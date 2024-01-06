Flucht und Migration

Noch nie war die Zahl der Menschen, die weltweit vor Krieg, Konflikten und Verfolgung fliehen müssen, so hoch wie heute. Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskrieges auf die Ukraine stieg die Zahl mittlerweile auf über 100 Millionen Menschen an. In Deutschland lebten laut Statistischem Bundesamt im vergangenen Jahr mindestens 3,3 Millionen Geflüchtete und Vertriebene – Tendenz steigend.