Musik-Laufplan
Nouka Bawar Gaan
Länge: 03:05
Interpret: Hemanta Mukherjee (voc)
Komponist: Salil Chowdhury
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: SEDE 3048
Miss Marple's Theme
Länge: 02:04
Orchester: Orchester Ron Goodwin
Leitung: Ron Goodwin
Komponist: Ron Goodwin
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075894622
Plattentitel: Die Hit Giganten Best of TV-Hits
Way behind the sun
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Pentangle
Komposition: Traditional
Label: CASTLE COMMUNICATIONS/Sanctuary
Plattentitel: Live At The Royal Festival Hall June 29 1968
Wuthering Heights
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Kate Bush (p,voc)
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Repertoire Records
Best.-Nr: REP4763
Plattentitel: The Greatest Pop Ballads
So we'll go no more a-roving
Länge: 01:42
Interpretin: Joan Baez
Komponist: Richard Dyer-Bennet
Label: Vanguard
Best.-Nr: VMD 79160-2
Sugt nisht az di Geist dem letzten Weig (Chant des Partisans)
Länge: 02:13
Solistin: Sarah Gorby (Ges)
Orchester: Orchestre et structures sonores Lasry-Baschet
Dirigent: Jacques Lasry
Label: RICORDI
Best.-Nr: 30034
My son John
Länge: 06:10
Interpretation: The Imagined Village
Komposition: N. N.
Label: WORLD MUSIC NETWORK
Best.-Nr: RGNET1261CD
Plattentitel: The Rough Guide to english Folk
Speaking in tongues III <5>
Länge: 02:16
Interpretin: Sheila Chandra (vocF)
Komposition: Sheila Chandra, Steve Coe
Label: REALWORLD RECORDS
Best.-Nr: 47184-2
Waulking Song Set
Länge: 03:46
Interpret: Mackenzie
Komponist: Traditional
Label: SKYECD10
Plattentitel: Camhanach
The Antiguan Graveyard
Länge: 04:20
Interpretation: The Teacups
Komponistin: Kate Locksley
Label: HAYCD008
Plattentitel: Of Labour And Love
Gypsies
Länge: 04:19
Interpretin: Georgia Lewis
Komposition: Traditional
Label: RootBeat Records
Plattentitel: The bird who sings freedom
May You Pass Through Well
Länge: 04:33
Interpret: Matti Rouse
Chor: Mithu Sanyal
Komposition: Matti (Matthew) Rouse, Sven Rossenbach, Florian van Volxem
Musik zu: Polizeiruf 110 "Die Lüge, Die Wir Zukunft Nennen", unveröffentlichte Version
