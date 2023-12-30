Musik-Laufplan
Feeling good
Länge: 02:54
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komposition: Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley
Label: Mercury
Best.-Nr: 846543-2
Plattentitel: I put a spell on you
The way we were
Länge: 03:30
Interpretin: Barbra Streisand
Komponist: Marvin F. Hamlisch
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 688272-2
Plattentitel: Love Songs
Slave to the rhythm
Länge: 04:16
Interpretin: Grace Jones
Komposition: Bruce Wooley, Simon Darlow, Stephen Lipson, Trevor Horn
Label: Island Records
Best.-Nr: 524501-2
Plattentitel: Private life - The Compass Point sessions
Physical
Länge: 03:45
Interpretin: Olivia Newton-John
Komposition: Stephen A. Kipner, Terry Shaddick
Label: Caroline
Plattentitel: Physical (40th Anniversary Deluxe 2CD/DVD)
Jump (for my love)
Länge: 04:27
Interpretation: The Pointer Sisters
Komposition: Marti Sharron, Stephen Mitchell, Gary Skardina
Label: LEGACY RECORDS
Plattentitel: Life & Style Music: Workout Break out
I'm so excited
Länge: 03:50
Interpretation: The Pointer Sisters
Komposition: Anita Pointer, June Pointer, Ruth Pointer, Trevor Lawrence
Label: Ariola
Best.-Nr: 118824-2
A natural woman (You make me feel like)
Länge: 02:46
Interpretin: Aretha Franklin
Komposition: Carole King, Dan Wexler, Gerald Goffin
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 603497858057
Dancing barefoot
Länge: 04:16
Interpretation: Patti Smith Group
Komponist: Ivan Kral
Text: Patti Smith
Label: Arista
Best.-Nr: 88883772352
Plattentitel: Land (1975-2002) Outside society
Here comes the sun
Länge: 03:34
Interpretin: Nina Simone
Komponist: George Harrison
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88697381922
Lady sings the Blues
Länge: 03:46
Interpretin: Billie Holiday
Komposition: Billie Holiday, Herbie Nichols
Label: edel records
Best.-Nr: 0181242ERE
Plattentitel: The Billie Holiday songbook
Stairway to the stars
Länge: 03:18
Interpretin: Ella Fitzgerald
Komposition: Matt Malneck, Frank Signorelli
Label: BAVARIA SONOR MEDIATHEK
Plattentitel: Hotel Lux - Original Soundtrack
Both sides now
Länge: 05:47
Interpretin: Joni Mitchell
Komponistin: Joni Mitchell
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 531520-2
Plattentitel: Grammy 2001 nominees
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.