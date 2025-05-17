Musik-Laufplan
Jigsaw feeling
Länge: 04:38
Interpretation: Siouxsie & The Banshees
Komposition: John McKay, Steven Severin
Label: Fiction
Plattentitel: The scream (Deluxe Edition)
Welt retten
Länge: 03:23
Interpretation: Johnny Katharsis & Leipziger Schule
Komposition: John Sauter
Label: Leipziger Schule
Best.-Nr: 542714
Plattentitel: Elefanten
Freibad
Länge: 03:55
Interpretation: Julia Jünger
Komposition: Julia Jünger
Label: Dran-Musik
Plattentitel: Kein Mittelmeer
(1) Pulses
aus: Music for 18 musicians
Länge: 04:03
Interpretation: Steve Reich and Musicians
Komposition: Steven Reich
Label: NONESUCH
Best.-Nr: 7559-79962-2 A
Unity (U.N.I.T.Y)
Länge: 04:11
Interpretation: Queen Latifah
Komposition: Dana Owens, Joe Sample
Label: Motown
Best.-Nr: 530272-2
Youth of America
Länge: 04:47
Interpretation: Wipers
Komposition: Greg Sage
Label: WEIRD SYSTEM
Plattentitel: Youth of America
Falke überm Haus (feat.: Patrice Lipeb)
Länge: 04:17
Interpretation: Timm Völker
Komposition: Timm Völker
Label: TROCADERO RECORDS
Best.-Nr: keine
Rubberband girl
Länge: 04:28
Interpretation: Kate Bush
Komposition: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 880829-2
Plattentitel: Rubberband girl
I owe you nothing
Länge: 02:47
Interpretation: Seinabo Sey
Komposition: Seinabo Sey, Salem Al Fakir, Magnus Lidehäll, Vincent Pontare
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: I'm A Dream
