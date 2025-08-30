Musik-Laufplan
Grace
Länge: 03:03
Interpretation: Kae Tempest
Komponist: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: The line is a curve
(11) Douce dame debonaire!
aus: Le Roman de Fauvel. Mittelalterliches satirisches Singspiel in 2 Teilen nach dem "Roman de Fauvel" von Guillaume du Bus für Sprecher, Singstimmen und Instrumentalensemble
Länge: 02:08
Interpretation: Studio der Frühen Musik
Leitung: Thomas Binkley
Komposition: Philippe de Vitry, Raoul Chaillou du Pesstain, Anonymus
Label: EMI CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243 8 26469 2 1
Ich liebe dich, Faber
Länge: 03:47
Interpretation: Brandão Faber Hunger
Komposition: Faber
Label: TWO GENTLEMEN
Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2
Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich
Ballata di Maria Sanders
Länge: 02:59
Interpretation: Milva (Singstimme), Walter Baracchi (Klavier)
Komposition: Hanns Eisler
Label: RICORDI-KLASSIK
Best.-Nr: SMRL6080
Hal
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Yasmine Hamdan
Komposition: Yasmine Hamdan
Label: Atp (Indigo)
Best.-Nr: ATPRCD52
Pirate Jenny
aus: Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera)
Länge: 05:36
Interpretation: Nina Simone (Gesang)
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: In Concert / I put a spell on you
The laziest gal in town
Länge: 02:42
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich (voc)
Komposition: Cole Porter
Label: LASER LIGHT
Best.-Nr: 21100
Plattentitel: Marlene Dietrich - At Queen's Theatre 1964
Dat muß doch auch ma' sein
Länge: 03:17
Interpretation: Erwin "Ähwirn" Weiss
Komposition: Hastings, Hanus F. Berka
Label: Polydor
Best.-Nr: 565702-2
Hedy Lamarr
Länge: 04:05
Interpretation: Malonda
Komposition: Jens Friebe
Label: Springstoff
Best.-Nr: 11158534
Plattentitel: Mein Herz ist ein dunkler Kontinent
Thy hand Belinda - When I am laid in Earth. Didos Lament. Monolog und Tod der Dido, 3. Akt
aus: Dido and Aeneas. Tragic opera in 3 Akten
Länge: 05:00
Interpretation: Guillemette Laurens (Sopran), Les Arts Florissants
Leitung: William Christie
Komposition: Henry Purcell
Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE
Best.-Nr: 2958003
Auch'n Mensch
Länge: 05:16
Interpretation: Hans (Popstar aus 14806 Bad Benzig)
Komposition: Hans Flake
