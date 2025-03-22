Musik-Laufplan
Just one of those things
Länge: 04:34
Interpretation: Jamie Cullum
Komposition: Cole Porter, Jamie Cullum
Label: Decca
Best.-Nr: 2713302
Plattentitel: The pursuit
Jonny
Länge: 02:32
Interpretation: Grit von Osthe
Komposition: Hermann Sattler
Label: ELITE
Best.-Nr: SOLP-315
Plattentitel: Frivolitäten
Illusionen
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling
Komposition: Friedrich Meyer
Label: Mehrling Musik
Best.-Nr: 240911
Plattentitel: In Berlin
Aber schön war es doch
Länge: 03:01
Interpretation: Hildegard Knef
Komposition: Carl "Charly" Niessen
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 653422-2
Glory box
Länge: 04:14
Interpretation: Portishead
Komposition: Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons, Adrian Utley
Label: Go Records
Best.-Nr: 5318732
Plattentitel: Dummy
La foule
Länge: 02:57
Interpretation: Edith Piaf
Komposition: Angel Cabral
Label: EMI Germany
Best.-Nr: 0967422
Plattentitel: All the best Platinum collection
Le temps de l'amour
Länge: 01:55
Interpretation: Françoise Hardy
Komposition: Jacques Dutronc, André Salvet, Lucien Morisse
Label: BMG STRATEGIC MARKETING GROUP
Best.-Nr: I1863019
Plattentitel: Les annees vogues 62-68
The summer knows
Länge: 04:59
Interpretation: Rolf Kühn
Komposition: Michel Legrand
Label: edel records
Straßen von Berlin (Live)
Länge: 04:37
Interpretation: Katharine Mehrling
Komposition: Katharine Mehrling, Paul Hankinson
Label: Mehrling Musik
Best.-Nr: 240911
Plattentitel: In Berlin
Frühlings-Notturno. Für Orchester, op. 4
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Capitol Symphonie Orchester
Leitung: Roland Böer
Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann
Label: KLANGLOGO
Best.-Nr: ROP6191
Mack, the Knife (I,2) (Die Moritat von Mackie Messer)
Länge: 03:10
Interpretation: Lotte Lenya, Louis Armstrong & His All Stars
Komposition: Kurt Weill
Label: Sony Classical
Best.-Nr: MHK 60647
