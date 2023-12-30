Samstag, 30. Dezember 2023

Die Schauspielerin Claudia Michelsen
"55 leichtere Minuten"

Als Kommissarin im "Polizeiruf 110" gibt sie sich impulsiv und introvertiert, als Tanzschulleiterin Caterina Schöllack in der Familienserie "Ku’damm" aufmüpfig. Im Dlf tanzt Claudia Michelsen einer Welt entgegen, die aus den Fugen geraten ist.

30.12.2023
Eine Frau hält eine Trophäe bei einer Preisverleihung in der Hand und lässt sich fotografieren.
Claudia Michelsen beeindruckt durch ausdrucksstarke Rollen, besonders in "Ku'damm 56" (picture alliance/dpa | Gerald Matzka)

Musik-Laufplan

Feeling good
Länge: 02:54
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komposition: Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: I put a spell on you
The way we were
Länge: 03:30
Interpretin: Barbra Streisand
Komponist: Marvin F. Hamlisch
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 688272-2
Plattentitel: Love Songs
Slave to the rhythm
Länge: 04:16
Interpretin: Grace Jones
Komposition: Bruce Wooley, Simon Darlow, Stephen Lipson, Trevor Horn
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524501-2
Plattentitel: Private life - The Compass Point sessions
Physical
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Olivia Newton-John
Komposition: Stephen A. Kipner, Terry Shaddick
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: Physical (40th Anniversary Deluxe 2CD/DVD)
Jump (for my love)
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: The Pointer Sisters
Komposition: Marti Sharron, Stephen Mitchell, Gary Skardina
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Plattentitel: Life & Style Music: Workout Break out
I'm so excited
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: The Pointer Sisters
Komposition: Anita Pointer, June Pointer, Ruth Pointer, Trevor Lawrence
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 118824-2
A natural woman (You make me feel like)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Dancing barefoot
Länge: 04:16
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komponist: Ivan Kral
Text: Patti Smith
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 88883772352
Plattentitel: Land (1975-2002) Outside society
Here comes the sun
Länge: 03:34
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komponist: George Harrison
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88697381922
Lady sings the Blues
Länge: 03:46
Interpretin: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Billie Holiday, Herbie Nichols
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0181242ERE
Plattentitel: The Billie Holiday songbook
Stairway to the stars
Länge: 03:18
Interpretin: Ella Fitzgerald
Komposition: Matt Malneck, Frank Signorelli
Label: BAVARIA SONOR MEDIATHEK
Plattentitel: Hotel Lux - Original Soundtrack
Both sides now
Länge: 05:47
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponistin: Joni Mitchell
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 531520-2
Plattentitel: Grammy 2001 nominees
