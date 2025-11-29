Die Schriftstellerin Anja Kampmann
Sehnsucht, schrägschön

Anja Kampmann kombiniert jahrelange Archivrecherchen mit beeindruckender Sprachkunst. Hart und poetisch. Im Dlf betrachtet sie Stimmen von allen Seiten und erkundet die Erzählkraft von Musik.

Eine Frau mit rötlichen Haaren steht mit ausgestreckten Armen auf einer Treppe. Ihr Körper liegt teils im Schatten, teils im hellen Licht, das aus einem gegenüberliegenden, nicht sichtbaren Fenster auf sie fällt. Sie trägt ein Glitzeroberteil.
„Die Wut ist ein heller Stern“ heißt der neueste Roman von Anja Kampmann, der eine Artistin unter Naziherrschaft im Reeperbahn-Milieu begleitet. (Maximilian Gödecke)

Musik-Laufplan

Hound Dog
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Big Mama Thornton
Komposition: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller
Label: Le Chant Du Monde
Blue Moon
Länge: 02:40
Interpretation: Elvis Presley
Komposition: Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart 
Label: RCA Records
All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: Bauhaus
Komposition: Kevin Haskins, David John Haskins, Daniel Ash, Peter Murphy
Label: Beggars Banquet
A Sight to Behold
Länge: 02:27
Interpretation: Devendra Banhart
Komposition: Devendra Banhart 
Label: XL Recordings
Best.-Nr: XLCD180
What Power Art Thou, 3. Akt
aus: King Arthur, Z. 628
Länge: 02:52
Interpretation: Stephen Varcoe, English Baroque Soloists
Leitung: John Eliot Gardiner
Komposition: Herny Purcell 
Label: Warner Classics
Mr. Bojangles
Länge: 05:04
Interpretation: Nina Simone
Komposition: Jerry Jeff Walker
Label: RCA
Beautiful Boy
Länge: 03:48
Interpretation: The Last Dinner Party
Komposition: Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci
Label: Island
Wer schmeißt denn da mit Lehm
Länge: 03:14
Interpretation: Claire Waldoff
Komposition: Claire Waldoff 
Label: Alojado Music
Best.-Nr: 1031765.0
Das ist die Liebe der Matrosen
Länge: 03:00
Interpretation: Vocal Essence, Alexander Fleischer (Klavier)
Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann
Label: Mitra Classics
Best.-Nr: 16 371
Plattentitel: Der Mann hat’s auf der Welt nicht leicht – Originalarrangements der Comedian Harmonists
Für alles
Länge: 03:27
Interpretation: International Music
Komposition: Peter Rubel, Pedro Gonçalves Crecenti, Joel Roters
Label: Staatsakt
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Länge: 03:13
Interpretation: Elton John
Komposition: Elton John
Label: Mercury
Nr. 8: Vivace - Energico
aus: Musica ricercata
Länge: 00:51
Interpretation: Marino Formenti
Komposition: György Ligeti
Label: Kairos
Best.-Nr: 0012902KAI
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.