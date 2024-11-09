In den Siebzigern eroberte sie Discotheken und Tanzsäle mit vom Philadelphia Sound inspirierten Schlagern wie „Er gehört zu mir“, „Ich bin wie Du“ und „Marleen“. Hier performt die Musikerin live beim Magic Blue Open Air 2024 in Bad Füssing. (picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress / Susanne Nömer / Geisler-Fotopress)

Musik-Laufplan

Can't get enough of your love, babe

Länge: 03:32

Interpretation: Barry White

Komposition: Barry White

Label: KOCH UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: 2776949

Plattentitel: 110% Oldies Hot hits

When a man loves a woman

Länge: 03:25

Interpretation: Michael Bolton

Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 19075884902

Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness

Freiheit

Länge: 03:36

Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg

Komposition: Hanan Hamdi, Marianne Rosenberg, Jan Platt, Shelley Phillips, David Vogt

Label: TELAMO

Best.-Nr: 336022

Plattentitel: Bunter Planet

Jesus to a child

Länge: 05:22

Interpretation: George Michael

Komposition: George Michael

Label: SONY BMG CATALOG

Best.-Nr: 88697901672

Plattentitel: Pop edition Jesus to a child

Nessun dorma. Arie des Calaf, 3. Akt

aus: Turandot. Oper

Länge: 02:56

Interpretation: Luciano Pavarotti (Tenor)

Chor: John Alldis Choir

Ensemble: London Philharmonic Orchestra

Leitung: Zubin Mehta

Komposition: Giacomo Puccini

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 440072-2

Halt dich an deiner Liebe fest

Länge: 02:46

Interpretation: Ton Steine Scherben

Komposition: Ralph Steitz, Ralph Möbius

Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA

Best.-Nr: 88985345062

Plattentitel: Alles und noch viel mehr

Der Traum ist aus

Länge: 03:39

Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg

Komposition: Ralph Moebius

Label: TELAMO

Plattentitel: Diva

Everything happens to me

Länge: 05:04

Interpretation: Chet Baker

Komposition: Matt L. Dennis

Label: BOUTIQUE

Best.-Nr: 5327467

Plattentitel: The greatest jazz stars (my jazz) The Chet Baker Story (CD 1: Das Hörbuch / CD 2: Selected recordings)

Flowers

Länge: 03:20

Interpretation: Miley Cyrus

Komposition: Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Gregory Hein

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: The dome summer 2024 The Dome, Vol. 105

Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024)

Länge: 03:49

Interpretation: Céline Dion

Komposition: Marguerite Monnot, Edith Piaf

Label: COLUMBIA

Plattentitel: (Live Aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live From The Olympic Games Paris 2024)

You know I'm no good

Länge: 03:35

Interpretation: Amy Winehouse

Komposition: Amy Winehouse

Label: Polystar

Plattentitel: Cozy - The Best of Chill Pop Back to black

Wenn ich mir was wünschen dürfte

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich

Komposition: Friedrich Hollaender

Label: Odeon

Best.-Nr: 159860-2