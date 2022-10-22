Die Opernregisseurin Vera Nemirova

Musik-Laufplan
Kaval sviri
Interpretation: Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares - Ensemble Trakia
Komponist: Petar Lyondev
Label: Disques Cellier
Best.-Nr: CD 016
Plattentitel: Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (Das Geheimniss der Bulgarischen Stimmen), Vol. II
Interpretation: Le Mystère Des Voix Bulgares - Ensemble Trakia
Komponist: Petar Lyondev
Label: Disques Cellier
Best.-Nr: CD 016
Plattentitel: Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (Das Geheimniss der Bulgarischen Stimmen), Vol. II
Karnevalsprozession
aus: Divertimento. Fünf Stücke für Kammerorchester
Orchester: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Alexander Wladigeroff
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Gega New
aus: Divertimento. Fünf Stücke für Kammerorchester
Orchester: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Alexander Wladigeroff
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Gega New
Grande Danse En Rond / Господско Хоро
Interpret: Wladigeroff Brothers
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Enja (Soulfood)
Plattentitel: The Rag Waltz Time
Interpret: Wladigeroff Brothers
Komponist: Pancho Wladigeroff
Label: Enja (Soulfood)
Plattentitel: The Rag Waltz Time
Nr. 3: Wenn es Abend wird - Grüß mir die süßen, die reizenden Frauen. Lied des Tassilo
aus: Gräfin Mariza. Operette in 3 Akten
Solist: Nicolai Gedda (Tenor)(Graf Tassilo Endrödy-Wittemburg)
Orchester: Symphonie-Orchester Graunke
Dirigent: Willy Mattes
Komponist: Emmerich Kálmán
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDM 7 69599 2
aus: Gräfin Mariza. Operette in 3 Akten
Solist: Nicolai Gedda (Tenor)(Graf Tassilo Endrödy-Wittemburg)
Orchester: Symphonie-Orchester Graunke
Dirigent: Willy Mattes
Komponist: Emmerich Kálmán
Label: Angel
Best.-Nr: CDM 7 69599 2
Malina Malina / Малина Mалина
Interpretation: Karandila Gypsy Brass Orchestra
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: KUKER MUSIC
Plattentitel: Gypsy Summer
Interpretation: Karandila Gypsy Brass Orchestra
Komponist: Unbekannt
Label: KUKER MUSIC
Plattentitel: Gypsy Summer
Anmut sparet nicht noch Mühe (für Singstimme und Klavier)
Solist: Hanns Eisler (Singstimme)
Solist: Andre Asriel (Klavier)
Komponist: Hanns Eisler
Label: Deutschlandfunk Köln
Solist: Hanns Eisler (Singstimme)
Solist: Andre Asriel (Klavier)
Komponist: Hanns Eisler
Label: Deutschlandfunk Köln
Wie mächtig wirkt Musik. Trio (Anthrax, Krobyle, Gorgo)
aus: Des Esels Schatten. Oper in 6 Bildern. Bearbeitet für Sprecher, Soli und Orchester, AV 300 (TrV 294)
Solist: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor)(Anthrax)
Solistin: Mette Ejsing (Alt)(Krobyle)
Solistin: Bodil Arnesen (Sopran)(Gorgo)
Chor: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Orchester: Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Dirigent: Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Komponist: Richard Strauss
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 002894839732
aus: Des Esels Schatten. Oper in 6 Bildern. Bearbeitet für Sprecher, Soli und Orchester, AV 300 (TrV 294)
Solist: Eberhard Büchner (Tenor)(Anthrax)
Solistin: Mette Ejsing (Alt)(Krobyle)
Solistin: Bodil Arnesen (Sopran)(Gorgo)
Chor: Rundfunkchor Berlin
Orchester: Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Dirigent: Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Komponist: Richard Strauss
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 002894839732
Voi lo sapete, o mamma. Romanze der Santuzza
aus: Cavalleria rusticana (Sizilianische Bauernehre). Melodramma in einem Akt
Solistin: Sonja Nemirova (Sopran)(Santuzza)
Orchester: Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock
Dirigent: Gerd Puls
Komponist: Pietro Mascagni
aus: Cavalleria rusticana (Sizilianische Bauernehre). Melodramma in einem Akt
Solistin: Sonja Nemirova (Sopran)(Santuzza)
Orchester: Norddeutsche Philharmonie Rostock
Dirigent: Gerd Puls
Komponist: Pietro Mascagni
Der Wunsch des Filmprojektors
Interpret: Gerhard Schöne
Komponist: Gerhard Schöne
Label: BUSCHFUNK
Best.-Nr: 00362
Plattentitel: Das Leben der Dinge
Interpret: Gerhard Schöne
Komponist: Gerhard Schöne
Label: BUSCHFUNK
Best.-Nr: 00362
Plattentitel: Das Leben der Dinge
Bataillon d'Amour
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Mathias Schramm, Tamara Danz, Herbert Jungk, Thomas Fritzsching, Rüdiger "Ritchie" Barton
Label: DSB
Best.-Nr: DSB6032-2
Plattentitel: Bataillon d'Amour
Interpretation: Silly
Komposition: Mathias Schramm, Tamara Danz, Herbert Jungk, Thomas Fritzsching, Rüdiger "Ritchie" Barton
Label: DSB
Best.-Nr: DSB6032-2
Plattentitel: Bataillon d'Amour