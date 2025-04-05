Aktuell ist Anny Hartmann mit dem Programm „Klima-Ballerina“ unterwegs, das u.a. 2023 mit dem Deutschen Kleinkunstpreis in der Sparte Kabarett ausgezeichnet wurde. (Dirk Martins)

Musik-Laufplan



Nur ein Wort

Länge: 03:53

Interpretation: Wir Sind Helden

Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes

Label: EMI Music

Plattentitel: Von hier an blind



Shimbalaiê

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Maria Gadú

Komposition: Maria Gadú

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2015



Schäm dich Europa

Länge: 02:39

Interpretation: Konstantin Wecker

Komposition: Konstantin Wecker

Label: Sturm & Klang

Plattentitel: Utopia



Sklave

Länge: 04:00

Interpretation: Kraftklub

Komposition: Karl Schumann, Steffen Israel

Label: VERTIGO BERLIN

Plattentitel: Keine Nacht für Niemand



Our darkness

Länge: 03:23

Interpretation: Anne Clark

Komposition: Anne Clark, David Harrow

Label: Ariola

Plattentitel: Techno House, Vol. 3



Pänz, Pänz, Pänz

Länge: 02:20

Interpretation: Bläck Fööss

Komposition: Neil Young

Label: Emi

Plattentitel: Bläck Fööss - Live



No roots

Länge: 03:52

Interpretation: Alice Merton

Komposition: Alice Merton, Nicolas Rebscher

Label: Paper Planes

Plattentitel: Mint



Ich hab' ein zärtliches Gefühl

Länge: 01:58

Interpretation: Herman Van Veen

Komposition: H.V. Veen, T. Bruining, Th. Woitkewitsch

Label: BOUTIQUE

Plattentitel: Bis hierher und weiter



Neue Männer braucht das Land

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: Ina Deter Band

Komposition: Ina Deter

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Plattentitel: Die Hit-Giganten - Best of NDW