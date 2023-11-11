2022 erhielt die Entertainerin den Deutschen Kleinkunstpreis in der Sparte Musik. (Anne de Wolff)

Musik-Laufplan

Hollywood Moment

Länge: 03:42

Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)

Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss

Label: Wortart

Best.-Nr: 9783837135299

Blackbird

Länge: 02:19

Interpretation: The Beatles

Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 746443-2

Plattentitel: The Beatles

The final countdown

Länge: 00:40

Interpretation: Europe

Komponist: Joey Tempest

Label: THE HITS ALBUM

Best.-Nr: 241061-1

Plattentitel: Das Hit Album '86

I want you back

Länge: 02:55

Interpretation: The Jackson 5

Komposition: The Corporations

Label: Tamla Motown

Best.-Nr: C 054-91156

Plattentitel: Diana Ross presents the Jackson 5

Nightswimming

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: R.E.M.

Komposition: Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Thomas William Berry

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Best.-Nr: 9362483812

Plattentitel: In time - Best of 1988-2003 (plus 2 brand new songs)

Ich brauch' Tapetenwechsel

Länge: 02:19

Interpretin: Hildegard Knef

Komponist: Hans Hammerschmid

Textdichtung: Hildegard Knef

Label: EASTWEST

Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6

Danse macabre. Poème symphonique g-Moll für Orchester, op. 40 (Totentanz)

Länge: 05:31

Orchester: Sinfonieorchester Basel

Dirigent: Ivor Bolton

Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns

Label: Prospero

Best.-Nr: PROSP0060

Da werd ich sein

Länge: 03:45

Interpretin: Regy Clasen

Komposition: N. C. Thanh, Malte Hagemeister

Label: RINTINTIN MUSIK

Best.-Nr: 4168-2

Plattentitel: Wie tief ist das Wasser

La Califfa

Länge: 02:36

Interpret: Ennio Morricone

Komponist: Ennio Morricone

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 094639132324

24000 baci (Ventiquatro milla baci)

Länge: 02:21

Interpret: Adriano Celentano

Komposition: Adriano Celentano, Lucio Fulci, Piero Vivarelli

Label: CLAN CELENTANO

Plattentitel: Unicamente Celentano

Irgendwo ist oben

Länge: 04:34

Interpretin: Anna Depenbusch

Komponistin: Anna Depenbusch

Label: 105 Music

Plattentitel: Sommer aus Papier

Somewhere

Länge: 03:50

Interpret: Tom Waits

Komponist: Leonard Bernstein

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 960533-2

Plattentitel: Blue Valentine

Du bist nicht aus der Welt

Länge: 03:12

Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)

Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss

Label: Wortart

Best.-Nr: 9783837135299

Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.