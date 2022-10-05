Die Jazzpianistin Julia Kadel

Julia Kadel wurde 1986 in Berlin geboren, fing mit sieben Jahren mit dem Klavierspiel an und kam mit 15 zum Jazz. (Felix Broede)

Musik-Laufplan

My baby just cares for me

Interpretin: Nina Simone

Komponist: Walter Donaldson

Label: Zyx-Records

Best.-Nr: 11136-2

Plattentitel: Jazzhits & Evergreens

Earth song

Interpret: Michael Jackson

Komponist: Michael Jackson

Label: Epic

Best.-Nr: 2513800

Plattentitel: Number ones

Jesu, meine Freude. Motette für 5-stimmigen Chor, BWV 227

Chor: Monteverdi Choir

Orchester: English Baroque Soloists

Dirigent: John Eliot Gardiner

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: ERATO

Best.-Nr: ZL 30763-2

September

Interpretation: Wind & Fire Earth

Komposition: Maurice White, Albert Phillip McKay, Allee Willis

Label: Phononet

Best.-Nr: 426007237521

Plattentitel: Intouchables - Ziemlich beste Freunde (Soundtrack)

Just a little bit of love

Interpret: Curtis Mayfield

Komposition: Curtis Mayfield, Carlos Glover, Raimundo Thomas

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: PRCD444

Plattentitel: Just a little bit of love

But not for me

Interpret: Ahmad Jamal

Komponist: George Gershwin

Label: MEMO MUSIC

Best.-Nr: HDJ4125

Plattentitel: Moonlight in Vermont

Straight no chaser

Interpretation: Keith Jarrett Trio

Komponist: Thelonious Monk

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 513074-2

Plattentitel: Bye bye Blackbird

The hunger

Interpretation: The Distillers

Komponist: Brody Dalle

Label: Reprise Records

Best.-Nr: 9362427012

Plattentitel: The hunger

Firesmoke

Interpretin: Kate Tempest

Komposition: Kate Tempest, Dan Carey

Label: Caroline

Weird part of the night

Interpret: Louis Cole

Komponist: Louis Cole

Label: Louis Cole

Best.-Nr: o. A.

Im Vertrauen

Interpretin: Julia Kadel Trio

Komponistin: Julia Kadel

Label: UMI Jazz Germany

Best.-Nr: 060253789836

Plattentitel: Im Vertrauen