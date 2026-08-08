Musik-Laufplan
Thinkin' about your body
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin
Komposition: Bobby McFerrin
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 520070-2
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Bobby McFerrin
Komposition: Bobby McFerrin
Label: Capitol
Best.-Nr: 520070-2
Lele dusty violet
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Komposition: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Label: Bandcamp
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Komposition: Angela Wai Nok Hui
Label: Bandcamp
Beethoven's piano sonata no. 8, Pathetique (Adagio cantabile)
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Hiromi (Klavier), Anthony Jackson (Kontrabass), Simon Philips (Schlagzeug)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-32819-02
Plattentitel: Voice
Länge: 03:33
Interpretation: Hiromi (Klavier), Anthony Jackson (Kontrabass), Simon Philips (Schlagzeug)
Komposition: Ludwig van Beethoven
Label: Telarc
Best.-Nr: TEL-32819-02
Plattentitel: Voice
#4
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter
Komposition: Vanessa Porter
Label: BHAKTI-Records
Plattentitel: CYCLE.SOUND.COLOR.
Länge: 04:30
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter
Komposition: Vanessa Porter
Label: BHAKTI-Records
Plattentitel: CYCLE.SOUND.COLOR.
I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Modérément animé)
aus: Children's Corner
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415372-2+
aus: Children's Corner
Länge: 02:15
Interpretation: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli (Klavier)
Komposition: Claude Debussy
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
Best.-Nr: 415372-2+
Von fremden Ländern und Menschen
aus: Kinderszenen op.15
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
aus: Kinderszenen op.15
Länge: 01:50
Interpretation: Martha Argerich (Klavier)
Komposition: Robert Schumann
Label: Deutsche Grammophon
The Köln Concert (Part I)
Länge: 09:06
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1064/65; 810067-2
Plattentitel: The Köln Concert
Länge: 09:06
Interpretation: Keith Jarrett
Komposition: Keith Jarrett
Label: ECM-Records
Best.-Nr: 1064/65; 810067-2
Plattentitel: The Köln Concert
Void. Für 2 Schlagzeuger und Orchester
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Christian Dierstein (Schlagzeug), Dirk Rothbrust (Schlagzeug), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Leitung: Enno Poppe
Komposition: Rebecca Saunders
Label: NMC
Best.-Nr: NMC D263
Länge: 02:30
Interpretation: Christian Dierstein (Schlagzeug), Dirk Rothbrust (Schlagzeug), Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin
Leitung: Enno Poppe
Komposition: Rebecca Saunders
Label: NMC
Best.-Nr: NMC D263
YOUR STORIES
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter, Emil Kuyumcuyan, Sarah Palarczyk
Komposition: Emil Kuyumcuyan
Label: NEOS
Plattentitel: BETTER ME - Works for Percussion & Electronics
Länge: 01:56
Interpretation: Vanessa Porter, Emil Kuyumcuyan, Sarah Palarczyk
Komposition: Emil Kuyumcuyan
Label: NEOS
Plattentitel: BETTER ME - Works for Percussion & Electronics
Let it be
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Beatles
Komposition: Paul McCartney
Label: DANCE STREET
Best.-Nr: BOX4114-2
Plattentitel: The greatest world hits
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Beatles
Komposition: Paul McCartney
Label: DANCE STREET
Best.-Nr: BOX4114-2
Plattentitel: The greatest world hits
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