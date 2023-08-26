1974 in Bad Saarow geboren: Julia Schoch. Ihr neuer Roman trägt den Titel "Das Liebespaar des Jahrhunderts", der zweite Teil ihrer geplanten Trilogie "Biographie einer Frau". (imago-images / Eberhard Thonfeld )

Musik-Laufplan

Love street

Länge: 03:06

Interpretation: The Doors

Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore

Label: RHINO

Best.-Nr: 8122-79998-0

Plattentitel: Waiting for the sun

Almost blue

Länge: 07:55

Interpret: Chet Baker

Komponist: Elvis Costello

Label: Paddle Wheel

Best.-Nr: K32Y6270

Plattentitel: Memories - Chet Baker in Tokyo

Crucify your mind

Länge: 02:31

Interpret: Rodriguez

Komponist: Sixto Rodriguez

Label: UNIVERSAL

Plattentitel: Cold fact

Les choses de la vie (Finale)

Länge: 01:26

Interpretation: Orchester

Komponist: Philippe Sarde

Label: CAM

Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2

Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

La chanson d'Hélène

Länge: 02:48

Interpretin: Romy Schneider

Komponist: Philippe Sarde

Label: CAM

Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2

Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Gran Torino (Original Theme Song From The Motion Picture) (Film Version)

Länge: 05:51

Interpretation: Clint Eastwood & Jamie Cullum

Komposition: Kyle Eastwood, Jamie Cullum, Clint Eastwood, Michael Stevens

Label: New Line Records

Plattentitel: Gran Torino

Nr. 1: Präludium C-Dur, BWV 846

aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 846 - BWV 869

Länge: 01:56

Solist: Swjatoslaw Richter (Klavier)

Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach

Label: RCA Records Label

Best.-Nr: GD 60949

Кончится лето ("Ende des Sommers")

Länge: 05:05

Interpretation: Кино (Kino)

Komposition Juri Kasparian, Wiktor Zoi

Label: Метадиджитал – none

Plattentitel: Чёрный альбом ("Schwarzes Album")

Um die weite Welt zu sehn

Länge: 03:57

Interpret: Manfred Krug

Komposition: Manfred Krug, Ingfried Hoffmann

Label: Intercord

Best.-Nr: INT860.112

Plattentitel: Da bist du ja

One step beyond

Länge: 02:18

Interpretation: Madness

Komponist: Cecil Bustamente Campbell

Label: UNIVERSAL

Best.-Nr: UMD 80479