Musik-Laufplan
Schlaf siäss, chleis Mämmi
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Sina featuring Stefanie Heinzmann & Erika Stucky
Label: Musikvertrieb
Générique
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
L'assassinat de Carala
Länge: 02:11
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
Daddy, Daddy, Daddy
Länge: 02:56
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komponistin: Janis Joplin
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 467406-2
Plattentitel: Janis - Early performances (CD 2)
Schewenzeli
Interpret: Michael Köhlmeier
Komponist: Michael Köhlmeier
Private Aufnahme
Wild horses
Länge: 05:43
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Hot Rocks (2xshm-CD)
Mannish boy
Länge: 02:57
Interpret: Muddy Waters
Komponist: Mcdaniel / London / Waters
Label: Pepper Cake
Best.-Nr: PEC4023-2
Solitary man
Länge: 02:25
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Neil Diamond
Label: American Recordings
Plattentitel: American III: Solitary Man
Are you lonesome tonight?
Länge: 02:52
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Lou Handman
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88843004412
Plattentitel: Elvis Music & Photos
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:11
Interpret: Jacques Brel
Komponist: Jacques Brel
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17221CP
Plattentitel: 100 Jahre Brettkunst, Vol. 1
Casta Diva
aus: Norma. Oper in 2 Akten
Länge: 07:06
Solistin: Maria Callas
Orchester: Orchestra Del Teatro Alla Scala
Dirigent: Tullio Serafin
Komponist: Vincenzo Bellini
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087560
Herzstück von Arnd Vogel (Gera)
Aus meinem Tagebuch
Länge: 03:04
Interpret: Reinhard Mey
Komponist: Reinhard Mey
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: 6808432
Plattentitel: Aus meinem Tagebuch
