Die Perkussionistin Nora Thiele

Mit ihrem einzigartigen Sound und ihrer kreativen Virtuosität schlägt Nora Thiele Brücken zwischen Alter Musik, außereuropäischer Musik, Jazz und Improvisation. (Jan Gaschow)

Musik-Laufplan

Skinwalker

Interpretin: Nora Thiele

Komponistin: Nora Thiele

Label: Cab Records

Best.-Nr: AB-116

Plattentitel: Solo - Modern Oriental Frame Drums

Ein Pentatonical

Ensemble: Heureka

Komponist: Erik Kross

Label: Not on Label

Best.-Nr: RP 12300

Plattentitel: Ohrakel

Sicilienne pour Flûte Et Piano, op. 78

Solistin: Juliette Hurel

Solistin: Hélène Couvert

Komponist: Gabriel Fauré

Label: Zig Zag Territories

Best.-Nr: ZZT110401

Deux Valses (für zwei Klaviere)

Solist: Edouard Exerjean

Solist: Philippe Corrie

Komponistin: Germaine Tailleferre

Label: Disques Pierre Verany

Best.-Nr: PV.786091

Inspiration

Interpretin: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh

Komponistin: Aziza Moustafa Zadeh

Label: COLUMBIA

Best.-Nr: COL 468286 2

Plattentitel: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh

Awakening

Interpret: Glen Velez

Komponist: Glen Velez

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: ECM 1359

Plattentitel: Nafas

Lamasat

Interpretation: Duo Al-Khayyat Thiele

Komposition: Nora Thiele, Saif Al-Khayyat

Label: TALANTON

Best.-Nr: TAL90015

Plattentitel: Ahlam Babiliyya

La Prime Estampie Royale

Ensemble: ensemble nu:n

Komposition: Anonymus

Label: RAUMKLANG

Best.-Nr: RK3307

Es geht eine dunkle Wolke herein (für Singstimme und Instrumente)

Interpretation: The Playfords

Komponist: Johannes Werlin

Label: Harmonia Mundi

Best.-Nr: 19075970402

Plattentitel: Dark Cloud: Songs from the Thirty Years' War 1618-1648

Canto Ostinato, Sections 8-16

Solist: Ivo Janssen

Ensemble: Mallet Collective Amsterdam

Komponist: Simeon Ten Holt

Label: Void Classics