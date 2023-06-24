Musik-Laufplan
I Can't Get No Satisfaction
Länge: 03:35
Interpretinnen: Björk und PJ Harvey
Komponist: Mick Jagger
Label: Elektra
Working Class Hero
Länge: 04:40
Interpretin: Marianne Faithfull
Komponist: John Lennon
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: CIDX 8023524036
Plattentitel: Faithfull
Marlene
Länge: 02:25
Interpretin: Anne Imhof
Komponist: Friedrich Hollaender
Label: PAN
Plattentitel: Sex
Both Sides, Now
Länge: 05:32
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponistin: Joni Mitchell
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497832071
Plattentitel: Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
American Pie
Länge: 04:25
Interpretin: Madonna
Komponist: Don McLean
Label: Warner Bros. Records
Plattentitel: American Pie
Landslide
Länge: 03:26
Interpretin: ANOHNI
Komponistin: Stevie Nicks
Label: CONCORD
Plattentitel: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
La Vie En Rose
Länge: 06:43
Interpretin: Grace Jones
Komponist: Louis Guglielmi
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: IMCD 19
Plattentitel: Portfolio
Hallelujah
Länge: 04:56
Interpretin: K. D. Lang
Komponist: Leonard Cohen
Label: NONESUCH
Plattentitel: hymns of the 49th parallel
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.