Samstag, 22. Oktober 2022

Die Opernregisseurin Vera Nemirova
"Ich lernte mein Deutsch anhand von Richard Wagner"

Vera Nemirova wurde in Sofia in eine Künstlerfamilie geboren. Im Dlf erzählt sie, mit welcher Operette sich ihr Vater nach Wien träumte und wie sie heimlich Gesangsauftritte ihrer Mutter in Rostock mitschnitt.

22.10.2022

Eine Frau mit dunklen Locken lächelt in die Kamera.
Geprägt von Gypsy, Oper und Hanns Eisler: Die Regisseurin Vera Nemirova, aufgenommen am 24.05.2016 während der Proben für die Oper "Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg" von Richard Wagner am Theater Erfurt. (picture alliance/dpa - dpa-Zentralbild/Martin Schutt)

Musik-Laufplan

Kaval sviri
Interpretation: Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares - Ensemble Trakia
Komponist: Petar Lyondev
Label: Disques Cellier
Best.-Nr: CD 016
Plattentitel: Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (Das Geheimniss der Bulgarischen Stimmen), Vol. II
Karnevalsprozession
aus: Divertimento. Fünf Stücke für Kammerorchester
Orchester: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Alexander Wladigeroff
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Gega New
Grande Danse En Rond / Г​о​с​п​о​д​с​к​о Х​о​р​о
Interpret: Wladigeroff Brothers
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Enja (Soulfood)
Plattentitel: The Rag Waltz Time
Nr. 3: Wenn es Abend wird - Grüß mir die süßen, die reizenden Frauen. Lied des Tassilo
aus: Gräfin Mariza. Operette in 3 Akten
Solist: Nicolai Gedda (Tenor)(Graf Tassilo Endrödy-Wittemburg)
Orchester: Symphonie-Orchester Graunke
Dirigent: Willy Mattes
Komponist: Emmerich Kálmán
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDM 7 69599 2
Malina Malina / Малина Mалина
Interpretation: Karandila Gypsy Brass Orchestra
Komponist: Unbekannt 
Label: KUKER MUSIC
Plattentitel: Gypsy Summer
Anmut sparet nicht noch Mühe (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Solist: Hanns Eisler (Singstimme)
Solist: Andre Asriel (Klavier)
Komponist: Hanns Eisler
Label: Deutschlandfunk Köln
Wie mächtig wirkt Musik. Trio (Anthrax, Krobyle, Gorgo)
aus: Des Esels Schatten. Oper in 6 Bildern. Bearbeitet für Sprecher, Soli und Orchester, AV 300 (TrV 294)
Solist: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor)(Anthrax)
Solistin: Mette Ejsing (Alt)(Krobyle)
Solistin: Bodil Arnesen (Sopran)(Gorgo)
Chor: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Orchester: Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Dirigent: Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Komponist: Richard Strauss
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 002894839732
Voi lo sapete, o mamma. Romanze der Santuzza
aus: Cavalleria rusticana (Sizilianische Bauernehre). Melodramma in einem Akt
Solistin: Sonja Nemirova (Sopran)(Santuzza)
Orchester: Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock
Dirigent: Gerd Puls
Komponist: Pietro Mascagni
Der Wunsch des Filmprojektors
Interpret: Gerhard Schöne
Komponist: Gerhard Schöne
Label: BUSCHFUNK
Best.-Nr: 00362
Plattentitel: Das Leben der Dinge
Bataillon d'Amour
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Mathias Schramm, Tamara Danz, Herbert Jungk, Thomas Fritzsching, Rüdiger "Ritchie" Barton
Label: DSB
Best.-Nr: DSB6032-2
Plattentitel: Bataillon d'Amour