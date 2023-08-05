Samstag, 05. August 2023

Die Komponistin Annette Focks
"Sie schenken mir ihre musikalische Seele"

Über 100 Filmmusiken hat Annette Focks geschrieben und zählt mit ihrer intuitiven Arbeitsweise zu den gefragtesten Komponistinnen ihres Fachs. Wenn gute Interpretinnen und Interpreten den Noten Leben einhauchen, erfinden sie die Musik neu, sagt sie im Dlf.

05.08.2023

Seitliche Profilaufnahme einer Frau mit zurückgestecktem blonden Haar und blauen Augen und neutralem Gesichtsausdruck. Sie trägt ein schwarzes Hemd mit leicht offen stehendem Kragen.
Geboren 1964, schrieb Focks mit zehn Jahren erste Kompositionen und war im Alter von 15 Jahren als Kirchenmusikerin angestellt, in ihrer Heimatstadt Lingen (Ems). (Kristina Magdalena Henn)

Musik-Laufplan

Computer
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Bob Mintzer Big Band
Komponist: Bob Mintzer
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: CD-451
Plattentitel: Incredible journey
Hallelujah
Länge: 06:52
Interpret: Jeff Buckley
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: I2002071
Plattentitel: The Jeff Buckley collection Grace
Only in sleep. Für Singstimme und gemischten Chor
Länge: 04:54
Solist: Cai Thomas (Knabensopran)
Chor: Pegasus Chamber Choir
Dirigent: Robert Lewis
Komponist: Eriks Esenvalds
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: RCD1060
Fratres. Für Violine und Klavier
Länge: 11:27
Solist: Gidon Kremer
Solist: Keith Jarrett (Klavier)
Komponist: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM1275817764-2
Générique
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
Nachtleben
Länge: 03:15
Solistin: Annette Focks (Klavier)
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Great Escape Records
Best.-Nr: keine
No surprises
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Phil Selway
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 885206-2
Plattentitel: No surprises
Shadow. Für Violoncello solo
Länge: 01:18
Solistin: Anja Lechner (Violoncello)
Komponistin: Anja Lechner
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM2682
Jennys Abschlusskonzert
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Kae Shirati
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 705512-2
Plattentitel: Vier Minuten - Original motion picture soundtrack
Don't stop me now
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553600-2
Plattentitel: Party Power Pack, Vol. 6: 39
