Die Perkussionistin Nora Thiele

Musik-Laufplan
Skinwalker
Interpretin: Nora Thiele
Komponistin: Nora Thiele
Label: Cab Records
Best.-Nr: AB-116
Plattentitel: Solo - Modern Oriental Frame Drums
Ein Pentatonical
Ensemble: Heureka
Komponist: Erik Kross
Label: Not on Label
Best.-Nr: RP 12300
Plattentitel: Ohrakel
Sicilienne pour Flûte Et Piano, op. 78
Solistin: Juliette Hurel
Solistin: Hélène Couvert
Komponist: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Zig Zag Territories
Best.-Nr: ZZT110401
Deux Valses (für zwei Klaviere)
Solist: Edouard Exerjean
Solist: Philippe Corrie
Komponistin: Germaine Tailleferre
Label: Disques Pierre Verany
Best.-Nr: PV.786091
Inspiration
Interpretin: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh
Komponistin: Aziza Moustafa Zadeh
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: COL 468286 2
Plattentitel: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh
Awakening
Interpret: Glen Velez
Komponist: Glen Velez
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1359
Plattentitel: Nafas
Lamasat
Interpretation: Duo Al-Khayyat Thiele
Komposition: Nora Thiele, Saif Al-Khayyat
Label: TALANTON
Best.-Nr: TAL90015
Plattentitel: Ahlam Babiliyya
La Prime Estampie Royale
Ensemble: ensemble nu:n
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: RAUMKLANG
Best.-Nr: RK3307
Es geht eine dunkle Wolke herein (für Singstimme und Instrumente)
Interpretation: The Playfords
Komponist: Johannes Werlin
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 19075970402
Plattentitel: Dark Cloud: Songs from the Thirty Years' War 1618-1648
Canto Ostinato, Sections 8-16
Solist: Ivo Janssen
Ensemble: Mallet Collective Amsterdam
Komponist: Simeon Ten Holt
Label: Void Classics
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.