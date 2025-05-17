Die Schriftstellerin Martina Hefter
Leipziger Luft

Martina Hefter begreift Musik als Spielwiese, als "eine Welt, durch die ich mich chaotisch und ungeordnet bewege". Im Dlf spricht sie über Klänge ihrer Jugend im Allgäu und erzählt, warum sie die Leipziger Kunstszene besonders schätzt.

Eine Frau mit fliederfarbener Bluse lächelt sanft in die Kamera. Sie hat ihr Kinn in die Hand gestützt, hat braunes Haar und braune Augen.
Verbindet in ihren Werken sprachliche mit tänzerischen Elementen: Martina Hefter, die 2024 mit ihrem Roman "Hey guten Morgen, wie gehtes dir?" den Deutschen Buchpreis erhielt. (Maximilian Gödecke )

Musik-Laufplan

Jigsaw feeling
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Siouxsie & The Banshees
Komposition: John McKay, Steven Severin
Label: Fiction
Plattentitel: The scream (Deluxe Edition)
Welt retten
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Johnny Katharsis & Leipziger Schule
Komposition: John Sauter
Label: Leipziger Schule
Best.-Nr: 542714
Plattentitel: Elefanten
Freibad
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Julia Jünger
Komposition: Julia Jünger
Label: Dran-Musik
Plattentitel: Kein Mittelmeer
(1) Pulses
aus: Music for 18 musicians
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Steve Reich and Musicians
Komposition: Steven Reich
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559-79962-2 A
Unity (U.N.I.T.Y)
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Queen Latifah
Komposition: Dana Owens, Joe Sample
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 530272-2
Youth of America
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Wipers
Komposition: Greg Sage
Label: WEIRD SYSTEM
Plattentitel: Youth of America
Falke überm Haus (feat.: Patrice Lipeb)
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Timm Völker
Komposition: Timm Völker
Label: TROCADERO RECORDS
Best.-Nr: keine
Rubberband girl
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Kate Bush
Komposition: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 880829-2
Plattentitel: Rubberband girl
I owe you nothing
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Seinabo Sey
Komposition: Seinabo Sey, Salem Al Fakir, Magnus Lidehäll, Vincent Pontare
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: I'm A Dream
