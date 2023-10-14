Mal düster und episch, dann wieder zart und einfühlsam klingen ihre Lieder: Kat Frankie, hier inmitten ihrer A-cappella-Gruppe BODIES. (Cathleen Wolf)

Man of colours

Länge: 05:07

Interpretation: Icehouse

Komponist: Iva Davies

Label: CHRYSALIS

Best.-Nr: 321592-2

Plattentitel: A man of colours

Viens, Mallika - Sous le dome epais. Duett, 1. Akt

aus: Lakmé. Opéra in 3 Akten

Länge: 05:37

Solistin: Sabine Devieilhe (Sopran)(Lakmé)

Solistin: Marianne Crebassa (Mezzosopran)(Mallika)

Orchester: Les Siècles

Dirigent: François-Xavier Roth

Komponist: Léo Delibes

Label: WARNER CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 0190295767723

More than a woman

Länge: 03:49

Interpretin: Aaliyah

Komposition: Tim Mosley, Stephen "Static" Garrett

Label: Polystar

Best.-Nr: 584139-2

Plattentitel: VIVA Hits 15 Disco No. 1, Vol. 2

Natural resources

Länge: 02:46

Interpretin: Kat Frankie

Komponistin: Kat Frankie

Label: NEU GRÖNLAND

Plattentitel: Shiny Things

Poses

Länge: 04:59

Interpret: Rufus Wainwright

Komponist: Rufus Wainwright

Label: Interscope

Plattentitel: Vibrate: The Best Of (Limited Deluxe Edition) Vibrate: The Best Of

Nature boy

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Nat "King" Cole Trio

Komponist: Eden Ahbez

Label: Capitol

Plattentitel: Ultimate

Homecoming

Länge: 02:33

Solist: Robert Kretzschmar

Komponist: Robert Kretzschmar

Label: Einfach Jason

It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday

Länge: 02:49

Interpretation: Boyz II Men

Komposition: Freddie Perren, Christine Yarian

Label: Motown

Best.-Nr: 5318742

Plattentitel: Just the two of us

How to be your own person

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Kat Frankie & B O D I E S

Komponistin: Kat Frankie

Label: NEU GRÖNLAND

Plattentitel: How to be your own person

Where is your echo?

Länge: 02:38

Interpretation: Fama M'boup & In June

Komponistin: Fama M'Boup

Label: o-cetera

Plattentitel: Where is your echo?

Dreamy

Länge: 02:56

Interpretin: Hania Rani

Komponistin: Hania Rani

Label: Gondwana Records

Best.-Nr: GONDCD059

Plattentitel: On Giacometti

Storm

Länge: 03:18

Interpretin: Hania Rani

Komponistin: Hania Rani

Label: Gondwana Records

Best.-Nr: GONDCD059

Plattentitel: On Giacometti

