Die Schriftstellerin Anja Kampmann

Musik-Laufplan
Hound Dog
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Big Mama Thornton
Komposition: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller
Label: Le Chant Du Monde
Blue Moon
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Elvis Presley
Komposition: Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart
Label: RCA Records
All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Bauhaus
Komposition: Kevin Haskins, David John Haskins, Daniel Ash, Peter Murphy
Label: Beggars Banquet
A Sight to Behold
Länge: 02:27
Interpretation: Devendra Banhart
Komposition: Devendra Banhart
Label: XL Recordings
Best.-Nr: XLCD180
What Power Art Thou, 3. Akt
aus: King Arthur, Z. 628
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Stephen Varcoe, English Baroque Soloists
Leitung: John Eliot Gardiner
Komposition: Herny Purcell
Label: Warner Classics
Mr. Bojangles
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Jerry Jeff Walker
Label: RCA
Beautiful Boy
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: The Last Dinner Party
Komposition: Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci
Label: Island
Wer schmeißt denn da mit Lehm
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Claire Waldoff
Komposition: Claire Waldoff
Label: Alojado Music
Best.-Nr: 1031765.0
Das ist die Liebe der Matrosen
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Vocal Essence, Alexander Fleischer (Klavier)
Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann
Label: Mitra Classics
Best.-Nr: 16 371
Plattentitel: Der Mann hat’s auf der Welt nicht leicht – Originalarrangements der Comedian Harmonists
Für alles
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: International Music
Komposition: Peter Rubel, Pedro Gonçalves Crecenti, Joel Roters
Label: Staatsakt
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Elton John
Komposition: Elton John
Label: Mercury
Nr. 8: Vivace - Energico
aus: Musica ricercata
Länge: 00:51
Interpretation: Marino Formenti
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: Kairos
Best.-Nr: 0012902KAI
