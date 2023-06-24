Die 1970 geborene Professorin studierte Philosophie und Germanistik an der Freien Universität Berlin und schrieb ihre Doktorarbeit über die Ästhetik der Installation. (Stefan Klüter)

Musik-Laufplan

I Can't Get No Satisfaction

Länge: 03:35

Interpretinnen: Björk und PJ Harvey

Komponist: Mick Jagger

Label: Elektra

Working Class Hero

Länge: 04:40

Interpretin: Marianne Faithfull

Komponist: John Lennon

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: CIDX 8023524036

Plattentitel: Faithfull

Marlene

Länge: 02:25

Interpretin: Anne Imhof

Komponist: Friedrich Hollaender

Label: PAN

Plattentitel: Sex

Both Sides, Now

Länge: 05:32

Interpretin: Joni Mitchell

Komponistin: Joni Mitchell

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 603497832071

Plattentitel: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

American Pie

Länge: 04:25

Interpretin: Madonna

Komponist: Don McLean

Label: Warner Bros. Records

Plattentitel: American Pie

Landslide

Länge: 03:26

Interpretin: ANOHNI

Komponistin: Stevie Nicks

Label: CONCORD

Plattentitel: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

La Vie En Rose

Länge: 06:43

Interpretin: Grace Jones

Komponist: Louis Guglielmi

Label: Island Records

Best.-Nr: IMCD 19

Plattentitel: Portfolio

Hallelujah

Länge: 04:56

Interpretin: K. D. Lang

Komponist: Leonard Cohen

Label: NONESUCH

Plattentitel: hymns of the 49th parallel