Die Sängerin, Autorin und Produzentin Marianne Rosenberg
"Eine der erotischsten Stimmen auf diesem Planeten: Michael Bolton"

Fast 55 Jahren steht sie schon im Rampenlicht. Im Dlf erzählt Marianne Rosenberg, welchen Hit sie kürzlich rauf- und runterhörte und wie sie den Tag des Mauerfalls vor 35 Jahren erlebte.

Eine Frau mit langen dunklen Haaren performt mit einem losen Mikrofon. Sie trägt einen weißen Overall und spreizt die linke Hand von ihrem Körper ab.
In den Siebzigern eroberte sie Discotheken und Tanzsäle mit vom Philadelphia Sound inspirierten Schlagern wie „Er gehört zu mir“, „Ich bin wie Du“ und „Marleen“. Hier performt die Musikerin live beim Magic Blue Open Air 2024 in Bad Füssing. (picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress / Susanne Nömer / Geisler-Fotopress)

Musik-Laufplan

Can't get enough of your love, babe
Länge: 03:32
Interpretation: Barry White
Komposition: Barry White
Label: KOCH UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: 2776949
Plattentitel: 110% Oldies Hot hits
When a man loves a woman
Länge: 03:25
Interpretation: Michael Bolton
Komposition: Calvin H. Lewis, Andrew Wright
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 19075884902
Plattentitel: Kuschel-Rock - Best of Vol. 13 & 14 Time, love & tenderness
Freiheit
Länge: 03:36
Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg
Komposition: Hanan Hamdi, Marianne Rosenberg, Jan Platt, Shelley Phillips, David Vogt
Label: TELAMO
Best.-Nr: 336022
Plattentitel: Bunter Planet
Jesus to a child
Länge: 05:22
Interpretation: George Michael
Komposition: George Michael
Label: SONY BMG CATALOG
Best.-Nr: 88697901672
Plattentitel: Pop edition Jesus to a child
Nessun dorma. Arie des Calaf, 3. Akt
aus: Turandot. Oper
Länge: 02:56
Interpretation: Luciano Pavarotti (Tenor)
Chor: John Alldis Choir
Ensemble: London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Zubin Mehta
Komposition: Giacomo Puccini
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 440072-2
Halt dich an deiner Liebe fest
Länge: 02:46
Interpretation: Ton Steine Scherben
Komposition: Ralph Steitz, Ralph Möbius
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985345062
Plattentitel: Alles und noch viel mehr
Der Traum ist aus
Länge: 03:39
Interpretation: Marianne Rosenberg
Komposition: Ralph Moebius
Label: TELAMO
Plattentitel: Diva
Everything happens to me
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Chet Baker
Komposition: Matt L. Dennis
Label: BOUTIQUE
Best.-Nr: 5327467
Plattentitel: The greatest jazz stars (my jazz) The Chet Baker Story (CD 1: Das Hörbuch / CD 2: Selected recordings)
Flowers
Länge: 03:20
Interpretation: Miley Cyrus
Komposition: Miley Cyrus, Michael Pollack, Gregory Hein
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: The dome summer 2024 The Dome, Vol. 105
Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024)
Länge: 03:49
Interpretation: Céline Dion
Komposition: Marguerite Monnot, Edith Piaf
Label: COLUMBIA
Plattentitel: (Live Aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live From The Olympic Games Paris 2024)
You know I'm no good
Länge: 03:35
Interpretation: Amy Winehouse
Komposition: Amy Winehouse
Label: Polystar
Plattentitel: Cozy - The Best of Chill Pop Back to black
Wenn ich mir was wünschen dürfte
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: Marlene Dietrich
Komposition: Friedrich Hollaender
Label: Odeon
Best.-Nr: 159860-2
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.