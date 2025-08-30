Eva von Redecker wurde 1982 in Kiel geboren. In dem Sachbuch "Bleibefreiheit" entwickelte sie eine neue Sichtweise auf den Freiheitsbegriff. (Julia Knop)

Musik-Laufplan

Grace

Länge: 03:03

Interpretation: Kae Tempest

Komponist: Kae Tempest, Dan Carey

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: The line is a curve

(11) Douce dame debonaire!

aus: Le Roman de Fauvel. Mittelalterliches satirisches Singspiel in 2 Teilen nach dem "Roman de Fauvel" von Guillaume du Bus für Sprecher, Singstimmen und Instrumentalensemble

Länge: 02:08

Interpretation: Studio der Frühen Musik

Leitung: Thomas Binkley

Komposition: Philippe de Vitry, Raoul Chaillou du Pesstain, Anonymus

Label: EMI CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 7243 8 26469 2 1

Ich liebe dich, Faber

Länge: 03:47

Interpretation: Brandão Faber Hunger

Komposition: Faber

Label: TWO GENTLEMEN

Best.-Nr: TWOGTL 082-2

Plattentitel: Ich liebe dich

Ballata di Maria Sanders

Länge: 02:59

Interpretation: Milva (Singstimme), Walter Baracchi (Klavier)

Komposition: Hanns Eisler

Label: RICORDI-KLASSIK

Best.-Nr: SMRL6080

Hal

Länge: 02:18

Interpretation: Yasmine Hamdan

Komposition: Yasmine Hamdan

Label: Atp (Indigo)

Best.-Nr: ATPRCD52

Pirate Jenny

aus: Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera)

Länge: 05:36

Interpretation: Nina Simone (Gesang)

Komposition: Kurt Weill

Label: Mercury

Best.-Nr: 846543-2

Plattentitel: In Concert / I put a spell on you

The laziest gal in town

Länge: 02:42

Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich (voc)

Komposition: Cole Porter

Label: LASER LIGHT

Best.-Nr: 21100

Plattentitel: Marlene Dietrich - At Queen's Theatre 1964

Dat muß doch auch ma' sein

Länge: 03:17

Interpretation: Erwin "Ähwirn" Weiss

Komposition: Hastings, Hanus F. Berka

Label: Polydor

Best.-Nr: 565702-2

Hedy Lamarr

Länge: 04:05

Interpretation: Malonda

Komposition: Jens Friebe

Label: Springstoff

Best.-Nr: 11158534

Plattentitel: Mein Herz ist ein dunkler Kontinent

Thy hand Belinda - When I am laid in Earth. Didos Lament. Monolog und Tod der Dido, 3. Akt

aus: Dido and Aeneas. Tragic opera in 3 Akten

Länge: 05:00

Interpretation: Guillemette Laurens (Sopran), Les Arts Florissants

Leitung: William Christie

Komposition: Henry Purcell

Label: HARMONIA MUNDI FRANCE

Best.-Nr: 2958003

Auch'n Mensch

Länge: 05:16

Interpretation: Hans (Popstar aus 14806 Bad Benzig)

Komposition: Hans Flake