Samstag, 06. Januar 2024

Die Schriftstellerin Monika Helfer
Blues mit Augenzwinkern

Die Sprache der Vorarlberger Bestsellerautorin ist knapp, klar und unsentimental. Aber ihre Musikauswahl zeigt hintergründigen Humor und Melancholie.

06.01.2024
Fallback Image
Seit 2020 ist Monika Helfer einem breiten Publikum bekannt: "Die Bagage", "Vati" und "Löwenherz" heißen die Bände ihrer berühmten Familien-Trilogie. (Deutschlandradio)

Musik-Laufplan

Schlaf siäss, chleis Mämmi
Länge: 02:36
Interpretation: Sina featuring Stefanie Heinzmann & Erika Stucky
Label: Musikvertrieb
Générique
Länge: 02:50
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
L'assassinat de Carala
Länge: 02:11
Interpret: Miles Davis
Komponist: Miles Davis
Label: COLUMBIA
Best.-Nr: 88883756642
Plattentitel: The original mono recordings
Daddy, Daddy, Daddy
Länge: 02:56
Interpretin: Janis Joplin
Komponistin: Janis Joplin
Label: CBS
Best.-Nr: 467406-2
Plattentitel: Janis - Early performances (CD 2)
Schewenzeli
Interpret: Michael Köhlmeier
Komponist: Michael Köhlmeier
Private Aufnahme
Wild horses
Länge: 05:43
Interpretation: The Rolling Stones
Komposition: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
Label: UNIVERSAL
Plattentitel: Hot Rocks (2xshm-CD)
Mannish boy
Länge: 02:57
Interpret: Muddy Waters
Komponist: Mcdaniel / London / Waters
Label: Pepper Cake
Best.-Nr: PEC4023-2
Solitary man
Länge: 02:25
Interpret: Johnny Cash
Komponist: Neil Diamond
Label: American Recordings
Plattentitel: American III: Solitary Man
Are you lonesome tonight?
Länge: 02:52
Interpret: Elvis Presley
Komponist: Lou Handman
Label: RCA Records Label
Best.-Nr: 88843004412
Plattentitel: Elvis Music & Photos
Ne me quitte pas
Länge: 04:11
Interpret: Jacques Brel
Komponist: Jacques Brel
Label: Bear Family Records
Best.-Nr: BCD17221CP
Plattentitel: 100 Jahre Brettkunst, Vol. 1
Casta Diva
aus: Norma. Oper in 2 Akten
Länge: 07:06
Solistin: Maria Callas
Orchester: Orchestra Del Teatro Alla Scala
Dirigent: Tullio Serafin
Komponist: Vincenzo Bellini
Label: MUSICTALES
Best.-Nr: 2087560
Herzstück von Arnd Vogel (Gera)

Aus meinem Tagebuch
Länge: 03:04
Interpret: Reinhard Mey
Komponist: Reinhard Mey
Label: Intercord
Best.-Nr: 6808432
Plattentitel: Aus meinem Tagebuch
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.