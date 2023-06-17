Samstag, 17. Juni 2023

Die Kulturwissenschaftlerin und Autorin Mithu Sanyal
"Ich denke bei 'Macht hoch die Tür, die Tor macht weit' immer an die Vulva"

Wenn andere hitzig werden, bleibt Mithu Sanyal stets nüchtern und faktenorientiert - ob es nun um Feminismus, Rassismus oder die sogenannte Identitätspolitik geht. Auf ihrer Playlist steht auch ein Song mit antiziganistischem Text. Mithu Sanyal erklärt, warum sie ihn trotzdem hört.

17.06.2023

Eine Frau mit langen dunklen Haaren blickt in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein dunkles, bunt gepunktetes Oberteil.
Mithu Sanyal fühlte sich auf Anhieb mit der Hauptfigur Heathcliff in Emily Brontës Roman "Wuthering Heights" verwandt. (picture alliance / dpa / Georg Wendt)

Musik-Laufplan

Nouka Bawar Gaan
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Hemanta Mukherjee (voc)
Komponist: Salil Chowdhury
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: SEDE 3048
Miss Marple's Theme
Länge: 02:04
Orchester: Orchester Ron Goodwin
Leitung: Ron Goodwin
Komponist: Ron Goodwin
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075894622
Plattentitel: Die Hit Giganten Best of TV-Hits
Way behind the sun
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Pentangle
Komposition: Traditional
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Plattentitel: Live At The Royal Festival Hall June 29 1968
Wuthering Heights
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Kate Bush (p,voc)
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Repertoire Records
Best.-Nr: REP4763
Plattentitel: The Greatest Pop Ballads
So we'll go no more a-roving
Länge: 01:42
Interpretin: Joan Baez
Komponist: Richard Dyer-Bennet
Label: Vanguard
Best.-Nr: VMD 79160-2
Sugt nisht az di Geist dem letzten Weig (Chant des Partisans)
Länge: 02:13
Solistin: Sarah Gorby (Ges)
Orchester: Orchestre et structures sonores Lasry-Baschet
Dirigent: Jacques Lasry
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 30034
My son John
Länge: 06:10
Interpretation: The Imagined Village
Komposition: N. N.
Label: WORLD MUSIC NETWORK
Best.-Nr: RGNET1261CD
Plattentitel: The Rough Guide to english Folk
Speaking in tongues III <5>
Länge: 02:16
Interpretin: Sheila Chandra (vocF)
Komposition: Sheila Chandra, Steve Coe
Label: REALWORLD RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 47184-2
Waulking Song Set
Länge: 03:46
Interpret: Mackenzie
Komponist: Traditional
Label: SKYECD10
Plattentitel: Camhanach
The Antiguan Graveyard
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: The Teacups
Komponistin: Kate Locksley
Label: HAYCD008
Plattentitel: Of Labour And Love
Gypsies
Länge: 04:19
Interpretin: Georgia Lewis
Komposition: Traditional
Label: RootBeat Records
Plattentitel: The bird who sings freedom
May You Pass Through Well
Länge: 04:33
Interpret: Matti Rouse
Chor: Mithu Sanyal
Komposition: Matti (Matthew) Rouse, Sven Rossenbach, Florian van Volxem
Musik zu: Polizeiruf 110 "Die Lüge, Die Wir Zukunft Nennen", unveröffentlichte Version
