Musik-Laufplan
Man of colours
Länge: 05:07
Interpretation: Icehouse
Komponist: Iva Davies
Label: CHRYSALIS
Best.-Nr: 321592-2
Plattentitel: A man of colours
Viens, Mallika - Sous le dome epais. Duett, 1. Akt
aus: Lakmé. Opéra in 3 Akten
Länge: 05:37
Solistin: Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)(Lakmé)
Solistin: Marianne Crebassa (Mezzosopran)(Mallika)
Orchester: Les Siècles
Dirigent: François-Xavier Roth
Komponist: Léo Delibes
Label: WARNER CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 0190295767723
More than a woman
Länge: 03:49
Interpretin: Aaliyah
Komposition: Tim Mosley, Stephen "Static" Garrett
Label: Polystar
Best.-Nr: 584139-2
Plattentitel: VIVA Hits 15 Disco No. 1, Vol. 2
Natural resources
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: Kat Frankie
Komponistin: Kat Frankie
Label: NEU GRÖNLAND
Plattentitel: Shiny Things
Poses
Länge: 04:59
Interpret: Rufus Wainwright
Komponist: Rufus Wainwright
Label: Interscope
Plattentitel: Vibrate: The Best Of (Limited Deluxe Edition) Vibrate: The Best Of
Nature boy
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Nat "King" Cole Trio
Komponist: Eden Ahbez
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Ultimate
Homecoming
Länge: 02:33
Solist: Robert Kretzschmar
Komponist: Robert Kretzschmar
Label: Einfach Jason
It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday
Länge: 02:49
Interpretation: Boyz II Men
Komposition: Freddie Perren, Christine Yarian
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 5318742
Plattentitel: Just the two of us
How to be your own person
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Kat Frankie & B O D I E S
Komponistin: Kat Frankie
Label: NEU GRÖNLAND
Plattentitel: How to be your own person
Where is your echo?
Länge: 02:38
Interpretation: Fama M'boup & In June
Komponistin: Fama M'Boup
Label: o-cetera
Plattentitel: Where is your echo?
Dreamy
Länge: 02:56
Interpretin: Hania Rani
Komponistin: Hania Rani
Label: Gondwana Records
Best.-Nr: GONDCD059
Plattentitel: On Giacometti
Storm
Länge: 03:18
Interpretin: Hania Rani
Komponistin: Hania Rani
Label: Gondwana Records
Best.-Nr: GONDCD059
Plattentitel: On Giacometti
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.
Aktion: Ihr persönliches "Herzstück"
50 Jahre Klassik-Pop-et cetera! Das feiern wir 2024! Aber was wäre die Kultsendung ohne ihre Hörerinnen und Hörer? Wir möchten mit Ihnen feiern und wissen, welches Ihr „Herzstück“ ist. Schicken Sie eine Sprachnachricht an
klassikpopetcetera@deutschlandfunk.de
und erzählen Sie uns, welcher eine Musiktitel Ihr Leben geprägt hat.
Länge der Nachricht? Etwa 90 Sekunden.
Musik? Organisieren wir.
Ausgeloste Herzstücke senden wir im Jubiläumsjahr am Ende jeder Klassik-Pop-et cetera-Ausgabe.
