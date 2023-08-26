Musik-Laufplan
Love street
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Doors
Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122-79998-0
Plattentitel: Waiting for the sun
Almost blue
Länge: 07:55
Interpret: Chet Baker
Komponist: Elvis Costello
Label: Paddle Wheel
Best.-Nr: K32Y6270
Plattentitel: Memories - Chet Baker in Tokyo
Crucify your mind
Länge: 02:31
Interpret: Rodriguez
Komponist: Sixto Rodriguez
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Cold fact
Les choses de la vie (Finale)
Länge: 01:26
Interpretation: Orchester
Komponist: Philippe Sarde
Label: CAM
Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2
Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
La chanson d'Hélène
Länge: 02:48
Interpretin: Romy Schneider
Komponist: Philippe Sarde
Label: CAM
Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2
Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gran Torino (Original Theme Song From The Motion Picture) (Film Version)
Länge: 05:51
Interpretation: Clint Eastwood & Jamie Cullum
Komposition: Kyle Eastwood, Jamie Cullum, Clint Eastwood, Michael Stevens
Label: New Line Records
Plattentitel: Gran Torino
Nr. 1: Präludium C-Dur, BWV 846
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 846 - BWV 869
Länge: 01:56
Solist: Swjatoslaw Richter (Klavier)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: GD 60949
Кончится лето ("Ende des Sommers")
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Кино (Kino)
Komposition Juri Kasparian, Wiktor Zoi
Label: Метадиджитал – none
Plattentitel: Чёрный альбом ("Schwarzes Album")
Um die weite Welt zu sehn
Länge: 03:57
Interpret: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Manfred Krug, Ingfried Hoffmann
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: INT860.112
Plattentitel: Da bist du ja
One step beyond
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Madness
Komponist: Cecil Bustamente Campbell
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: UMD 80479
