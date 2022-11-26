Samstag, 26. November 2022

Die Perkussionistin Nora Thiele
"Ran an die Drums, Mädels"

Sie ist eine Meisterin auf den Rahmentrommeln und eine der wichtigsten Perkussionistinnen Europas. Wie vielfältig die musikalischen Einflüsse sind, die sie schon als Kind aufsog, verdeutlicht Nora Thiele in ihrer klingenden Biografie.

Eine junge Frau lugt lächelnd hinter einer Rahmentrommel hervor.
Mit ihrem einzigartigen Sound und ihrer kreativen Virtuosität schlägt Nora Thiele Brücken zwischen Alter Musik, außereuropäischer Musik, Jazz und Improvisation. (Jan Gaschow)

Musik-Laufplan

Skinwalker
Interpretin: Nora Thiele
Komponistin: Nora Thiele
Label: Cab Records
Best.-Nr: AB-116
Plattentitel: Solo - Modern Oriental Frame Drums
Ein Pentatonical
Ensemble: Heureka
Komponist: Erik Kross
Label: Not on Label
Best.-Nr: RP 12300
Plattentitel: Ohrakel
Sicilienne pour Flûte Et Piano, op. 78
Solistin: Juliette Hurel
Solistin: Hélène Couvert
Komponist: Gabriel Fauré
Label: Zig Zag Territories
Best.-Nr: ZZT110401
Deux Valses (für zwei Klaviere)
Solist: Edouard Exerjean
Solist: Philippe Corrie
Komponistin: Germaine Tailleferre
Label: Disques Pierre Verany
Best.-Nr: PV.786091
Inspiration
Interpretin: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh
Komponistin: Aziza Moustafa Zadeh
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: COL 468286 2
Plattentitel: Aziza Mustafa Zadeh
Awakening
Interpret: Glen Velez
Komponist: Glen Velez
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: ECM 1359
Plattentitel: Nafas
Lamasat
Interpretation: Duo Al-Khayyat Thiele
Komposition: Nora Thiele, Saif Al-Khayyat
Label: TALANTON
Best.-Nr: TAL90015
Plattentitel: Ahlam Babiliyya
La Prime Estampie Royale
Ensemble: ensemble nu:n
Komposition: Anonymus
Label: RAUMKLANG
Best.-Nr: RK3307
Es geht eine dunkle Wolke herein (für Singstimme und Instrumente)
Interpretation: The Playfords
Komponist: Johannes Werlin
Label: Harmonia Mundi
Best.-Nr: 19075970402
Plattentitel: Dark Cloud: Songs from the Thirty Years' War 1618-1648
Canto Ostinato, Sections 8-16
Solist: Ivo Janssen
Ensemble: Mallet Collective Amsterdam
Komponist: Simeon Ten Holt
Label: Void Classics
