Die Philosophin Juliane Rebentisch
Popmusik gekapert!

Ihr Buch über Hannah Arendt erregte viel Aufsehen, sie veranstaltet das offene Diskursformat "Theoriekantine" mit und unterrichtet Philosophie und Ästhetik in Offenbach am Main. Als gegenwartsbezogene Denkerin wählte Juliane Rebentisch nur Coverversionen bekannter Songs.

24.06.2023

Eine Frau mit lockigem, grauem Haar und blauen Augen steht vor einer grauen Wand. Sie trägt eine schwarze Jacke in Lederoptik.
Die 1970 geborene Professorin studierte Philosophie und Germanistik an der Freien Universität Berlin und schrieb ihre Doktorarbeit über die Ästhetik der Installation. (Stefan Klüter)

Musik-Laufplan

I Can't Get No Satisfaction
Länge: 03:35
Interpretinnen: Björk und PJ Harvey
Komponist: Mick Jagger
Label: Elektra
Working Class Hero
Länge: 04:40
Interpretin: Marianne Faithfull
Komponist: John Lennon
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: CIDX 8023524036
Plattentitel: Faithfull
Marlene
Länge: 02:25
Interpretin: Anne Imhof
Komponist: Friedrich Hollaender
Label: PAN
Plattentitel: Sex
Both Sides, Now
Länge: 05:32
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponistin: Joni Mitchell
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497832071
Plattentitel: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
American Pie
Länge: 04:25
Interpretin: Madonna
Komponist: Don McLean
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Plattentitel: American Pie
Landslide
Länge: 03:26
Interpretin: ANOHNI
Komponistin: Stevie Nicks
Label: CONCORD
Plattentitel: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
La Vie En Rose
Länge: 06:43
Interpretin: Grace Jones
Komponist: Louis Guglielmi
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: IMCD 19
Plattentitel: Portfolio
Hallelujah
Länge: 04:56
Interpretin: K. D. Lang
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: NONESUCH
Plattentitel: hymns of the 49th parallel
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.