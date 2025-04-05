Musik-Laufplan
Nur ein Wort
Länge: 03:53
Interpretation: Wir Sind Helden
Komposition: Jean-Michel Tourette, Pola Roy, Mark Tavassol, Judith Holofernes
Label: EMI Music
Plattentitel: Von hier an blind
Shimbalaiê
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Maria Gadú
Komposition: Maria Gadú
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Let's Dance-Das Tanzalbum 2015
Schäm dich Europa
Länge: 02:39
Interpretation: Konstantin Wecker
Komposition: Konstantin Wecker
Label: Sturm & Klang
Plattentitel: Utopia
Sklave
Länge: 04:00
Interpretation: Kraftklub
Komposition: Karl Schumann, Steffen Israel
Label: VERTIGO BERLIN
Plattentitel: Keine Nacht für Niemand
Our darkness
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Anne Clark
Komposition: Anne Clark, David Harrow
Label: Ariola
Plattentitel: Techno House, Vol. 3
Pänz, Pänz, Pänz
Länge: 02:20
Interpretation: Bläck Fööss
Komposition: Neil Young
Label: Emi
Plattentitel: Bläck Fööss - Live
No roots
Länge: 03:52
Interpretation: Alice Merton
Komposition: Alice Merton, Nicolas Rebscher
Label: Paper Planes
Plattentitel: Mint
Ich hab' ein zärtliches Gefühl
Länge: 01:58
Interpretation: Herman Van Veen
Komposition: H.V. Veen, T. Bruining, Th. Woitkewitsch
Label: BOUTIQUE
Plattentitel: Bis hierher und weiter
Neue Männer braucht das Land
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Ina Deter Band
Komposition: Ina Deter
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Plattentitel: Die Hit-Giganten - Best of NDW
