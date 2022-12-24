Die Schriftstellerin Rebecca Gablé

Im Herbst ist Rebecca Gablés 18. Buch erschienen: "Drachenbanner", der siebte Band der Kultsaga rund um die Familie Waringham. (2022 Olivier Favre)

Musik-Laufplan

For unto us a child is born. Chor

aus: Messiah. Oratorium in 3 Teilen für Soli, Chor und Orchester, HWV 56

Chor: Clare College Choir Cambridge

Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester

Dirigent: René Jacobs

Komponist: Georg Friedrich Händel

December will be magic again

Interpretin: Kate Bush

Komponistin: Kate Bush

Label: Emi

Best.-Nr: 795238-2

Plattentitel: This woman's work (Vol. 1) Wetten daß..? It's christmas!

Song of the bow

Interpretin: Sally Oldfield

Komponistin: Sally Oldfield

Label: Bronze

Best.-Nr: CLC5099

Plattentitel: Water bearer

Ouvertüre

aus: Die Zauberflöte. Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620

Orchester: The London Classical Players

Dirigent: Roger Norrington

Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS

Best.-Nr: 7243-561384-2

Jerusalem

Interpretation: Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Komponist: Hubert Parry

Label: SONY UK

Best.-Nr: 88883772842

Plattentitel: Brain salad surgery

Somethin' stupid

Solistin: Nancy Sinatra

Solist: Frank Sinatra

Komponist: G. Carson Parks

Label: EASTWEST

Best.-Nr: 831807-2

Plattentitel: Our way - The Nancy Sinatra Collection

God only knows

Interpretation: The Beach Boys

Komponist: Brian Wilson

Label: Capitol

Plattentitel: Sounds Of Summer (Remastered)

Taste of blood

Interpretation: Archive

Komposition: Darius Keeler, Pollard Berrier

Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Best.-Nr: 2564633302

Plattentitel: Lights

Significant other

Interpret: Steven Wilson

Komponist: Steven Wilson

Label: K-scope

Best.-Nr: KSCOPE 114

Plattentitel: Insurgentes

Hark the Herald angels sing

Solistin: Natalie Cole

Orchester: The London Symphony Orchestra

Dirigent: Bob Krogstad

Komponist: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy

Label: Elektra

Best.-Nr: 962433-2

Plattentitel: The magic of Christmas