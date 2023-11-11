Musik-Laufplan
Hollywood Moment
Länge: 03:42
Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)
Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 9783837135299
Länge: 03:42
Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)
Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 9783837135299
Blackbird
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 746443-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles
Länge: 02:19
Interpretation: The Beatles
Komposition: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 746443-2
Plattentitel: The Beatles
The final countdown
Länge: 00:40
Interpretation: Europe
Komponist: Joey Tempest
Label: THE HITS ALBUM
Best.-Nr: 241061-1
Plattentitel: Das Hit Album '86
Länge: 00:40
Interpretation: Europe
Komponist: Joey Tempest
Label: THE HITS ALBUM
Best.-Nr: 241061-1
Plattentitel: Das Hit Album '86
I want you back
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: The Jackson 5
Komposition: The Corporations
Label: Tamla Motown
Best.-Nr: C 054-91156
Plattentitel: Diana Ross presents the Jackson 5
Länge: 02:55
Interpretation: The Jackson 5
Komposition: The Corporations
Label: Tamla Motown
Best.-Nr: C 054-91156
Plattentitel: Diana Ross presents the Jackson 5
Nightswimming
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: R.E.M.
Komposition: Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Thomas William Berry
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 9362483812
Plattentitel: In time - Best of 1988-2003 (plus 2 brand new songs)
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: R.E.M.
Komposition: Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Thomas William Berry
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Best.-Nr: 9362483812
Plattentitel: In time - Best of 1988-2003 (plus 2 brand new songs)
Ich brauch' Tapetenwechsel
Länge: 02:19
Interpretin: Hildegard Knef
Komponist: Hans Hammerschmid
Textdichtung: Hildegard Knef
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6
Länge: 02:19
Interpretin: Hildegard Knef
Komponist: Hans Hammerschmid
Textdichtung: Hildegard Knef
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 012998-2CD5/6
Danse macabre. Poème symphonique g-Moll für Orchester, op. 40 (Totentanz)
Länge: 05:31
Orchester: Sinfonieorchester Basel
Dirigent: Ivor Bolton
Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Prospero
Best.-Nr: PROSP0060
Länge: 05:31
Orchester: Sinfonieorchester Basel
Dirigent: Ivor Bolton
Komponist: Camille Saint-Saëns
Label: Prospero
Best.-Nr: PROSP0060
Da werd ich sein
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Regy Clasen
Komposition: N. C. Thanh, Malte Hagemeister
Label: RINTINTIN MUSIK
Best.-Nr: 4168-2
Plattentitel: Wie tief ist das Wasser
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Regy Clasen
Komposition: N. C. Thanh, Malte Hagemeister
Label: RINTINTIN MUSIK
Best.-Nr: 4168-2
Plattentitel: Wie tief ist das Wasser
La Califfa
Länge: 02:36
Interpret: Ennio Morricone
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 094639132324
Länge: 02:36
Interpret: Ennio Morricone
Komponist: Ennio Morricone
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 094639132324
24000 baci (Ventiquatro milla baci)
Länge: 02:21
Interpret: Adriano Celentano
Komposition: Adriano Celentano, Lucio Fulci, Piero Vivarelli
Label: CLAN CELENTANO
Plattentitel: Unicamente Celentano
Länge: 02:21
Interpret: Adriano Celentano
Komposition: Adriano Celentano, Lucio Fulci, Piero Vivarelli
Label: CLAN CELENTANO
Plattentitel: Unicamente Celentano
Irgendwo ist oben
Länge: 04:34
Interpretin: Anna Depenbusch
Komponistin: Anna Depenbusch
Label: 105 Music
Plattentitel: Sommer aus Papier
Länge: 04:34
Interpretin: Anna Depenbusch
Komponistin: Anna Depenbusch
Label: 105 Music
Plattentitel: Sommer aus Papier
Somewhere
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Tom Waits
Komponist: Leonard Bernstein
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 960533-2
Plattentitel: Blue Valentine
Länge: 03:50
Interpret: Tom Waits
Komponist: Leonard Bernstein
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 960533-2
Plattentitel: Blue Valentine
Du bist nicht aus der Welt
Länge: 03:12
Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)
Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 9783837135299
Länge: 03:12
Interpretin: Katie Freudenschuss (Gesang und Klavier)
Komponistin: Katie Freudenschuss
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 9783837135299
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.
Aktion: Ihr persönliches "Herzstück"
50 Jahre Klassik-Pop-et cetera! Das feiern wir 2024! Aber was wäre die Kultsendung ohne ihre Hörerinnen und Hörer? Wir möchten mit Ihnen feiern und wissen, welches Ihr „Herzstück“ ist. Schicken Sie eine Sprachnachricht an
klassikpopetcetera@deutschlandfunk.de
und erzählen Sie uns, welcher eine Musiktitel Ihr Leben geprägt hat.
Länge der Nachricht? Etwa 90 Sekunden.
Musik? Organisieren wir.
Ausgeloste Herzstücke senden wir im Jubiläumsjahr am Ende jeder Klassik-Pop-et cetera-Ausgabe.
50 Jahre Klassik-Pop-et cetera! Das feiern wir 2024! Aber was wäre die Kultsendung ohne ihre Hörerinnen und Hörer? Wir möchten mit Ihnen feiern und wissen, welches Ihr „Herzstück“ ist. Schicken Sie eine Sprachnachricht an
klassikpopetcetera@deutschlandfunk.de
und erzählen Sie uns, welcher eine Musiktitel Ihr Leben geprägt hat.
Länge der Nachricht? Etwa 90 Sekunden.
Musik? Organisieren wir.
Ausgeloste Herzstücke senden wir im Jubiläumsjahr am Ende jeder Klassik-Pop-et cetera-Ausgabe.