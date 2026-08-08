Vanessa Porter ist 1992 südlich von Ulm geboren. Als Perkussionistin gewann sie internationale Wettbewerbe und ist gefragte Solistin. (Oliver Look)

Musik-Laufplan

Thinkin' about your body

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin

Komposition: Bobby McFerrin

Label: Capitol

Best.-Nr: 520070-2

Lele dusty violet

Länge: 02:36

Interpretation: Angela Wai Nok Hui

Komposition: Angela Wai Nok Hui

Label: Bandcamp

Beethoven's piano sonata no. 8, Pathetique (Adagio cantabile)

Länge: 03:33

Interpretation: Hiromi (Klavier), Anthony Jackson (Kontrabass), Simon Philips (Schlagzeug)

Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven

Label: Telarc

Best.-Nr: TEL-32819-02

Plattentitel: Voice

#4

Länge: 04:30

Interpretation: Vanessa Porter

Komposition: Vanessa Porter

Label: BHAKTI-Records

Plattentitel: CYCLE.SOUND.COLOR.

I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Modérément animé)

aus: Children's Corner

Länge: 02:15

Interpretation: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli (Klavier)

Komposition: Claude Debussy

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

Best.-Nr: 415372-2+

Von fremden Ländern und Menschen

aus: Kinderszenen op.15

Länge: 01:50

Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)

Komposition: Robert Schumann

Label: Deutsche Grammophon

The Köln Concert (Part I)

Länge: 09:06

Interpretation: Keith Jarrett

Komposition: Keith Jarrett

Label: ECM-Records

Best.-Nr: 1064/65; 810067-2

Plattentitel: The Köln Concert

Void. Für 2 Schlagzeuger und Orchester

Länge: 02:30

Interpretation: Christian Dierstein (Schlagzeug), Dirk Rothbrust (Schlagzeug), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin

Leitung: Enno Poppe

Komposition: Rebecca Saunders

Label: NMC

Best.-Nr: NMC D263

YOUR STORIES

Länge: 01:56

Interpretation: Vanessa Porter, Emil Kuyumcuyan, Sarah Palarczyk

Komposition: Emil Kuyumcuyan

Label: NEOS

Plattentitel: BETTER ME - Works for Percussion & Electronics

Let it be

Länge: 04:03

Interpretation: Beatles

Komposition: Paul McCartney

Label: DANCE STREET

Best.-Nr: BOX4114-2

Plattentitel: The greatest world hits

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