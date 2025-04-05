Die Kabarettistin Anny Hartmann
"Ich gehöre zu keiner Klasse"

Spitze Pointen und scharfe Analysen sind ihr Metier. Anny Hartmann macht politisches Kabarett. Im Dlf spricht sie über ihre Kindheit in Armut und wünscht sich mit der Liedermacherin Ina Deter "neue Männer" für das Land.

Eine Frau mit roten Haaren und Headset-Mikrofon gestikuliert lächelnd auf einer Bühne. Sie kniet vor einem Stuhl, auf dem ein aufgeblasener Globus liegt und streckt die Daumen nach oben.
Aktuell ist Anny Hartmann mit dem Programm „Klima-Ballerina“ unterwegs, das u.a. 2023 mit dem Deutschen Kleinkunstpreis in der Sparte Kabarett ausgezeichnet wurde. (Dirk Martins)

Musik-Laufplan

Nur ein Wort
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Wir Sind Helden
Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes
Label: EMI Music
Plattentitel: Von hier an blind

Shimbalaiê
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Maria Gadú
Komposition: Maria Gadú
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2015

Schäm dich Europa
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Konstantin Wecker
Komposition: Konstantin Wecker
Label: Sturm & Klang
Plattentitel: Utopia

Sklave
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Kraftklub
Komposition: Karl Schumann, Steffen Israel
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Keine Nacht für Niemand

Our darkness
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Anne Clark
Komposition: Anne Clark, David Harrow
Label: Ariola
Plattentitel: Techno House, Vol. 3

Pänz, Pänz, Pänz
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Bläck Fööss
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Bläck Fööss - Live

No roots
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Alice Merton
Komposition: Alice Merton, Nicolas Rebscher
Label: Paper Planes
Plattentitel: Mint

Ich hab' ein zärtliches Gefühl
Länge: 01:58
Interpretation: Herman Van Veen
Komposition: H.V. Veen, T. Bruining, Th. Woitkewitsch
Label: BOUTIQUE
Plattentitel: Bis hierher und weiter

Neue Männer braucht das Land
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Ina Deter Band
Komposition: Ina Deter
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Plattentitel: Die Hit-Giganten - Best of NDW
