Die Schriftstellerin Rebecca Gablé

Musik-Laufplan
For unto us a child is born. Chor
aus: Messiah. Oratorium in 3 Teilen für Soli, Chor und Orchester, HWV 56
Chor: Clare College Choir Cambridge
Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester
Dirigent: René Jacobs
Komponist: Georg Friedrich Händel
aus: Messiah. Oratorium in 3 Teilen für Soli, Chor und Orchester, HWV 56
Chor: Clare College Choir Cambridge
Orchester: Freiburger Barockorchester
Dirigent: René Jacobs
Komponist: Georg Friedrich Händel
December will be magic again
Interpretin: Kate Bush
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 795238-2
Plattentitel: This woman's work (Vol. 1) Wetten daß..? It's christmas!
Interpretin: Kate Bush
Komponistin: Kate Bush
Label: Emi
Best.-Nr: 795238-2
Plattentitel: This woman's work (Vol. 1) Wetten daß..? It's christmas!
Song of the bow
Interpretin: Sally Oldfield
Komponistin: Sally Oldfield
Label: Bronze
Best.-Nr: CLC5099
Plattentitel: Water bearer
Interpretin: Sally Oldfield
Komponistin: Sally Oldfield
Label: Bronze
Best.-Nr: CLC5099
Plattentitel: Water bearer
Ouvertüre
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Orchester: The London Classical Players
Dirigent: Roger Norrington
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-561384-2
aus: Die Zauberflöte. Oper in 2 Akten, KV 620
Orchester: The London Classical Players
Dirigent: Roger Norrington
Komponist: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Label: VIRGIN CLASSICS
Best.-Nr: 7243-561384-2
Jerusalem
Interpretation: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Komponist: Hubert Parry
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88883772842
Plattentitel: Brain salad surgery
Interpretation: Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Komponist: Hubert Parry
Label: SONY UK
Best.-Nr: 88883772842
Plattentitel: Brain salad surgery
Somethin' stupid
Solistin: Nancy Sinatra
Solist: Frank Sinatra
Komponist: G. Carson Parks
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 831807-2
Plattentitel: Our way - The Nancy Sinatra Collection
Solistin: Nancy Sinatra
Solist: Frank Sinatra
Komponist: G. Carson Parks
Label: EASTWEST
Best.-Nr: 831807-2
Plattentitel: Our way - The Nancy Sinatra Collection
God only knows
Interpretation: The Beach Boys
Komponist: Brian Wilson
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Sounds Of Summer (Remastered)
Interpretation: The Beach Boys
Komponist: Brian Wilson
Label: Capitol
Plattentitel: Sounds Of Summer (Remastered)
Taste of blood
Interpretation: Archive
Komposition: Darius Keeler, Pollard Berrier
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 2564633302
Plattentitel: Lights
Interpretation: Archive
Komposition: Darius Keeler, Pollard Berrier
Label: WARNER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL
Best.-Nr: 2564633302
Plattentitel: Lights
Significant other
Interpret: Steven Wilson
Komponist: Steven Wilson
Label: K-scope
Best.-Nr: KSCOPE 114
Plattentitel: Insurgentes
Interpret: Steven Wilson
Komponist: Steven Wilson
Label: K-scope
Best.-Nr: KSCOPE 114
Plattentitel: Insurgentes
Hark the Herald angels sing
Solistin: Natalie Cole
Orchester: The London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Bob Krogstad
Komponist: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 962433-2
Plattentitel: The magic of Christmas
Solistin: Natalie Cole
Orchester: The London Symphony Orchestra
Dirigent: Bob Krogstad
Komponist: Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy
Label: Elektra
Best.-Nr: 962433-2
Plattentitel: The magic of Christmas
Verfügbare Titel können Sie hier auf Spotify nachhören. Wir erweitern wöchentlich unsere Liste.