 03:12

Interpretation: Jeff Beck

Komposition: McKinley Morganfield

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 88697660512

Plattentitel: You had it coming

The noonward race

Länge: 06:30

Interpretation: Mahavishnu Orchestra

Komposition: John McLaughlin

Label: LEGACY RECORDS

Best.-Nr: 88697172532CD1

Plattentitel: The inner mounting flame

I. Introduction to Revenge

aus: Take Death. Für 20 Instrumente & DJ

Länge: 03:12

Interpretation: Ensemble Modern Orchestra

Leitung: Ilan Volkov

Komposition: Bernhard Gander

Digital Code

Länge: 02:58

Interpretation: Munich Composers Collective featuring Gregor Hübner

Komposition: Gregor Hübner

Label: enja yellowbird

Everybody knows that you're insane

Länge: 03:38

Interpretation: Queens Of The Stone Age

Komposition: Joshua Homme, Troy van Leeuwen, Joey Castillo

Label: Interscope

Best.-Nr: 9884443

Plattentitel: Lullabies to paralyze

8 Prinzessinnen

Länge: 08:40

Interpretation: Monika Roscher Big Band

Komposition: Monika Roscher

Label: Zenna Records

Best.-Nr: ZEN004CD

Plattentitel: Witchy activities live

Doin' the cockroach

Länge: 04:08

Interpretation: Modest Mouse

Komposition: Isaac Brock, Eric Judy, Jeremiah Green

Label: Glacial Pace Recordings

I. Deciso - Marcatissimo ma ben tenuto

aus: Sinfonie Nr. 4 op. 85 für Orchester, Orgel und obligates Klavier

Länge: 04:46

Interpretation: London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Andrey Boreyko

Komposition: Henryk Mikołaj Górecki

Label: Warner Music Poland

Best.-Nr: 8249403

Mr. Zebra

Länge: 01:07

Interpretation: Tori Amos

Komposition: Tori Amos

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 081227947767

Plattentitel: Boys for Pele