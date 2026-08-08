Die Schlagzeugerin Vanessa Porter
"Stille ist für mich ein großes Thema"

Sie wuchs in einem Schlagzeugerhaushalt auf und schätzt darum umso mehr die leisen Töne. Im Dlf spricht Vanessa Porter über den Zwang der Selbstoptimierung und welcher Song ihr dabei hilft, das Leben leichter zu nehmen.

Eine Frau im schwarzen Pulli grinst herausfordernd in die Kamera. Sie hat dunkelblondenes, zurückgebundenes Haar und steht vor einem weißen Hintergrund.
Vanessa Porter ist 1992 südlich von Ulm geboren. Als Perkussionistin gewann sie internationale Wettbewerbe und ist gefragte Solistin. (Oliver Look)

Musik-Laufplan

Thinkin' about your body
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin
Komposition: Bobby McFerrin
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 520070-2
Lele dusty violet
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Komposition: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Label: Bandcamp
Beethoven's piano sonata no. 8, Pathetique (Adagio cantabile)
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Hiromi (Klavier), Anthony Jackson (Kontrabass), Simon Philips (Schlagzeug)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-32819-02
Plattentitel: Voice
#4
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter
Komposition: Vanessa Porter
Label: BHAKTI-Records
Plattentitel: CYCLE.SOUND.COLOR.
I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Modérément animé)
aus: Children's Corner
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415372-2+
Von fremden Ländern und Menschen
aus: Kinderszenen op.15
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
The Köln Concert (Part I)
Länge: 09:06
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1064/65; 810067-2
Plattentitel: The Köln Concert
Void. Für 2 Schlagzeuger und Orchester
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Christian Dierstein (Schlagzeug), Dirk Rothbrust (Schlagzeug), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Leitung: Enno Poppe
Komposition: Rebecca Saunders
Label: NMC
Best.-Nr: NMC D263
YOUR STORIES
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter, Emil Kuyumcuyan, Sarah Palarczyk
Komposition: Emil Kuyumcuyan
Label: NEOS
Plattentitel: BETTER ME - Works for Percussion & Electronics
Let it be
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Beatles
Komposition: Paul McCartney
Label: DANCE STREET
Best.-Nr: BOX4114-2
Plattentitel: The greatest world hits
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