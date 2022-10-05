Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2022

Die Jazzpianistin Julia Kadel
Earth, Wind & Feier

Sie hat als Pianistin, Komponistin und Leiterin des Julia-Kadel-Trios ihren Platz in der Jazzwelt sicher. Ihre persönliche Hitlist ist geprägt von Musik, die Vieles zusammenbringt, sei es Großfamilie, Jazzensemble oder Menschen aller Couleur.

Eine junge Frau mit blonden kurzen Haaren trägt ein schwarzes Shirt und blickt in die Kamera. Der Hintergrund ist dunkel.
Julia Kadel wurde 1986 in Berlin geboren, fing mit sieben Jahren mit dem Klavierspiel an und kam mit 15 zum Jazz. (Felix Broede)

Musik-Laufplan

My baby just cares for me
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komponist: Walter Donaldson
Label: Zyx-Records
Best.-Nr: 11136-2
Plattentitel: Jazzhits & Evergreens
Earth song
Interpret: Michael Jackson
Komponist: Michael Jackson
Label: Epic
Best.-Nr: 2513800
Plattentitel: Number ones
Jesu, meine Freude. Motette für 5-stimmigen Chor, BWV 227
Chor: Monteverdi Choir
Orchester: English Baroque Soloists
Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: ERATO
Best.-Nr: ZL 30763-2
September
Interpretation: Wind & Fire Earth
Komposition: Maurice White, Albert Phillip McKay, Allee Willis
Label: Phononet
Best.-Nr: 426007237521
Plattentitel: Intouchables - Ziemlich beste Freunde (Soundtrack)
Just a little bit of love
Interpret: Curtis Mayfield
Komposition: Curtis Mayfield, Carlos Glover, Raimundo Thomas
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: PRCD444
Plattentitel: Just a little bit of love
But not for me
Interpret: Ahmad Jamal
Komponist: George Gershwin
Label: MEMO MUSIC
Best.-Nr: HDJ4125
Plattentitel: Moonlight in Vermont
Straight no chaser
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett Trio
Komponist: Thelonious Monk
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 513074-2
Plattentitel: Bye bye Blackbird
The hunger
Interpretation: The Distillers
Komponist: Brody Dalle
Label: Reprise Records
Best.-Nr: 9362427012
Plattentitel: The hunger
Firesmoke
Interpretin: Kate Tempest
Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: Caroline
Weird part of the night
Interpret: Louis Cole
Komponist: Louis Cole
Label: Louis Cole
Best.-Nr: o. A.
Im Vertrauen
Interpretin: Julia Kadel Trio
Komponistin: Julia Kadel
Label: UMI Jazz Germany
Best.-Nr: 060253789836
Plattentitel: Im Vertrauen