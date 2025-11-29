Die Schriftstellerin Anja Kampmann

„Die Wut ist ein heller Stern“ heißt der neueste Roman von Anja Kampmann, der eine Artistin unter Naziherrschaft im Reeperbahn-Milieu begleitet. (Maximilian Gödecke)

Musik-Laufplan

Hound Dog

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Big Mama Thornton

Komposition: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

Label: Le Chant Du Monde

Blue Moon

Länge: 02:40

Interpretation: Elvis Presley

Komposition: Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart

Label: RCA Records

All We Ever Wanted Was Everything

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: Bauhaus

Komposition: Kevin Haskins, David John Haskins, Daniel Ash, Peter Murphy

Label: Beggars Banquet

A Sight to Behold

Länge: 02:27

Interpretation: Devendra Banhart

Komposition: Devendra Banhart

Label: XL Recordings

Best.-Nr: XLCD180

What Power Art Thou, 3. Akt

aus: King Arthur, Z. 628

Länge: 02:52

Interpretation: Stephen Varcoe, English Baroque Soloists

Leitung: John Eliot Gardiner

Komposition: Herny Purcell

Label: Warner Classics

Mr. Bojangles

Länge: 05:04

Interpretation: Nina Simone

Komposition: Jerry Jeff Walker

Label: RCA

Beautiful Boy

Länge: 03:48

Interpretation: The Last Dinner Party

Komposition: Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci

Label: Island

Wer schmeißt denn da mit Lehm

Länge: 03:14

Interpretation: Claire Waldoff

Komposition: Claire Waldoff

Label: Alojado Music

Best.-Nr: 1031765.0

Das ist die Liebe der Matrosen

Länge: 03:00

Interpretation: Vocal Essence, Alexander Fleischer (Klavier)

Komposition: Werner Richard Heymann

Label: Mitra Classics

Best.-Nr: 16 371

Plattentitel: Der Mann hat’s auf der Welt nicht leicht – Originalarrangements der Comedian Harmonists

Für alles

Länge: 03:27

Interpretation: International Music

Komposition: Peter Rubel, Pedro Gonçalves Crecenti, Joel Roters

Label: Staatsakt

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Länge: 03:13

Interpretation: Elton John

Komposition: Elton John

Label: Mercury

Nr. 8: Vivace - Energico

aus: Musica ricercata

Länge: 00:51

Interpretation: Marino Formenti

Komposition: György Ligeti

Label: Kairos

Best.-Nr: 0012902KAI