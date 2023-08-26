Samstag, 26. August 2023

Die Schriftstellerin Julia Schoch
Innehalten vor dem DVD-Regal

"Wenn ich etwas bereue im Leben, dann, dass ich in den letzten Jahren viel zu wenig getanzt habe", sagt Julia Schoch im Dlf. In ihren Romanen befragt sie kleine Alltags-Vorkommnisse, die sich zu einem mehr oder weniger geglückten Leben zusammenfügen.

Nahaufnahme einer Frau mit roten Locken und blauen Augen, die nachdenklich in die Kamera schaut.
1974 in Bad Saarow geboren: Julia Schoch. Ihr neuer Roman trägt den Titel "Das Liebespaar des Jahrhunderts", der zweite Teil ihrer geplanten Trilogie "Biographie einer Frau". (imago-images / Eberhard Thonfeld )

Musik-Laufplan

Love street
Länge: 03:06
Interpretation: The Doors
Komposition: Jim Morrison, Raymond Daniel Manzarek, Robbie Krieger, John Paul Densmore
Label: RHINO
Best.-Nr: 8122-79998-0
Plattentitel: Waiting for the sun
Almost blue
Länge: 07:55
Interpret: Chet Baker
Komponist: Elvis Costello
Label: Paddle Wheel
Best.-Nr: K32Y6270
Plattentitel: Memories - Chet Baker in Tokyo
Crucify your mind
Länge: 02:31
Interpret: Rodriguez
Komponist: Sixto Rodriguez
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Cold fact
Les choses de la vie (Finale)
Länge: 01:26
Interpretation: Orchester
Komponist: Philippe Sarde
Label: CAM
Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2
Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
La chanson d'Hélène
Länge: 02:48
Interpretin: Romy Schneider
Komponist: Philippe Sarde
Label: CAM
Best.-Nr: CAM 501264-2
Plattentitel: Les choses de la vie - Max et les ferrailleurs (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Gran Torino (Original Theme Song From The Motion Picture) (Film Version)
Länge: 05:51
Interpretation: Clint Eastwood & Jamie Cullum
Komposition: Kyle Eastwood, Jamie Cullum, Clint Eastwood, Michael Stevens
Label: New Line Records
Plattentitel: Gran Torino
Nr. 1: Präludium C-Dur, BWV 846
aus: Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Teil 1. Präludien und Fugen für Klavier, BWV 846 - BWV 869
Länge: 01:56
Solist: Swjatoslaw Richter (Klavier)
Komponist: Johann Sebastian Bach
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: GD 60949
Кончится лето ("Ende des Sommers")
Länge: 05:05
Interpretation: Кино (Kino)
Komposition Juri Kasparian, Wiktor Zoi
Label: Метадиджитал – none
Plattentitel: Чёрный альбом ("Schwarzes Album")
Um die weite Welt zu sehn
Länge: 03:57
Interpret: Manfred Krug
Komposition: Manfred Krug, Ingfried Hoffmann
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: INT860.112
Plattentitel: Da bist du ja
One step beyond
Länge: 02:18
Interpretation: Madness
Komponist: Cecil Bustamente Campbell
Label: UNIVERSAL
Best.-Nr: UMD 80479
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.