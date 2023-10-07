Samstag, 07. Oktober 2023

Die Schriftstellerin Anke Stelling
„Ich wünschte ja, ich wär auch Rapper“

In Musik und Sprache sucht Anke Stelling Trost. Die preisgekrönte Schrifstellerin wuchs in Stuttgart auf, heute lebt sie in Berlin. Schreiben heißt für sie, gesellschaftliche Verantwortung zu übernehmen. Ihre Playlist ist politisch, kritisch und verbindend zugleich.

07.10.2023

Eine Frau mit kurzem braunem Haar und braunen Augen blickt ernst in die Kamera. Sie trägt ein dunkelblaues Hemd mit Kragen. Im Hintergrund ist eine graue Wand zu sehen.
Versucht gerade, einen ehrlichen Liebesroman zu schreiben: Schriftstellerin Anke Stelling. (Havanna Skriva)

Musik-Laufplan

Kein Teil von Etwas
Länge: 01:46
Interpretation: Der Singende Tresen
Komponist: Markus Liske
Label: Raumer Records
Best.-Nr: RR18109
You are my destiny
Länge: 02:48
Interpret: Paul Anka
Komponist: Paul Anka
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 287.07.243
Plattentitel: Paul Anka - Greatest Hits
Oinr isch emmr dr Arsch
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Schwoißfuaß
Komposition: André Schnisa, Alexander Köberlein
Label: Rockport
Plattentitel: Oinr isch emmr dr Arsch
Scheißschlamassellied
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Floh de Cologne
Komposition: Floh de Cologne
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 78059
Plattentitel: Warum ist die Banane krumm?
Tweet tweet tweet
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Sleaford Mods
Komposition: Sleaford Mods
Label: ROUGH TRADE RECORDS UK LTD.
Best.-Nr: RT0128CD
Plattentitel: All that glue
Show me the meaning of being lonely
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: The Pops
Kompositon: Herbert Crichlow, Max Martin
Plattentitel: Dobrze
Der Spinner
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Nina Hagen Band
Komponist: Herwig Mitteregger
Label: SONIC
Best.-Nr: 670911-2B
Plattentitel: My way, CD 2
Ahnma
Länge: 04:13
Interpretat: Gzuz
Interpret: Gentleman
Ensemble: Beginner
Komposition: Jan Philipp Eißfeldt, Dennis Lisk, Otto Tiemann, Kristoffer Jonas Klauß, Guido Weiss
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985321982
Woman in love
Länge: 00:54
Interpretin: Barbra Streisand
Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 506257-2
Plattentitel: The ultimate collection
Ich hab' auf Liebe gesetzt
Länge: 03:50
Interpretin: Marianne Rosenberg
Komponsition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb
Label: HANSA
Best.-Nr: 703045-2
Plattentitel: Marianne Rosenberg
Allein
Länge: 03:01
Interpretin: Charlotte Drewes (Gesang)
Komposition: Charlotte Drewes, Max Schröder
Label: Academy Berlin
Best.-Nr: #15 Cycles
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.