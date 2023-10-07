Musik-Laufplan
Kein Teil von Etwas
Länge: 01:46
Interpretation: Der Singende Tresen
Komponist: Markus Liske
Label: Raumer Records
Best.-Nr: RR18109
You are my destiny
Länge: 02:48
Interpret: Paul Anka
Komponist: Paul Anka
Label: Bellaphon
Best.-Nr: 287.07.243
Plattentitel: Paul Anka - Greatest Hits
Oinr isch emmr dr Arsch
Länge: 05:38
Interpretation: Schwoißfuaß
Komposition: André Schnisa, Alexander Köberlein
Label: Rockport
Plattentitel: Oinr isch emmr dr Arsch
Scheißschlamassellied
Länge: 04:31
Interpretation: Floh de Cologne
Komposition: Floh de Cologne
Label: Wortart
Best.-Nr: 78059
Plattentitel: Warum ist die Banane krumm?
Tweet tweet tweet
Länge: 03:05
Interpretation: Sleaford Mods
Komposition: Sleaford Mods
Label: ROUGH TRADE RECORDS UK LTD.
Best.-Nr: RT0128CD
Plattentitel: All that glue
Show me the meaning of being lonely
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: The Pops
Kompositon: Herbert Crichlow, Max Martin
Plattentitel: Dobrze
Der Spinner
Länge: 03:16
Interpretation: Nina Hagen Band
Komponist: Herwig Mitteregger
Label: SONIC
Best.-Nr: 670911-2B
Plattentitel: My way, CD 2
Ahnma
Länge: 04:13
Interpretat: Gzuz
Interpret: Gentleman
Ensemble: Beginner
Komposition: Jan Philipp Eißfeldt, Dennis Lisk, Otto Tiemann, Kristoffer Jonas Klauß, Guido Weiss
Label: SONY MUSIC MEDIA
Best.-Nr: 88985321982
Woman in love
Länge: 00:54
Interpretin: Barbra Streisand
Komposition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 506257-2
Plattentitel: The ultimate collection
Ich hab' auf Liebe gesetzt
Länge: 03:50
Interpretin: Marianne Rosenberg
Komponsition: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb
Label: HANSA
Best.-Nr: 703045-2
Plattentitel: Marianne Rosenberg
Allein
Länge: 03:01
Interpretin: Charlotte Drewes (Gesang)
Komposition: Charlotte Drewes, Max Schröder
Label: Academy Berlin
Best.-Nr: #15 Cycles
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.