Die Jazzpianistin Julia Kadel

Musik-Laufplan
My baby just cares for me
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komponist: Walter Donaldson
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 11136-2
Plattentitel: Jazzhits & Evergreens
Earth song
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 2513800
Plattentitel: Number ones
Jesu, meine Freude. Motette für 5-stimmigen Chor, BWV 227
Chor: Monteverdi Choir
Orchester: English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: ZL 30763-2
September
Interpretation: Wind & Fire Earth
Komposition: Maurice White, Albert Phillip McKay, Allee Willis
Label: Phononet
Best.-Nr: 426007237521
Plattentitel: Intouchables - Ziemlich beste Freunde (Soundtrack)
Just a little bit of love
Interpret: Curtis Mayfield
Komposition: Curtis Mayfield, Carlos Glover, Raimundo Thomas
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: PRCD444
Plattentitel: Just a little bit of love
But not for me
Interpret: Ahmad Jamal
Komponist: George Gershwin
Label: MEMO MUSIC
Best.-Nr: HDJ4125
Plattentitel: Moonlight in Vermont
Straight no chaser
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett Trio
Komponist: Thelonious Monk
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 513074-2
Plattentitel: Bye bye Blackbird
The hunger
Interpretation: The Distillers
Komponist: Brody Dalle
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362427012
Plattentitel: The hunger
Firesmoke
Interpretin: Kate Tempest
Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Weird part of the night
Interpret: Louis Cole
Komponist: Louis Cole
Label: Louis Cole
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Im Vertrauen
Interpretin: Julia Kadel Trio
Komponistin: Julia Kadel
Label: UMI Jazz Germany
Best.-Nr: 060253789836
Plattentitel: Im Vertrauen
