Achtmal erhielt sie den Berliner Theaterpreis „Goldener Vorhang“ für die unterschiedlichsten Rollen und für ihre kraftvolle, wandelbare Präsenz: Katharine Mehrling. (Andrea Peller)

Musik-Laufplan

Just one of those things

Länge: 04:34

Interpretation: Jamie Cullum

Komposition: Cole Porter, Jamie Cullum

Label: Decca

Best.-Nr: 2713302

Plattentitel: The pursuit

Jonny

Länge: 02:32

Interpretation: Grit von Osthe

Komposition: Hermann Sattler

Label: ELITE

Best.-Nr: SOLP-315

Plattentitel: Frivolitäten

Illusionen

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling

Komposition: Friedrich Meyer

Label: Mehrling Musik

Best.-Nr: 240911

Plattentitel: In Berlin

Aber schön war es doch

Länge: 03:01

Interpretation: Hildegard Knef

Komposition: Carl "Charly" Niessen

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Best.-Nr: 653422-2

Glory box

Länge: 04:14

Interpretation: Portishead

Komposition: Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons, Adrian Utley

Label: Go Records

Best.-Nr: 5318732

Plattentitel: Dummy

La foule

Länge: 02:57

Interpretation: Edith Piaf

Komposition: Angel Cabral

Label: EMI Germany

Best.-Nr: 0967422

Plattentitel: All the best Platinum collection

Le temps de l'amour

Länge: 01:55

Interpretation: Françoise Hardy

Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, André Salvet, Lucien Morisse

Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP

Best.-Nr: I1863019

Plattentitel: Les annees vogues 62-68

The summer knows

Länge: 04:59

Interpretation: Rolf Kühn

Komposition: Michel Legrand

Label: edel records

Straßen von Berlin (Live)

Länge: 04:37

Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling

Komposition: Katharine Mehrling, Paul Hankinson

Label: Mehrling Musik

Best.-Nr: 240911

Plattentitel: In Berlin

Frühlings-Notturno. Für Orchester, op. 4

Länge: 02:47

Interpretation: Capitol Symphonie Orchester

Leitung: Roland Böer

Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann

Label: KLANGLOGO

Best.-Nr: ROP6191

Mack, the Knife (I,2) (Die Moritat von Mackie Messer)

Länge: 03:10

Interpretation: Lotte Lenya, Louis Armstrong & His All Stars

Komposition: Kurt Weill

Label: Sony Classical

Best.-Nr: MHK 60647