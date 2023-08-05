Musik-Laufplan
Computer
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Bob Mintzer Big Band
Komponist: Bob Mintzer
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: CD-451
Plattentitel: Incredible journey
Länge: 01:44
Interpretation: Bob Mintzer Big Band
Komponist: Bob Mintzer
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: CD-451
Plattentitel: Incredible journey
Hallelujah
Länge: 06:52
Interpret: Jeff Buckley
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: I2002071
Plattentitel: The Jeff Buckley collection Grace
Länge: 06:52
Interpret: Jeff Buckley
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: SONY
Best.-Nr: I2002071
Plattentitel: The Jeff Buckley collection Grace
Only in sleep. Für Singstimme und gemischten Chor
Länge: 04:54
Solist: Cai Thomas (Knabensopran)
Chor: Pegasus Chamber Choir
Dirigent: Robert Lewis
Komponist: Eriks Esenvalds
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: RCD1060
Länge: 04:54
Solist: Cai Thomas (Knabensopran)
Chor: Pegasus Chamber Choir
Dirigent: Robert Lewis
Komponist: Eriks Esenvalds
Label: PLAY IT AGAIN SAM
Best.-Nr: RCD1060
Fratres. Für Violine und Klavier
Länge: 11:27
Solist: Gidon Kremer
Solist: Keith Jarrett (Klavier)
Komponist: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM1275817764-2
Länge: 11:27
Solist: Gidon Kremer
Solist: Keith Jarrett (Klavier)
Komponist: Arvo Pärt
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM1275817764-2
Générique
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
Länge: 02:49
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
Nachtleben
Länge: 03:15
Solistin: Annette Focks (Klavier)
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Great Escape Records
Best.-Nr: keine
Länge: 03:15
Solistin: Annette Focks (Klavier)
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Great Escape Records
Best.-Nr: keine
No surprises
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Phil Selway
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 885206-2
Plattentitel: No surprises
Länge: 02:05
Interpretation: Radiohead
Komposition: Thomas E. Yorke, Jon Greenwood, Phil Selway
Label: Parlophone
Best.-Nr: 885206-2
Plattentitel: No surprises
Shadow. Für Violoncello solo
Länge: 01:18
Solistin: Anja Lechner (Violoncello)
Komponistin: Anja Lechner
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM2682
Länge: 01:18
Solistin: Anja Lechner (Violoncello)
Komponistin: Anja Lechner
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM2682
Jennys Abschlusskonzert
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Kae Shirati
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 705512-2
Plattentitel: Vier Minuten - Original motion picture soundtrack
Länge: 03:40
Interpretin: Kae Shirati
Komponistin: Annette Focks
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 705512-2
Plattentitel: Vier Minuten - Original motion picture soundtrack
Don't stop me now
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553600-2
Plattentitel: Party Power Pack, Vol. 6: 39
Länge: 03:29
Interpretation: Queen
Komponist: Freddie Mercury
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 553600-2
Plattentitel: Party Power Pack, Vol. 6: 39
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.