Die Philosophin Eva von Redecker
Schnulzen und Kanonen

Spätestens seit ihrem jüngsten Buch „Bleibefreiheit“ begeistert sie ein breiteres Publikum für ihre philosophischen Überlegungen. Beim Schreiben höre sie Liebeslieder in Dauerschleife, erzählt Eva von Redecker im Dlf. Liebeslieder, die es in sich haben.

Eine Frau mit dunkelblonder Kurzhaarfrisur und runder Brille schaut nachdenklich in die Kamera. Sie trägt einen orangefarbenen Rollkragenpullover und einen bunt gemusterten Schal.
Eva von Redecker wurde 1982 in Kiel geboren. In dem Sachbuch "Bleibefreiheit" entwickelte sie eine neue Sichtweise auf den Freiheitsbegriff. (Julia Knop)

Musik-Laufplan

Grace
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Kae Tempest
Komponist: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: The line is a curve
(11) Douce dame debonaire!
aus: Le Roman de Fauvel. Mittelalterliches satirisches Singspiel in 2 Teilen nach dem "Roman de Fauvel" von Guillaume du Bus für Sprecher, Singstimmen und Instrumentalensemble
Länge: 02:08
Interpretation: Studio der Frühen Musik
Leitung: Thomas Binkley
Komposition: Philippe de Vitry, Raoul Chaillou du Pesstain, Anonymus
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243 8 26469 2 1
Ich liebe dich, Faber
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Brandão Faber Hunger
Komposition: Faber
Label: TWO GENTLEMEN
Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2
Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich
Ballata di Maria Sanders
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Milva (Singstimme), Walter Baracchi (Klavier)
Komposition: Hanns Eisler
Label: RICORDI-KLASSIK
Best.-Nr: SMRL6080
Hal
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Yasmine Hamdan
Komposition: Yasmine Hamdan
Label: Atp (Indigo)
Best.-Nr: ATPRCD52
Pirate Jenny
aus: Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera)
Länge: 05:36
Interpretation: Nina Simone (Gesang)
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: In Concert / I put a spell on you
The laziest gal in town
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich (voc)
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 21100
Plattentitel: Marlene Dietrich - At Queen's Theatre 1964
Dat muß doch auch ma' sein
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Erwin "Ähwirn" Weiss
Komposition: Hastings, Hanus F. Berka
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 565702-2
Hedy Lamarr
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Malonda
Komposition: Jens Friebe 
Label: Springstoff
Best.-Nr: 11158534
Plattentitel: Mein Herz ist ein dunkler Kontinent
Thy hand Belinda - When I am laid in Earth. Didos Lament. Monolog und Tod der Dido, 3. Akt
aus: Dido and Aeneas. Tragic opera in 3 Akten
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Guillemette Laurens (Sopran), Les Arts Florissants
Leitung: William Christie
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: 2958003
Auch'n Mensch
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Hans (Popstar aus 14806 Bad Benzig)
Komposition: Hans Flake
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.