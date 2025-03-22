Die Sängerin und Schauspielerin Katharine Mehrling
"Jazz ist ein Lebensgefühl"

Im Tanzlokal ihrer Eltern, einer umgebauten Scheune, erlebte sie jeden Tag Musik. Heute bespielt Katharine Mehrling selbst Musical und Operette, schreibt eigene Lieder und stellt Shows auf die Beine. Im Dlf erzählt sie von ihrer Faszination für Edith Piaf und warum Berlin sie anfangs erschreckte.

Eine Frau mit blonden Locken ist seitlich vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund zu sehen. Sie hat rote Lippen, trägt ein schwarzes Trägeroberteil und blickt leicht nach unten.
Achtmal erhielt sie den Berliner Theaterpreis „Goldener Vorhang“ für die unterschiedlichsten Rollen und für ihre kraftvolle, wandelbare Präsenz: Katharine Mehrling. (Andrea Peller)

Musik-Laufplan

Just one of those things
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Jamie Cullum
Komposition: Cole Porter, Jamie Cullum
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2713302
Plattentitel: The pursuit
Jonny
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Grit von Osthe
Komposition: Hermann Sattler
Label: ELITE
Best.-Nr: SOLP-315
Plattentitel: Frivolitäten
Illusionen
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling
Komposition: Friedrich Meyer
Label: Mehrling Musik
Best.-Nr: 240911
Plattentitel: In Berlin
Aber schön war es doch
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Carl "Charly" Niessen
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 653422-2
Glory box
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Portishead
Komposition: Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons, Adrian Utley
Label: Go Records
Best.-Nr: 5318732
Plattentitel: Dummy
La foule
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Edith Piaf
Komposition: Angel Cabral
Label: EMI Germany
Best.-Nr: 0967422
Plattentitel: All the best Platinum collection
Le temps de l'amour
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Françoise Hardy
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, André Salvet, Lucien Morisse
Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP
Best.-Nr: I1863019
Plattentitel: Les annees vogues 62-68
The summer knows
Länge: 04:59
Interpretation: Rolf Kühn
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: edel records
Straßen von Berlin (Live)
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling
Komposition: Katharine Mehrling, Paul Hankinson
Label: Mehrling Musik
Best.-Nr: 240911
Plattentitel: In Berlin
Frühlings-Notturno. Für Orchester, op. 4
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Capitol Symphonie Orchester
Leitung: Roland Böer
Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann
Label: KLANGLOGO
Best.-Nr: ROP6191
Mack, the Knife (I,2) (Die Moritat von Mackie Messer)
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya, Louis Armstrong & His All Stars
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: MHK 60647
