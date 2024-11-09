Musik-Laufplan
Can't get enough of your love, babe
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Barry White
Komposition: Barry White
Label: KOCH UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 2776949
Plattentitel: 110% Oldies Hot hits
When a man loves a woman
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Michael Bolton
Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075884902
Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness
Freiheit
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg
Komposition: Hanan Hamdi, Marianne Rosenberg, Jan Platt, Shelley Phillips, David Vogt
Label: TELAMO
Best.-Nr: 336022
Plattentitel: Bunter Planet
Jesus to a child
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: George Michael
Komposition: George Michael
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697901672
Plattentitel: Pop edition Jesus to a child
Nessun dorma. Arie des Calaf, 3. Akt
aus: Turandot. Oper
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Luciano Pavarotti (Tenor)
Chor: John Alldis Choir
Ensemble: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Zubin Mehta
Komposition: Giacomo Puccini
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 440072-2
Halt dich an deiner Liebe fest
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Ton Steine Scherben
Komposition: Ralph Steitz, Ralph Möbius
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985345062
Plattentitel: Alles und noch viel mehr
Der Traum ist aus
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg
Komposition: Ralph Moebius
Label: TELAMO
Plattentitel: Diva
Everything happens to me
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Matt L. Dennis
Label: BOUTIQUE
Best.-Nr: 5327467
Plattentitel: The greatest jazz stars (my jazz) The Chet Baker Story (CD 1: Das Hörbuch / CD 2: Selected recordings)
Flowers
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Miley Cyrus
Komposition: Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Gregory Hein
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: The dome summer 2024 The Dome, Vol. 105
Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024)
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Céline Dion
Komposition: Marguerite Monnot, Edith Piaf
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: (Live Aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live From The Olympic Games Paris 2024)
You know I'm no good
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Cozy - The Best of Chill Pop Back to black
Wenn ich mir was wünschen dürfte
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Friedrich Hollaender
Label: Odeon
Best.-Nr: 159860-2
